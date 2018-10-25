October surprise delivered in pipe bomb packages to Soros, Obama and other neo-liberal elite (Video)

Outspoken critics of US President Donald Trump, and infamous neo-liberal globalists, Bill and Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, George Soros, and Maxine Waters have each been the recipients of a pipe bomb package.

Neo-liberal mouthpiece, fake news CNN also received a pipe bomb delivered to it’s New York City newsroom headquarters on Wednesday morning.

The pipe bomb was addressed to former CIA chief, and Deep State Trump critic, John Brennan, who is actually a MSNBC paid commentator.

The pipe bomb curiously had the return address of Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz…the very same Wasserman Schultz who rigged the Democrat primaries in favor of Hillary Clinton.

The envelope containing the bomb had insufficient postage, and misspelled John Brennan’s name and the state ‘Florida’.

Photos show a rudimentary pipe bombhttps://t.co/jBGDqjvBXv — RT (@RT_com) October 24, 2018

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris take a quick look at a string of pipe bombs delivered to the leaders of the globalist, elitist ‘Trump resistance’, which is very curiously and conveniently timed a mere two weeks before US midterm elections.

Remember to Please Subscribe to The Duran’s YouTube Channel.

According to reports from RT, the former DNC chair Schultz’s office in Florida received a similar device. So did the congressional mailroom in Maryland, addressed to Rep. Waters (D-California). Another was sent to the home of former President Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary in Chappaqua, New York – and Barack and Michelle Obama’s residence in Washington, DC.

New York City Mayor Bill deBlasio and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo called the packages “an act of terrorism” at a press conference on Wednesday, placing them squarely in the context of the upcoming midterm elections. Leaders of Democrats in Congress, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-New York) and Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-California) blamed Trump’s “statements that condone acts of violence” and attack the press. CNN president Jeff Zucker also lashed out at the White House, denouncing Trump’s “continued attacks on the media.” Democrat activists were quick to blame Trump and claim this was the work of his supporters, coining the hashtag “MAGAbomber.”

Every single recipient of the bomb packages — Soros, Obama, Clinton, Wasserman-Schultz, Holder, CNN — has been a target of Trump’s vicious comments at his raucous rallies. He didn’t light the fire, of course, and he’s condemning it, but he brought the kindling and the matches. — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) October 24, 2018

#MAGAbomber is literally going down Trump’s list of enemies that he spews about at every rally. https://t.co/Fpb1I6pcfu — Allison F.🦉 (@ablington) October 24, 2018

Maxine Waters! The #MAGABomber is playin’ all of Trump’s Greatest Hits.https://t.co/tG99nrx0R6 — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) October 24, 2018

It’s despicable that certain Right wing personalities on Fox News, are pushing the idea that Democrats could be behind the bombs sent to the Clintons and others. #bombscare#MAGABomber — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) October 24, 2018

Since every normal, peaceful muslim is forced to personally disavow all terrorist attacks from Islamic extremists, today’s a good day to harangue every Trump voter you know into condemning and apologizing for the #MAGAbomber ‘s actions. — 𝙅𝙪𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙣 𝘾𝙖𝙛𝙛𝙞𝙚𝙧 (@JustinCaffier) October 24, 2018

Some conservative commentators countered by saying that the timing of the bomb scare – just two weeks before the contentious midterm elections – suggested a Democrat play for sympathy, and that the vast majority of violent incidents over the past two years were aimed against Republicans.

When you watch: – Scalise shot

– GOP pols harassed

– Holder say “kick ’em”

– Obama say “throw them out”

– Hillary say only civility if Dems win

– Waters say harrass Trump supporters

– Antifa beating people It’s only logical to question who actually sent the bombs. — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) October 24, 2018

The fact that #MAGABomber is trending with not a shred of evidence is indicative of the deranged times we live in. — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) October 24, 2018

6 bombs sent to Democrats. 0 go off. All crudely made pipe bombs and conspicuously obvious explosives, and all easily screened and discovered. Stunt seems designed for maximum political/media optics, not maximum damage — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) October 24, 2018

Assuming we’ll know the identity of the bomber within 24 hours… IF it’s in fact a Trump supporter, YOU KNOW the media will be all over the story, and show the perps face everyday until Nov 6 IF it’s the other side, my guess is theyll cover up the identity. Stay tuned I guess — Michael Flynn Jr⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@mflynnJR) October 24, 2018

Meanwhile George Soros’ son is openly blaming US President Trump for the string of bomb packages.

According to Zerohedge, in what must be one of the most rapidly written, edited, and published op-eds in New York Times history, Alexander Soros, son of billionaire globalist puppet-master George Soros, has penned a blame-scaping piece pointing directly at president Trump’s “politics of demonizing opponents” as responsible for the bombing of his father, The Clintons, The Obamas, and well anyone else who has received a suspicious package in the last few days and is not in any way right-leaning.

The article, with a title so ironic it has to be farce, “The Hate That Is Consuming Us” runs the gamut from‘saintly’ McCain defending Obama’s virtue in 2008 to President Trump and Prime Minister Orban’s “extremist fringes” to “the poison of anti-semitism” (which given many of the stories about his father’s behavior is somewhat surprising). We strongly suggest removing all sharp objects and ensuring no fluids are present in your mouth before reading the following…

Via The New York Times: