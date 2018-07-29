Connect with us

Latest

Video

News

Russian scientist CAUGHT leaking key hypersonic missile data to NATO (VIDEO)

Russian 60 Minutes program further highlights differences between the US sensationalist “fake news” and the FSB’s careful investigation.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

12 hours ago

on

2,380 Views

The Russian Federation’s VESTI news program “60 minutes” reports that one of their missile development scientists, 74 year old Dr. Viktor Kudryavtsev, an aerodynamics and hydrodynamics expert, was arrested by the FSB two months ago on charges of espionage in connection with passing along classified information about the breakthrough Avangard and Kinzhal hypersonic missile technology to NATO operatives.

Support The Duran – Browse our Shop >>

The report further details what is described as proof of the new missile technology with a brief film clip of a missile launch and a strike on a target in the Sea of Okhostsk.

The West has been slow to accept that the Russian Federation truly has developed hypersonic weapons technology, and the Vesti commentators were sharp-witted in pointing out this fact.

Dr. Kudryavtsev is presently being held in the Lefortovo detention facility while his behavior is further being investigated.

A guest on the program, Igor Korotchenko, who works as Director in Chief of the National Defense magazine in Russia, described the process that the FSB follows when pursuing an investigation, and notes that the information of an arrest is released only after all investigation has conclusively shown an answer. In detailing the process that the FSB agencies follow, along with the oversight of Russian courts, Mr. Korotchenko stated it this way:

The fact that an arrest has been made means there is enough proof for a case against this person. The materials (collected during the investigation) make up the body of evidence that will be used during the trial… It is important to understand that when any espionage is realized, the authorities must verify they have a sustainable evidential basis for the necessary court verdict. This being said, in this case, the person’s age or status are irrelevant.”

This answer was to explain, as one of the anchors of the program seemed upset that a 74 year old man is in isolation for questioning on espionage charges. But Mr. Korotchenko held his position:

What matters is that this person probably has a top-secret security clearance. This is one of the highest security clearance levels with access to top-secret classified information. We will soon learn whether this man leaked this information deliberately or accidentally. Either way, he did pass this information to one of the Western intelligence agencies. I will dare to assume which of them are the most eager to obtain information about Russia’s sophisticated weapons systems.

He further went on to point out that the American CIA and the British SIS (Secret Intelligence Service) are the two most active agencies in the West, often working together.

It should be noted that in Russia, like the United States, there are “liberal-minded” people who feel torn by the urge to be compassionate, as in thinking about the fate of a 74 year old man who now sits in isolation during this phase of the investigation into his actions, and the image of the old KGB as it sometimes is projected onto the FSB agencies of today.

What appears to be very different from the United States is that the approach of “the facts are the facts” is still dominant, and the attitude of the nation to not give itself away due to emotionalism is still very strong. When viewed against the scenery of the US mainstream media led “court of public opinion”, which seeks to remove Donald Trump from the office of the Presidency simply by slandering him with unproven stories and accusations, the differences between the two countries process – and results – are striking.

The report is shown here on video with subtitles:

Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

Latest

Erdogan doesn’t buy Trump’s sanctions bluff

It likely won’t go any further than the theatre of the threats themselves

Published

5 hours ago

on

July 29, 2018

By

The Trump administration has announced that it is prepared to launch sanctions against Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government in Ankara, Turkey if it doesn’t release a preacher who was arrested for inciting sedition against the Turkish government during the time of an attempted coup in 2016. Erdogan is reported to have responded to these threats with the reply that if America does so, that this would cost America one of its allies, meaning that he would end his alliance with America should it follow that course.

Daily Sabah reports:

The U.S.’ failure to act like an ally, its open support for terrorists targeting Turkey and recent spate of threats will eventually result in it losing Turkey as an ally, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said early Saturday.

The U.S. had failed to perform its obligations as a NATO ally, Erdoğan said, adding, “The weapons they gave to terrorists are now being sold on the black market. The 5,000 truckloads of weapons are a huge source of money for them.”

The U.S. is arming the People’s Protection Units (YPG), the Syrian wing of the PKK terrorist group, but maintains they are different groups. The PKK is recognized as a terrorist group by the U.S. and EU.

“Do they think we are unaware of what’s going on? No matter what happens, they will not alter our position,” President Erdoğan said.

He added that the commotion caused by the U.S. over Turkey’s purchase of the Russian-made S-400 missile defense systems had not altered Ankara’s position.

“Did those who asked us to forgo the system ask Greece to return the S-300 it currently uses? No,” he said.

The president also dismissed American threats about not handing over the F-35s it had purchased. Turkey is one of the partner countries in the production of the F-35 fighter jets.

“We told them that if you do not hand them over, there is such a thing called international arbitration. If things deteriorate, there are always alternatives,” he said.

Erdoğan explained that when Turkey asked for missile defense systems or drones from their allies, they failed to do get any.

“Only Spain’s Patriot system is in Turkey now. The rest just left,” he said. “We still patiently cooperated. However, they failed to respond in kind. Some things necessitate patience. We will continue to show patience. However, no one should forget the fact that we do not live in a world without alternatives.”

When asked about the U.S.’ sanctions threats over pastor Andrew Craig Brunson and U.S. President Donald Trump’s sudden change of attitude toward Turkey, Erdoğan said, “The change of attitude, as you well know, is not my problem. It is Trump’s. I cannot say anything different.”

He said reports over him and Trump negotiating the release of Brunson in exchange for the release of a Turkish citizen Ebru Özkan by Israel were untrue. Turkey had asked U.S. authorities through Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu for help in Özkan’s return home, Erdoğan said.

“Özkan at the time was not under arrest. She was released pending her trial and her passport was seized. She was not being allowed out. We never agreed to release Brunson in exchange for Özkan’s return home. Still, Trump graciously called [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu and asked for his help. Netanyahu made a statement about releasing Özkan after Trump’s call. However, I repeat, there was no bargaining as reported,” Erdoğan said.

There are issues the two countries are discussing, Erdoğan added, citing the extradition of Gülenist Terror Group’s (FETÖ) leader Fethullah Gülen and the jailed Halkbank Deputy General Manager Hakan Atilla as examples in addition to Brunson.

“Every country has its judiciary. In Turkey, the court decided to order Brunson’s release from jail to house arrest over concern about the pastor’s health. Instead of respecting the court’s decision, the U.S. is turning it into a matter worthy of sanctions. Such threats will not force Turkey’s hand,” he said.

He said he believed the U.S. administration was engaged in a sort of psychological warfare, which will fail.

“We will maintain our position and patiently continue on our course,” he said.

On the U.S.’ call to cease purchasing natural gas from Iran, Erdoğan said, “[Former President Barack] Obama had at one point said the same thing. From whom will I purchase the gas then? During winter, my people will go cold. How will I address that? I said the same thing to Trump. He criticized the Germans, arguing that they were enriching the Russians. It’s exactly that. But I told him we purchase half of our gas from Russia. We also purchase from Azerbaijan, Iran, Iraq and sometimes from Algiers. What will I do when there is no gas coming and my people are cold? Afterward, [German Chancellor Angela] Merkel also objected, asking what she will do when 38 percent of their gas is coming from Russia.”

Some Western media is reporting that Turkey is offering to end their alliance if Washington issues a round of sanctions against Ankara. Certainly, there’s a bit of that present, but Turkey’s response comes back with a laundry list of issues that Turkey is having with America right now, most of which has to with threats related to the arms deal that Turkey has to purchase the S-400 SAM system from Russia, and Washington’s threats to hold Ankara’s purchase of the F-35 as hostage in order to undermine it. It includes also America’s weaponizing and funding Kurdish opposition groups, which is really one of the biggest areas of divergence between the two allies. But really what it seems to be is that Turkey isn’t taking America’s threats of sanctions over the release of an obscure preacher all that seriously.

They have had and still do have a lot more in the way of differences that are much bigger issues than whether a random foreign citizen was arrested for seeding rebellion in Turkey.  One reason for looking at the sanctions in a skeptical light is the reality that the Trump administration also threatened sanctions for Germany if it went through with the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, but those sanctions never manifested, and certainly never realistically could. The same goes for Turkey. Washington could have committed to similar threats to Ankara for doing business with Russia and Iran, but so far hasn’t, and likely won’t go any further on it than the theatre of the threats themselves.

Continue Reading

Latest

G20 Agriculture Summit united in opposition to unilateral protectionism

It was a meeting of countries to agree that they don’t agree with Trump’s manner of doing business

Published

6 hours ago

on

July 29, 2018

By

The G20 represents about 80% of the world’s agricultural trade. At the recent summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, affirmed their commitment to free and open trade, a rules based system, and a multilateral order, and confirmed the joint opposition to unnecessary tariffs, trade wars, and unilateral protectionism. It even praised the WTO, which Trump has a major issue with. Essentially, it was a meeting of countries to agree that they don’t agree with Trump’s manner of doing business.

Deutsche Welle reports:

The G20’s agriculture ministers issued a joint statement on Saturday, confirming their commitment against unilateral protectionism. They agreed to avoid “unnecessary obstacles” to trade as global tensions escalate off the back of tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump.

The group also praised the World Trade Organization, which President Trump has antagonized by blocking the appointment of arbitration judges.

“Recognizing the important role of the WTO, we agree to continue the reform process of agricultural trade rules,” they said.

Germany: ‘Huge breakthrough’

Trade disagreements between the European Union and the US have thawed somewhat afterlast week’s meeting between President Trump and EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker. However, as Germany’s Agriculture Minister Julia Klöckner (above left) pointed out, there is no guarantee Germany can import the number of US soybeans Washington wants it to.

However, Klöckner was largely optimistic, saying: “With this G20 meeting, we have succeeded in clear breakthroughs for agriculture, the climate, and therefore for the consumer.”

“We achieved more than we thought we would. That’s a huge breakthrough.”

The ministers talked about, among other things, combining productivity with sustainability and crop diversity.

On the sidelines of the meeting, US Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue said that the amount of a newly-announced bailout to US farmers would amount to between $7 billion and $8 billion (€6-6.8 billion). Farmers have been some of the hardest hit by Trump’s tariffs.

The G20 group, comprising Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, Britain, the United States and the EU, control about 69 per cent of all arable land and 80 per cent of the global trade in agricultural products. They were meeting in Buenos Aires.

Trump might have struck a cease fire with EU Commissioner Jean-Claude Juncker, but he hasn’t won the trade war. In response to Trump’s metals tariffs and threats of even more salvos of trade tariffs, and threats of secondary sanctions over multiple issues, Europe has been buzzing with lots of talk about Trump’s way with trade and foreign policy, but regardless of how much they don’t like it, and regardless of whatever they threaten to throw back at him, they’re not really in a position to oppose Trump in a meaningful way. We saw this with the Iran deal, where Trump withdrew America and reimposed sanctions on Iran and threatened secondary sanctions on anyone who does business with Iran. The EU and European signatories to the JCPOA committed to preserving the non proliferation agreement, but so far, all their talk about saving it and providing Iran suitable incentives to remain committed to it as well haven’t turned up anything concrete, and Iran is wondering where the goods are. Europe talks a lot of tough talk about disliking Trump’s way of doing business, but when the rubber meets the road, they’re not in a position to do much about it.

Continue Reading

Latest

Spanish Prime Minister’s minority coalition loses budget battle

In a way, Spain represents the situation of the Western Union in one country

Published

7 hours ago

on

July 29, 2018

By

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez holds the reigns of power with the help a minority coalition with a very thin grasp. His tenure is brand new and now he’s in a position to test the strength of his ruling coalition in a battle of the wills on one of the most fractious of governmental issues: budget matters. A vote came up on Friday with a new plan to balance the budget in which Sanchez’s allies withheld their support, which could show that perhaps this coalition isn’t really united where it counts.

Euractiv reports:

Spain’s socialist government lost on Friday (27 July) a key vote on the revised fiscal path to balance the public accounts, as Pedro Sánchez’s allies abstained calling into question the survival of his fragile minority.

The fiscal path is needed in order to establish the expenditure ceiling, and subsequently to prepare the draft budget that the government has to submit to Brussels by 15 October.

Sánchez, who controls only 84 seats in the 350-seat parliament, cannot pass the budget without those parties that brought him to power in June, when they backed a no-confidence motion against his conservative predecessor, Mariano Rajoy.

He needed the votes of leftwing group Unidos Podemos and the Catalan nationalist parties (ERC and PDeCAT) to overcome the opposition of Partido Popular (PP) and liberal party Ciudadanos.

The government will try to pass the fiscal path again in one month.

If Sánchez fails to pass his budget plan for the eurozone’s fourth-largest economy, the future of his fragile, two-month-old administration could come into question.

The new fiscal path is also needed in order to meet the EU’s fiscal targets. Spain is on track of exiting the EU’s excessive deficit procedure in 2019, after bringing down the deficit below the 3% of GDP threshold this year.

Spain will be the last EU economy to exit the EU’s ‘red zone’ in terms of budgetary balance.

The government’s rejected proposal revised upwards the deficit targets requested by Brussels by 0.5% this year and the next, to 2.7% and 1.8% of GDP, respectively.

Accordingly, the expenditure ceiling for next year was €125 billion, an increase of 4.4% compared to this year.

Approval of the new targets was crucial as they also included the structural fiscal effort Spain has to do to balance its public accounts, the key demand for the European Commission once Madrid is below the mandatory 3% limit.

The Government proposed an adjustment of 0.4% of GDP, slightly inferior to the EU executive’s 0.65% but still within the flexibility allowed by EU rules.

The government met with a few of the seven parties that backs it in parliament for several hours on Thursday at the prime minister’s office but the positions were too far away for a deal to be reached, sources briefed on the talks told Reuters.

One disagreement related to the socialists’ resistance to opening an inquiry into media reports of offshore business dealings by the former king, Juan Carlos, four sources said.

Podemos also pushed for softer deficit targets and higher spending in the budget, which the government opposed.

Sánchez had acknowledged late on Thursday he could lose the vote, though he would stick to his position of not bringing forward the next national election, which is due in mid-2020.

“Those of the groups that vote against the deficit path will be voting against repairing the welfare state, improving public health and making progress in education,” Sanchez told a joint news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron.

“I call on all of them to act in a responsible way,” he said.

Sanchez only came to the premiership some two months ago, and, together with Italy’s Giuseppe Conte, is one of the greenest leaders in Europe. Many Western European leaders are in fragile or semi fragile positions over economic and migration matters. Emmanuel Macron has been facing concerns relative to settling migrants and dealing with economic issues on the ground level, particularly with government employees. In Germany, Angela Merkel has been weakened by, and nearly crushed by, a coalition crisis over migration, where Merkel’s plan to seek not only a plan for Germany, but also the EU as a whole turned into the opposite. In Italy, the migrant issue brought a conservative coalition into power during recent elections, which has since presented major questions over the future of the Eurozone itself. Britain still hasn’t figured out what the Brexit is going to mean. But Spain is looking more at a double whammy, as it fields the Catalonian independence issue, corruption, migrants, and budget concerns, in a way, Spain represents the situation of the Western Union in one country.

Continue Reading

JOIN OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Advertisement

Your donations make all the difference. Together we can expose fake news lies and deliver truth.

Amount to donate in USD$:

5 100

Waiting for PayPal...
Validating payment information...
Waiting for PayPal...

Advertisement
Advertisements

Quick Donate

The Duran
EURO
DONATE
Donate a quick 10 spot!
Advertisement

Advertisements

The Duran Newsletter

Trending