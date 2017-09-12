North Korea rejects UNSC resolution – vows to inflect “greatest pain” in history on the US

A North Korean diplomat has spoken at the United Nations in Geneva in the first response from Pyongyang regarding the recent unanimously passed UN resolution capping oil imports and exports as well as banning all North Korean textile exports.

The North Korean envy stated,

“Washington regime is obsessed with the wild game of reversing DPRK’s development of nuclear force which has already reached the completion phase”.

He further stated that North Korea is ready to take steps which “will make the US suffer the greatest pain” in its history.

He did not offer a more specific threat, however.