Over 100,000 people petition White House to declare ANTIFA a terrorist organization

A petition currently active on the White House website is asking President Trump to officially designate “Anti-Fascist Action” or ANTIFA, as a terror group.

ANTIFA is a extreme left militant movement which started in Germany and has been active in Europe for a number of years. They are known to receive funding from billionaire regime change and social engineering sponsor George Soros.

Their modus operandi is using loud noise, physical obstruction and outright violence to disrupt peaceful, lawful assemblies by any group or person they oppose. Since the inauguration of President Trump, ANTIFA has seen a membership boom and already have a list of violent riots to their credit across the United States.

The petition, which was started on August 17th, has already easily soared past the 100,000 signatures required for an official response from the White House.

The text of the petition reads:

Terrorism is defined as “the use of violence and intimidation in pursuit of political aims”. This definition is the same definition used to declare ISIS and other groups, as terrorist organizations. AntiFa has earned this title due to its violent actions in multiple cities and their influence in the killings of multiple police officers throughout the United States. It is time for the pentagon to be consistent in its actions – and just as they rightfully declared ISIS a terror group, they must declare AntiFa a terror group – on the grounds of principle, integrity, morality, and safety.

The White House petition page was started by Barack Obama in 2011, but was criticized already at the time as a PR stunt. Donald Trump’s administration is reportedly considering abolishing the site. No petitions during Trump’s tenure have received responses so far.

ANTIFA has hit headlines again in recent days, after Donald Trump came under an avalanche of media attacks for laying blame on the “alt-left” as well as the “alt-right” following recent violent clashes in Charlottesville.

The normally peaceful Virginia college town played host to the “Unite the Right” rally which brought together alt-right and far-right groups to protest the planned removal of a statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee.

Chaos ensued when the right-wing protestors clashed with counter-protestors including ANTIFA and Black Lives Matter (BLM). There were scores of injuries, as well as one fatality when a car allegedly driven by a white nationalist protestor apparently ran over 32-year-old counter-protestor Heather Heyer.