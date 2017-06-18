Russia SLAMS Trump’s Cuba policy

The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed solidarity with Cuba and cautioned against a return to "Cold War rhetoric".

Russia has condemned moves by the Trump administration to reimpose a ban on Americans travailing to Cuba as well as the likely return to many previously lifted sanctions during Barack Obama’s historic thaw with Havana.

Donald Trump has come out with hard-line policies on Cuba in a lengthy campaign style speech from Miami, home to many anti-Communist Cubans. The entire speech can be viewed here,

The Russian Foreign Ministry released a statement condemning the “arrogant style of doing business with Cuba is pointless”.

Russia also said that if America fully returns to the era of embargo, blockade and sanctions, that the US would be totally out of step with the expressed will of the General Assembly of the United Nations.

Russia reaffirmed its position on Cuba in the following way,

“We reaffirm our unwavering solidarity with Cuba – a friendly, peace-loving country, an authoritative member of the international community which has a recognised constructive role in Latin America and in world affairs”.

Moscow and Havana have been close ever since the Cuban Revolution of 1959, relations were somewhat strained in the 1990s but have seen become close and fruitful again under President Putin.

In many ways, this is the clearest indication yet that Donald Trump intends to run for President in the year 2020. The issue with Cuba has long been used by Republicans to cultivate votes among anti-Communist Cuban’s living in the electorally important state of Florida. Trump’s Cuba policy is likely nothing more than an attempt to win future votes in an important US state.