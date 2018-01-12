The REAL News about DACA

The January 11, 2018 meeting with several US Senators has been reported in many media outlets, including our own for the reported swearing and profanity the President used in the meeting. However, the real matter is what the meeting is about is quite important, and it is important to understand the direction the US President wishes to take on immigration policy going forward.

The White House’s own website lays the the idea out very clearly. I have boldened some of it for emphasis:

The United States must adopt an immigration system that serves the national interest. To restore the rule of law and secure our border, President Trump is committed to constructing a border wall and ensuring the swift removal of unlawful entrants. To protect American workers, the President supports ending chain migration, eliminating the Visa Lottery, and moving the country to a merit-based entry system. These reforms will advance the safety and prosperity of all Americans while helping new citizens assimilate and flourish.

The senators that came to the DACA meeting yesterday did not want this. Now, DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) is a program that was started as an Executive Order by President Obama, that allows some immigrants who came into the US illegally, as children from being deported immediately. It is fairly expansive, allowing any individual who entered the US illegally to defer deportation for two years, if they were younger than 31 years old on June 15, 2012, and who came to the USA before they were 16 years old. In other words, this order and concurrent program applies to not just children, but to adults who may have been in the workforce for over 10 years. The idea is to allow these people time to make the move to legalized status in this country, but it also amounts to an amnesty in many ways, because the deferral can be renewed. While the language says that this renewal is “subject to prosecutorial discretion”, in Obama and Democrat-land, this was meant to align with liberal or left-leaning judges that would “exercise compassion” and simply renew the deferment.

The charge made by liberals and the media is, of course, to portray the intent to phase this program out as “cruelty to the children” when in fact, many of these people are not children at all, but working adults who are gaming the US tax system by not participating in the American structure as all citizens have to. Illegal aliens are often paid off the books for their work, and although this can mean low wages, it also means that what wages these people get, they get to keep it all. Gaining legal status in the USA means what it does in any country – that the person becomes subject to the laws including those of taxation in that country. While not having legal status can be harder in terms of not being able to receive some services, in the United States, much of this has been ameliorated anyway, so that we even read stories of illegal aliens getting driver’s licenses. In other words, they gain ID without responsibility to participate in some of the less fun aspects of living the US, like paying taxes.

It is further alleged that some of these illegals are able to find their way into the voting booth, where they would be expected to vote for Democrats, since Democrats champion these various ways of making life easier for illegals and to not make them responsible. While this voting claim is dubious and not with official proof, a side story about it remains that giving illegal aliens the right to vote in American elections would be the “right next step.”

Further conservative claims about poor immigration policy include that idea that a porous border can leak in terrorists. This is a viable claim, but to date it has not manifested itself in any clearly provable way. What it HAS done is to allow some very bad criminal elements and drug trafficking to increase because good border control would make such activity much more difficult.

The meeting that made the news today with President Trump allegedly cursing was different than the televised meeting from a day before. However, it provided fodder for the anti-Trump press after an unusually dignified and surprising televised meeting with a wide ideological slice of Congressional members the day before. Even the MSM had to give grudging approval of the president here.

.@POTUS takes extraordinary step in leading a bipartisan, bicameral policy discussion with the cameras rolling the entire time. Twitter reactions -as compiled by @RNCResearch – show stunned reporters and grudging praise for the process. pic.twitter.com/B6X9Qnw2YS — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) January 9, 2018

The crux of the matter is that the Democrat and Republican parties do express different views on immigration, and on DACA. President Trump wants to see the deal get crafted, and as the Dealmaker-in-Chief, he conducted an unprecedented televised meeting with the involved parties in Congress, open for the press in most of its length. While his style was criticized by pressers, as “bewildering” and one to leave Sen. Dick Durbin saying his “head is spinning” – what is really the point is that dealmaking is taking place in a way that is different from the usual machinations of DC life.

Eventually, the deal will be made. And that is the whole point of all this discussion anyway, no matter what the press-parazzi thinks.