Putin and Trump speaking tomorrow: anti-ISIS alliance on the way

US President Trump speaks of his wish to form an anti-ISIS alliance with Russia as President Putin's spokesman confirms first conversation between the two Presidents will take place tomorrow Saturday 28th January 2017.

Russian President Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov has confirmed that President Putin is speaking over the telephone to US President Donald Trump tomorrow Saturday 28th January 2017.

This will be the first contact between the two Presidents since President Trump’s inauguration,

In the meantime President Trump in an interview with Sean Hannity of Fox News has reiterated his intention to seek good relations with Russia, and to forge an alliance with Russia to fight ISIS together

I don’t know Putin, but if we can get along with Russia that’s a great thing, it’s good for Russia, it’s good for us, we go out together and knock the hell out of ISIS, because that’s a real sickness

Creating this alliance will almost certainly be the main theme of the conversation tomorrow.