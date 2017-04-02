Russian Foreign Ministry trolls CNN on April Fools’

It’s till the 1st of April in the United States and the Russian Foreign Ministry has made it one to remember. Anyone attempting to phone the Russian Foreign Ministry received a message that no one but the American liberal-left could take seriously.

The message told callers:

“You have reached the Russian embassy, your call is very important to us. To arrange a call from a Russian diplomat to your political opponents, press on, to use the services of Russian hackers press two, to request election interference, press three and wait until the next election campaign. Please note that all calls are recorded for quality improvement and training purposes”.

The prank made light of the clearly absurd and categorically unsubstantiated allegations which accuse Russia of meddling in the US political process, something which the US is doing very well all by itself.

Predictably, the humourless ‘journalists’ at CNN didn’t exactly get the joke.

CNN reporter Matthew Chance described the light-hearted joke as, “… an attempt to sort of laugh off the very serious allegations”.

He then sent out a Tweet in which he tried to be, for lack of a better phrase, all cool and conspiratorial.

Russia Foreign Ministry posts April Fools' Day gag…. or is it?https://t.co/WgSN2oXfxh — Matthew Chance (@mchancecnn) April 1, 2017

During a further report on the story, a CNN correspondent said, “After living there for a few years I do know the Russians actually have a very wicked sense of humour. I think the problem is some Americans may not take this as being so funny”.

So she’s shocked that Russians have a sense of humour, something unsurprising given that MSM darling and permanently unhinged conspiracy theorist Louise Mensch thinks Russia has no culture, but she then goes on to deride her fellow Americans as essentially too stupid to get the obvious joke. I suppose CNN condescension doesn’t take the day off for April Fools’.

Now listen to the original recording in both Russian and English (English begins at -30 second mark)