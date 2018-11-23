Connect with us

Latest

News

Military

Russian military successfully tests “Okhotnik” heavy drone [Video]

Ground tests of Okhotnik drone continue on schedule as Russian military forces continued to develop highly specialized weapons platforms.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

1 hour ago

on

139 Views

The Russian TASS News agency reported on Friday, November 23rd, that high-speed ground taxi trials of the Okhotnik UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) were carried out successfully. These ground-only trials are part of the step-by-step process of getting this newest piece of Russian hi-tech military hardware into operation. TASS continues:

Russia’s new heavy unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), Okhotnik, performed its first ground run on the runway of the aviation plant in Novosibirsk earlier this month, a Russian aircraft industry source has told TASS.

“The trial model of the Okhotnik UAV made its first run on the runway of the Novosibirsk Aircraft Production Plant, gathering the speed of 200 kmph in line with the program of trials. The takeoff was not performed,” the source said. “Okhotnik performed taxi, ground run, acceleration and stoppage at the end of the runway in fully automated mode.”

The attack drone will perform a series of ground runs by the end of the year, the source said.

The next stage of trials will include so-called jumps – the aircraft will briefly take off and land almost immediately. Once those trials are over, the drone will make its maiden flight.

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles have become the latest entry in highly technology based weaponry that offer the chance to strike at remote targets without risking loss of personnel. The stealthy radar signature of this drone offers additional surety that it will also survive and evade any defensive measures that might otherwise be deployed against it.

The Okhotnik design is also said to be the prototype for Russia’s 6th-generation fighter plane program. TASS covered this in another piece, saying:

Russia’s newest Okhotnik attack drone will become a prototype of the country’s sixth generation fighter jet, a defense industry source has told TASS.

According to the official, although the sixth generation fighter jet project “has not yet taken full shape, its main features are already known.”

“First of all, it should be unmanned and capable of performing any combat task in an autonomous regime. In this sense, Okhotnik will become the prototype of the sixth generation fighter jet,’ the source said, adding that the drone will be able to “take off, fulfill its objectives and return to the airfield.”

 

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
1 Comment

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Shaun Ramewe Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Shaun Ramewe
Guest
Shaun Ramewe

The terror-abetting war-criminal ZioYanks and their fellow sicko cohorts as well as all their terrorist mercenaries won’t like this. But ~ good for innocent civilians and anti-terror forces of sovereign pro-democracy resource-rich lied-about nations such as Syria, Iran and the like though.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
November 23, 2018 23:06

Latest

President Trump authorizes use of lethal force against invading caravans [Video]

Amazingly blunt authorization of lethal force shows US president’s effort to change the perception of strong borders – and it is working.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 23, 2018

By

President Trump moved the ball of perception about stopping illegal immigration in a most notable fashion. On November 22, Thanksgiving Day, the American president was interviewed after his holiday phone call to the military, and discussed the authorization of the use of lethal force against immigrants in the caravans who try to forcibly enter the United States’ territory (points of emphasis added):

REPORTER: “Mr. President, what about the idea that the military may use lethal force against these migrants?”

TRUMP: “If they have to, they’re going to to use lethal force. I’ve given the OK. If they have to, I hope they don’t have to, but you’re dealing with a minimum of 500 serious criminals. So I’m not going to let the military be taken advantage of. I have no choice. Do I want that to happen? Absolutely not, but you’re dealing with rough people. You ask the people in Tijuana, Mexico, they opened up with wide arms, just come in, come in, let me help you, let us take care of you. And within two days, now they’re going crazy to get them out. They want them out. Because things are happening, bad things are happening in Tijuana. And again, it’s not in this country because we’ve closed it up. Actually, two days ago, we closed the border. We actually just closed it. We say nobody is coming in because it was out of control. But you take a look at Tijuana, Mexico. You see what’s happening there. It’s really a bad situation.”

REPORTER: “What do you mean you closed the border and nobody is coming in? What do you mean by that?”

TRUMP: “If we find that it’s uncontrollable, Josh, if we find that it’s — it gets to a level where we are going to lose control or where people are going to start getting hurt, we will close entry into the country for a period of time until we can get it under control.”

REPORTER: “Do you mean the entire border?” [crosstalk]

TRUMP: “The whole border. I mean the whole border. And Mexico will not be able to sell their cars into the United States where they make so many at great benefit to them — not a great benefit to us, by the way. But at least now we have a good new trade deal with Mexico and with Canada. But we will close the border. And that means that Mexico is not going to be able to sell their cars into the United States until it’s open. But we’re going to either have a border or we’re not. And when they lose control of the border on the Mexico side, we just close the border. And we have a very powerful border. We built a very strong border in a very short period of time. And the military has been fantastic, the job they have done. And by the way, Border Patrol and ICE, all of the law enforcement we have involved, and we have local law enforcement, too, they have done an incredible job. And they have wanted this for you know, I’m the first president who’s done to this extent, but they wanted this for years. And some of the presidents, I guess they didn’t care or they wanted open borders. I don’t think they wanted open borders. Because most of them, if you go back to 2006, they all approved essentially a wall, a very powerful fence, which is pretty much the same thing. But in 2006, if you look, Obama, you look at Hillary Clinton, you look at Schumer, all of the people that are standing up protesting, they think it’s good for them politically. See, I think it’s bad for them politically. I think the fact that they’re weak on the border is very, very bad for them politically. But you know, I have only been a politician for three years so maybe they know better than me.”

This is an enormously important, and apparently, underreported point. The authorization of lethal force against invading migrants takes the rhetoric and action to a whole new level, and it is shifting the conversation about the overall issue of border security for the United States.

The American people’s reaction to the idea of a strong and non-porous southern border has been historically “soft.”

For at least the last forty years, the problem of mostly Mexican illegals crossing the border into the United States in order to work has been simultaneously derided and loved. Derided for reasons ranging from xenophobia to worries about taking jobs away from Americans, yet loved because cheap labor is great for companies and individuals.

However, the notion of entirely closing the border or using lethal force against illegal immigrants has never been popularly accepted in the 20th century, perhaps because images of the Berlin Wall and the DMZ in the Korean Peninsula bring images of repressive governments, and Americans are often loath to associate such imagery with their own nation.

This is probably the main reason why no really substantial border wall with Mexico has ever been built. Instead, fences which are easy to scale or cut through were placed in populated areas, and unpopulated areas received surveillance from thinly placed border security forces, usually under the conditions of “catch and release”, with variations. Some of those variations, such as putting a repeat crosser far into their country of origin, have been expensive efforts, perhaps to appear more kind than the grim images from the Iron Curtain.

The border with, Mexico is 1,954 miles long, and it is the most frequently crossed border in the world. Many things cross it besides people. Narcotics is perhaps the biggest unwanted item crossing the border, but additionally, human trafficking by coyotes, people who trade in human flesh, have often resulted in truckloads of dead and dying people being found in various parts of the United States.

President Trump wants to radically change this situation. His America First policy basis is greatly supported by his supporters, but that still left about half of the nation not wanting it. However, the recent moves of the immigrant caravans and the President’s countermoves have shone light on this situation. When Mexico itself doesn’t even want these immigrant caravans, the argument begins to change. That criminal element is not wanted by anyone, and of course it is the criminal element that has brought the lethal force authorization.

While there are still those in the Mexican press that think the US is somehow responsible to take these people in (just because America is wealthy), the behavior of the people, most notably the criminal element of the caravans, is beginning to show that this argument is very thin indeed.

 

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

Latest

KFC store opening in Kyiv shows West’s disrespect for Ukraine

Fast-food chain opens KFC store at a location where Ukrainians died supporting the Euromaidan Revolution, eliciting outrage and blame.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 23, 2018

By

Western Ukraine wanted to be European. They wanted to be with the United States, and of course in the efforts to “contain Russia,” the American government was only too happy to help, sending people like the late Senator John McCain, Sam Brownback and others to remake the land that is historically the very heart of Russia into just another Western enclave. But the opening of a US-based Kentucky Fried Chicken store in a building that served as a makeshift hospital in the bloody days of the coup has drawn the ire of these same Ukrainian people.

France 24 reports (emphasis added):

The opening of a KFC outlet in Kiev, in a landmark building that played a central role in Ukraine’s fateful 2013-14 revolution, sparked public anger and protests that forced it Thursday to temporarily shut its doors.

The US-branded fast-food restaurant opened on Wednesday — the day Ukrainians marked the fifth anniversary of the revolution’s start.

It is located at an address on Kiev’s Maidan square that served as a makeshift hospital in the bloody final days of the uprising in February 2014 which resulted in the toppling of the pro-Russian president, Viktor Yanukovych, and during which the building was gutted by fire.

For many Ukrainians, the presence of the fried-chicken joint in the building disgraced the memory of the dozens of people killed by snipers and police in the unrest.

Far-right protesters demonstrated in front of the outlet on Wednesday, and six of them arrested. On Thursday, public anger swelled as internet users posted scathing messages on the Facebook page of KFC Ukraine.

“How can you open your restaurant in a place where people died fighting for a free Ukraine?” read one message.

“The people won’t tolerate such an outrage,” warned another.

This did result in the temporary closure of the restaurant. Now, while KFC is a US-based chain, the company’s restaurants are franchises, and this one was actually owned by a franchise licensee.

UNIAN news reported that the reaction to this was indeed, outrage. It should be noted that UNIAN is a very pro-Western publication, and very much nationalist Ukrainian, referring to the Maidan as the “Revolution of Dignity.” Their bias shows in this section of their report:

Ukrainian activist Roman Sinicyn noted a curious fact that, according to the U.S.-based YUM!, which owns KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut, Ukraine is considered part of the region managed from Russia’s office.
All management decisions, as well as those on human resources, personnel training, and coordination of locations for restaurants and concepts, are made in the company’s Russian office, the activist says.
On Thursday, November 22, came the report that a Ukrainian PR company, MAINSTREAM, that had been working with [the] KFC representative in Ukraine YUM! Brands terminated their contract because of the opening of a restaurant in the Trade Unions House at the Maidan.
The company stated that, despite all risks laid out and warnings related to the opening of a restaurant in the Trade Unions House, they fall on deaf ears at the KFC office.
“The communication that the client insists on is contrary to the ethical standards and values of our company. In this regard, we stop cooperating with YUM! Brands,” the statement said. “We remember and honor the tragic events on the Maidan. We took an active part in the Revolution of Dignity and share the aspiration of our people to the European path of development. We apologize to all Ukrainians for the decisions taken by KFC. We are very sorry that we could not convey to investors the importance and inviolability of the memory of those killed during the Revolution of Dignity,” said Svitlana Sverchkova, managing director at MAINSTREAM.
It would appear that the Ukrainian news services have learned very well how to deflect blame. There is nothing that forced the decision of this restaurant to be opened at this particular location. The apology is well stated, but a little analysis might reveal that it is after-the-fact, and takes attention away from the fact that the franchise was arranged to open at this location in the first place. After all, even a chain restaurant takes time to build.
While the Ukrainian nationalist press tried to make this situation all about Russia, they ignored the fact that the forces they invited into their country do not care about Ukraine. They do not care about its religious faith; they do not care about the fate of the people (Ukraine’s economy is reported to be in terrible shape); they only care about isolating Russia because Russia represents a threat to globalism and the effort to uproot traditional and religious life in place of secularism. This photo shows the situation, and the tragedy is that it is accepted as a good thing:
Maybe a little thought ought to be applied to this.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

Latest

Russian military “accidentally” leaks image of HYPERSONIC 6th-gen fighter [Video]

Russian TV program about Su-57 stealth fighter gives possible reveal into 6th-generation, hypersonic air fighter design reportedly in development.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 23, 2018

By

President Vladimir Putin shocked the Western world into disbelief on March 1st, 2018, when he announced the Russian Federation’s successful development of new, highly advanced hypersonic weapons. That development apparently continues apace, as a new image of what may be Russia’s 6th generation fighter plane was revealed to the world. This plane is also hypersonic.

Sputnik News and London’s Express reported that a group called The Defence Blog, which watches military news from Russia and everywhere else noticed an image of a heretofore unknown aircraft in a Zvezda TV broadcast:

The circled plane, which from a different angle appears to have an extremely unusual tail section, got the attention of the Defence Blog wonks. The video in which this plane shows up is here below, and the scene in question begins at 20:02. We have marked about ten seconds ahead of that spot for you here in this video, but this program is most impressive and deserves a full viewing:

Many followers of the Defence Blog waxed highly critical of the allegation that this was actually a hypersonic aircraft, with various jibes about how it resembles a model of a fantasy fighter jet, the “MiG-37B” that was sold as a kit many years ago. Someone else noted that the wing design could not possibly be that which is needed for a hypersonic aircraft.

But this kind of statement is probably highly speculative. At this time, the only two nations that have significant development in hypersonic vehicles are Russia and the United States. But Russia is the only power that has this technology in active production, and it remains to be seen what they have discovered that perhaps the West does not yet know about this field of aeronautics.

We know, for example, that the characteristics of airflow over a wing change as the wing becomes transonic, that is, as it passes through Mach 1. We further understand that the airflow changes again at Mach 5. Speeds of Mach 5 and above are considered hypersonic. Although we have certainly sent rockets, the Space Shuttle and rocket planes like the X-15 through the hypersonic “barrier”, the US has not in public knowledge created a viable propulsion system and airfoil design for sustained flight at hypersonic speeds.

Russia, by all accounts, has done so with two known weapons, the Avangard and the Kinzhal, capable of Mach 20 and Mach 10 sustained flight, respectively. Russia has also developed nuclear powered flight, which means they have developed this technology into very tiny reactors. While there has not yet been a “grand reveal” of these weapons, we see them from time to time in test videos.

The West is still suffering from a case of disbelief over this technology, but in recent months the American military has acknowledged the reality of these developments.

Sputnik did acknowledge the following:

Defence Blog admitted that the “leak” could just be an intentional joke or part of a disinformation campaign by the Russian military. The Russian Defence Ministry hasn’t commented on the media outlet’s findings.

The head of the directorate of military aircraft programs at the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), Vladimir Mikhailov, announced in 2016 that the sixth generation supersonic Russian jet would arrive by 2025. It is expected to reach a speed of Mach 5-6, although no precise information regarding its engine has been reported so far.

 

 

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

JOIN OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Your donations make all the difference. Together we can expose fake news lies and deliver truth.

Amount to donate in USD$:

5 100

Validating payment information...
Waiting for PayPal...
Validating payment information...
Waiting for PayPal...
Advertisement

Advertisement

Quick Donate

The Duran
EURO
DONATE
Donate a quick 10 spot!
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

The Duran Newsletter

Trending