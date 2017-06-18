Pamela Anderson writes open letter to Julian Assange

Pamela Anderson has become a big advocate for the cause of the Wikileak's founder.

The former model and television star Pamela Anderson has published an open letter to Julian Assange praising him for his work with Wikileaks while slammer those in politics who remain indifferent to his plight.

Here are the key points from the letter:

–Donald Trump’s administration has shown no sympathy to Assange in spite of Trump allegedly benefiting from Wikileak’s publications revealing Hillary Clinton’s corruption

–Anderson would like to meet with Donald and Ivanka Trump to discuss a humanitarian solution to Assange’s captivity in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London

–Julian Assange was heroic for exposing the horrors of the war on Iraq

–Taking on the deep state is “sexy”

–Anderson would like to meet with the new French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss Macron’s plight

–Anderson who supports UK opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn would like him to help Assange attain safe passage from Britain to a a safe country such as Ecuador

–The current British PM Theresa May doesn’t care about the victims of the recent large fire in London nor does she care about Julian Assange

–Anderson will advocate Julian Assange’s cause to China and become a friend of China if Chinese leaders stand up for Assange

The letter was deeply personal but also expresses some important truths. Donald Trump has almost certainly benefited from Wikileaks publications and he even cited many of them during his campaign. This is why the Trump administrations negative take on Assange’s activity has come as a shock to some.

Likewise, the biggest current stumbling bloc in the way of Assange’s freedom is the UK. If Jeremy Corbyn were to become Prime Minister, many think that he may listen to the United Nation’s recommendations and offer Assange safe passage to Ecuador where Assange has received asylum from the government, much as whistle-blower Edward Snowden has received asylum from the government of the Russian Federation.

Here is Pamela Anderson’s letter in full: