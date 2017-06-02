Obscene propagandist Kathy Griffin hires lawyer and claims she is a victim

Kathy Griffin, the so-called comedian who made an obscene image glorifying the ISIS style beheading of the President of the United States, has hired a lawyer and both now outrageously claim that she is the victim of the situation. Such remarks simply do not correspond to reality.

At such a moment it is necessary to repeat my calls for her arrest for making criminal threats against a public figure and publishing an obscene image which according to reports deeply disturbed President Donald Trump’s 11 year old son.

READ MORE: Kathy Griffin should be arrested

Kathy Griffin has perversely gone on the offensive saying that Donald Trump’s family are “using their power to target her”, although she and her lawyer Lisa Bloom have provided no evidence to support this outrageous claim.

Griffin went on to say,

“What’s happening to me has never happened in this great country. A sitting president of the U.S. … is personally trying to ruin my life forever”.

One is now witnessing the strange spectacle of a woman who wantonly published an obscene and threatening image pretending that somehow she is a the victim and a kind of pseudo-intellectual martyr?

She further stated that the scandal is due to the fact that she is a woman. This is again simply not true. The scandalous, threatening and for that matter the obscene content of the image she posted was what was in her hand, not the fact that it happened to be a woman holding what appeared to be the severed head of the President of a major world power.

How is it logical to say that someone who published an obscene image is now the victim when she knew exactly what she was doing?

She claims that it was meant to be comical, but few people see the joke in the grotesque glorification of ISIS.

Donald Trump’s family has not done anything to harm Griffin other than to point out their shock, horror and disgust.

President Trump posted the following Tweet about Griffin’s obscene image.

Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

First Lady Melania Trump posted the following statement following reports that her son came crying to her thinking that his father had been killed,

“As a mother, a wife, and a human being, that photo is very disturbing. When you consider some of the atrocities happening in the world today, a photo opportunity like this is simply wrong and makes you wonder about the mental health of the person who did it”.

Of course, a maniacal Trump hater couldn’t make a statement without dragging Russia into the equation. She claimed that the fact that Trump’s family are upset about her despicable image is a ploy to distract the mainstream media from ‘Russigate’. She said to this effect,

“It’s quite clear they’re trying to use me as a distraction and I’m not going to be collateral damage for this fool”.

The vulgarity of the American litigation culture was fully on display at the press conference posted below. A vile propagandist called Kathy Griffin has been made to be a victim even though the only victims are those traumatised by the obscene image that a grown woman called Kathy Griffin had the audacity to post.

Failing to show genuine contrition, Griffin then stated,