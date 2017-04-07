Nigel Farage SLAMS Donald Trump over Syria

Donald Trump’s personal friend and political ally, Britain’s Nigel Farage, has publicly criticised Trump’s illegal actions in Syria.

Farage said,

“I am very surprised by this. I think a lot of Trump voters will be waking up this morning and scratching their heads and saying, ‘where will it all end? As a firm Trump supporter, I say, yes, the pictures were horrible, but I’m surprised. Whatever Assad’s sins, he is secular”

Farage restated his main points in a Tweet

Many Trump voters will be worried about this military intervention. Where will it end? — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) April 7, 2017

The United Kingdom Independence Party which Farage led for many years, also joined in condemning Trump’s missile strike on Syria.

UKIP Leader @paulnuttallukip condemns the missile attack on Syria saying it is "rash, trigger happy, nonsensical and will achieve nothing." pic.twitter.com/5H0AA6f5aL — UKIP (@UKIP) April 7, 2017

It seems that Donald Trump is being deserted by an increasing number of his erstwhile supporters and even personal friends.