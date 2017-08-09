Latest, News, Report Russia

Russia comes to rescue after China’s KILLER earthquake

Anna Lutskova 277
China's earthquake killed nearly 20 people and left over 260 injured, including tourists.

Originally appeared at RussiaFeed.com

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia’s Emergencies Ministry is ready to assist China in dealing with the aftermath of Tuesday’s earthquake in Sichuan province that killed nearly 20 people and left over 260 injured, the ministry said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

Russian Emergencies Minister Vladimir Puchkov sent a telegram to China’s Minister of Civil Affairs Huang Shuxian, in which he expressed condolences and offered assistance of Russian rescuers.

“Vladimir Puchkov noted that in accordance with the agreement between the Russian government and the government of the People’s Republic of China on cooperation in preventing and eliminating emergency situations, Russia’s Emergencies Ministry is ready, if necessary, to provide assistance in elimination of the consequences of the disaster,”

the statement said.

Previous ArticleNext Article
Anna Lutskova
Anna is a young entrepreneur from Moscow. She has a degree in Business Administration & Economics from Touro University. She works as a Social Media Manager at The Duran and teaches Russian as a foreign language. Anna is a devout Orthodox Christian. Fluent in Russian, English, and Serbian.