Trump savages Adam Schiff, pouring salt in his wound

There were two very entertaining tweets on Sunday, courtesy of US President Donald Trump, who has been feeling quite vindicated with the result of the latest Mueller conniptions – er – indictments showing still that no collusion between Trump campaign people and agents in the Russian government ever took place.

Adam Schiff, the Democrat House Representative from California who has been trying to pin the collusion allegation on Donald Trump and the Russians indicated that the Obama Administration played a hand in this, though perhaps indirectly, by not being strong enough with the Russians when the cyber intrusions alleged were allegedly detected.

NBC News reported that:

Rep. Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said the previous administration should have established a “more forceful deterrent” against potential adversaries considering cyber attacks against the U.S. or its institutions. Click here for the best news on Russia >>

and President Trump jumped on that in no time at all with a couple of biting comments:

Finally, Liddle’ Adam Schiff, the leakin’ monster of no control, is now blaming the Obama Administration for Russian meddling in the 2016 Election. He is finally right about something. Obama was President, knew of the threat, and did nothing. Thank you Adam! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2018

Now that Adam Schiff is starting to blame President Obama for Russian meddling in the election, he is probably doing so as yet another excuse that the Democrats, lead by their fearless leader, Crooked Hillary Clinton, lost the 2016 election. But wasn’t I a great candidate? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2018

The funny thing that is slightly easy to overlook is that Representative Schiff has neither given up the ghost yet on this collusion thing, nor has he realized that what someone does or does not do has nothing to do with the party affiliation they hold.

Schiff tried to keep pressing the collusion allegation with this statement:

I’m certain that had John McCain or Mitt Romney been the nominee in 2016, they would have said, ‘Russia, butt the hell out,'” Schiff said. “But that’s not who Donald Trump was.”

The other one reveals how blatantly partisan Rep. Schiff actually is. The good congressman said that the Obama administration shared some responsibility for what happened because of its response to Russia’s actions. But…

We should have called them out much earlier,” Schiff said. “While I respect the motive in terms of the Obama administration, they didn’t want to be seen as meddling, the American people had a right to know what was going on and could be trusted to do the right thing with it. And they should have defended being more public and aggressive at the time, at least in my view.”

Interpretation: “It’s okay if Obama’s administration does something bad because old Fearless Leader is always right.”

This is just plain politician double talk, and it is unfortunate, because this investigation is supposed to be based on more than partisan preferences, and it should also have been based on more than the anger and fear of the Washington establishment with regards to the game-changer that President Trump is, and is showing himself to be almost daily.

While it serves the Americans as political theatre, and while it also serves the Russian media as fodder for more things to laugh at the “stupid crazy Americans” about (which is about what it amounts to!!), it is also a problem. There are absolutely zero reasons that have manifested themselves to suggest that Russia is any kind of threat to anyone in the West.

There is a LOT of conjecture, but no real evidence. Russia keeps trying and trying to present a reasonable face to the whole world, but especially to the West, but it is answered with NATO aggression and ever increasing, though nit-picky, sanctions. President Trump is impaired from really fixing this problem because of all the rumor-mongering and attempts to create a scandal out of fantasy.