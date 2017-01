While I am not a supporter of President-Elect Trump, I am a supporter of sorting out the truth. When it comes to the 'Russian hacking' allegations, I agree with Julian Assange that there just isn't any evidence or proof that has been provided.

Published with the permission of the author. First appeared on Ron Paul Liberty Report

Since the end of World War II up until the year 2000, the U.S. government meddled in 81 different elections around the world. Perhaps we Americans should focus on what our own government does instead of stirring up trouble with outsiders for political advantages.

I discuss in detail below: