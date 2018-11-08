Connect with us

Mueller Has Begun Writing “Final Report” On Trump-Russia Amid DOJ Shakeup

Tuesday’s midterm election result means Democrats will have the ability to expand investigations into Trump, his businesses and his associates.

20 hours ago

Zerohedge

One day after Attorney General Jeff Sessions was announced out at the Department of Justice, CNN reports that special counsel Robert Mueller’s team has “begun writing its final report,” according to “multiple sources.”

According to CNN, “all signs point to an investigation that is winding down.”

Rumors over Mueller’s final report comes as Democrats go into full panic mode over the appointment of Matt Whitaker – Sessions’ former right-hand man, as interim Attorney General. Whitaker will take over the Russia investigation from Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who signed off on a FISA surveillance warrant application and subsequent renewals for former Trump campaign aide Carter Page.

Democrats have raised concerns over how Whitaker will handle the Russia investigation, with Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) demanding Whitaker recuse himself over previous comments about the special counsel, after he said that if Mueller investigates the Trump family finances beyond anything to do with Russia, “that goes beyond the scope of the special counsel.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) also called for Whitaker’s recusal, stating that “Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein should be allowed to continue to oversee the investigation, unhindered.”

In a Wednesday tweet, Pelosi said: “Given his record of threats to undermine & weaken the Russia investigation, Matthew Whitaker should recuse himself from any involvement in Mueller’s investigation. Congress must take immediate action to protect the rule of law and integrity of the investigation.”

Stone faced

Meanwhile, questions remain over what Mueller intends to do with longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone, who has been at the center of the latest arc of the “Russiagate” saga.

As recently as a month ago, Mueller asked Trump’s lawyers to produce call and visitor logs related to Stone from Trump Tower in New York, according to a source briefed on the matter. The request at this late stage of the investigation came as something of a surprise to lawyers involved, given that the Mueller team has been focused for months on Stone and his activities before the 2016 election.

Among the questions Mueller has asked the President to provide written responses on are queries about Stone and his communications with then-candidate Trump, according to a source briefed on the matter. –CNN

Stone associate Andrew Miller, meanwhile, has questioned Mueller’s authority to lead the Russia probe – as a federal appeals court considers his request to challenge the constitutionality of Mueller’s role. Miller was held in contempt after losing his bid to block a grand jury subpoena from the special counsel, however that ruling is on hold pending the outcome of the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit.

Two District Court judges in Washington — one nominated by a Democrat, the other by Trump — have upheld the constitutionality of Mueller’s appointment in recent rulings. The hearing Thursday, however, is the first time an appeals court panel, made up of Judges Karen LeCraft Henderson, Judith W. Rogers and Sri Srinivasan, will review the special counsel’s authority. –WaPo

According to court filings, Miller’s legal team says that Mueller was named special counsel in violation of the Appointments Clause of the Constitution since he has broad prosecutorial authority and a lack of supervision and control over this conduct,” according to The Post.

Mueller has not provided any timeline for when he intends to complete his investigation, though we imagine “2024” would be about right, should Trump win the 2020 election.

The heat is on

Regardless of what happens to Mueller, Tuesday’s midterm election result flipping control of the House back to the Democrats means they will have the ability to expand investigations into Trump, his businesses and his associates.

On Wednesday, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) told Bloomberg Television that she will investigate President Trump’s ties to Deutsche Bank if she is elected chair of the House Financial Services Committee.

Meanwhile, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), who will lead the House Intelligence Committee, told the Los Angeles Times on Monday that he will revive the investigation into so-called “Russian collusion” – vowing to go after Trump’s personal business interests.

The president has sought to keep that off limits, but if that’s the leverage Russians pose that’s a real threat to our country,” said Schiff.

Schiff insisted in March that there was “more than circumstantial evidence” connecting Trump to Russia, however despite the best efforts of the US-UK-Australian intelligence community and the DOJ/FBI’s multi-year counterintelligence “sting” and now probe, no such evidence has emerged.

Tom Welsh
Guest
Tom Welsh

“Mueller has not provided any timeline for when he intends to complete his investigation, though we imagine “2024” would be about right, should Trump win the 2020 election”.

Nice “work” if you can get it. Eight years or more of unsupervised activity, doing whatever he likes, and no doubt very highly remunerated by the taxpayers. All to “investigate” something that no sane person even begins to believe happened.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
November 8, 2018 20:47
Shaun Ramewe
Guest
Shaun Ramewe

It’s all just another deceitful game of distraction for the masses – the Zio-liars are all in it together from both sick sides of the fraudulant two-party system. A vulture never flew on one wing!!

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
November 8, 2018 22:56

ANTIFA cowards threaten Tucker Carlson at home: Try to scare America into silence

The Duran Quick Take: Episode 13.

The Duran Quick Take: Episode 13.
Alex Christoforou

Published

27 mins ago

on

November 9, 2018

By

Fox News host Tucker Carlson stated on his show, via telephone, that one of the members of the ANTIFA fascist group that threatened his wife at his home may have been a guest on his show.

ANTIFA late night masked gathering at Carlson’s home appears to have been organized by Smash Racism DC, an ANTIFA group that was co-founded by Mike Isaacson, who has appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight.

Tucker Carlson stated while calling into his show…

“I think we know who these people are. In fact, I think one of the people screaming at my wife last night has been a guest on our show.”

“So, these are semi-public people.”

Carlson noted that while he cannot prove that the person he is thinking of was involved in the fascist gathering, DC police are on it and will find out. Carlson further added that what happened at his home was not a protest, but an outright threat.

“If you have something to say, you’re always welcome to come back on and say it. Again, he doesn’t want to say it, he doesn’t want to convince you, he wants to scare you into shutting up.”

RT CrossTalk host Peter Lavelle and The Duran’s Alex Christoforou take a quick look at the rise in violence from far left ANTIFA fascist groups, that have now taken city and University riots to a much more personal level…harassing conservative voices at restaurants and movie theaters, to now showing up at their homes, threatening harm to those targeted and their family members.

Remember to Please Subscribe to The Duran’s YouTube Channel.

Follow The Duran Audio Podcast on Soundcloud.

Via The National Review

A group of protesters congregated outside what they claimed was Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s home in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday night to chant threatening messages.

Smash Racism D.C., a self-described “anti-fascist” group, posted a video of their members screaming obscenities at Carlson’s house and blaming his “policies” for the deaths of thousands of people.

“Tucker Carlson, we will fight!” the protesters chanted. “We know where you sleep at night!”

In a first video posted to Twitter, one ANTIFA fascist can be seen ringing Tucker Carlson’s doorbell and then running away. The tweet have since been removed.

Another tweet posted a few minutes after 7p.m., (an hour before the live airing of Fox News “Tucker Carson Tonight”) accuses the Carlson of hiding because he didn’t answer his door…

Tweets from ANTIFA fascists also included Tucker Carlson’s home address, which have been removed by Twitter soon after they were  posted.

UPDATE (via The National Review):

Twitter suspended the “Smash Racism” account late Wednesday evening. Carlson told Fox News that one protester cracked his oak front door with his body weight and another was recorded by a security camera mentioning a “pipe bomb.” The Fox News personality also revealed that his wife was home at the time of the incident and locked herself in their pantry before calling police.

Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department opened an investigation Thursday into possible hate crimes in connection with the demonstration outside Carlson’s home.

YOU’RE FIRED! With Jeff Sessions out, Trump’s war on Deep State begins (Video)

The Duran – News in Review – Episode 146.
Alex Christoforou

Published

20 hours ago

on

November 8, 2018

By

Trump wasted no time after the midterm elections to warn Democrats (ready to take over the House) that should they drag the country back towards Russia collusion hoaxes, tax return fantasies, or impeachment procedures, that this time the office of the President, along with a strengthened Senate, would strike back at Democrat leadership.

First order of business for Trump, fire Jeff Sessions and appoint as acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker.

Here is Jeff Sessions’ the resignation letter, as requested by President Trump…

Via Zerohedge

During a raucous Wednesday press conference (the same press conference where he berated two CNN reporters), Trump again threatened Democrats with partisan gridlock if they try to probe him or his administration. Trump said that, since before he announced he would run, Democrats have been bombarding him with “investigation fatigue” – as he phrased it. He then threatened to adopt a “war posture” if Democrats try and come after his tax returns, or launch another investigation into his Russian ties.

He then made clear that, if they pursue an investigation, Republicans in the Senate would launch an investigation of their own into leaks of classified information by Democrats, including former FBI Director James Comey.

“They can play that game but we can play it better,” Trump promised.

He also suggested that if Democrats want to work with the administration on policy priorities like infrastructure, they shwould drop any plans for further investigations. Otherwise, Trump said, they should expect two years of partisan gridlock.

“They want to do things. I keep hearing about investigations – fatigue. From almost the time I announced I was going to run, they’ve been giving us this investigation fatigue. We have a thing called the United States Senate – and a lot of questionable things were done. Leaks of classified information. All you’re going to do is end up with a back-and-forth-and-back-and-forth and all of a sudden two years will go by and you won’t have done a thing.”

In a brief respite from his typically antagonistic tone toward Democrats, Trump reversed course minutes later and praised Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi over her calls for bipartisanship Tuesday night, adding that Pelosi “loves this country.” He even sarcastically offered to push Republicans to vote for her as speaker if progressive Dems make good on their campaign threats not to vote for her.

“We actually have a great relationship,” Trump said of Pelosi. “I give her a great deal of credit for what she’s done and what she’s accomplished.”

[…]

Pelosi “loves this country, and she’s a very smart woman,” Trump said, adding that he had “a very warm conversation” with her on Tuesday.

Asked how he would respond to Democratic demands that he release his tax returns, Trump repeated an oft-used line about waiting for audits to be completed.

In a press briefing given shortly after the president’s, Pelosi sounded undeterred, clearly stating that Democrats have investigation plans ready.

“We have a constitutional responsibility to have oversight,” Pelosi said. “This doesn’t mean we go looking for a fight.” She added that she hopes the administration will respond to requests for information voluntarily, but regarding a possible inquiry into the policy of separating families at the border, she said: “If that requires a subpoena, so be it.”

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss the shocking departure of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and Trump’s emboldened position, after the midterm election results, which appear to have strengthened the US President’s hand, and cleared the path for a two year battle with Democrats, the Deep State and Pelosi…all the way to his re-election bid in 2020.

Remember to Please Subscribe to The Duran’s YouTube Channel.

Follow The Duran Audio Podcast on Soundcloud.

Zerohedge further reports that on Wednesday President Trump tweeted a warning to Democrats who have threatened to investigate him upon reclaiming a majority in the House of Representatives:

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), who will lead the House Intelligence Committee, told the Los Angeles Times on Monday that he will revive the investigation into so-called “Russian collusion” – vowing to go after Trump’s personal business interests.

“The president has sought to keep that off limits, but if that’s the leverage Russians pose that’s a real threat to our country,” said Schiff.

Schiff insisted in March that there was “more than circumstantial evidence” connecting Trump to Russia, however despite the best efforts of the US-UK-Australian intelligence community and the DOJ/FBI’s multi-year counterintelligence “sting” and now probe, no such evidence has emerged.

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA), meanwhile, who has repeatedly called to impeach President Trump, is set to lead the House Financial Services Committee. As chair, she will be able to subpoena officials at financial regulatory agencies for testimony and other information.

In September, Waters renewed her calls to impeach Trump – and told a crowed of constituents at a rally that she would “get” Vice President Mike Pence once Trump was gone.

“I had a conversation here today with someone [who] asked, ‘Well, what about Pence? If you are able to impeach, Pence will be worse,’” said Waters. “And I said, ‘Look, one at a time. You knock one down, one at a time. You knock one down, and we’ll be ready for Pence. We’ll get him, too.”

Russia & China Invest in Infrastructure; U.S. Instead Spends on Military

The United States isn’t going into public debt in order to finance building or maintenance of infrastructure, but instead to finance expansions of its military.
Eric Zuesse

Published

20 hours ago

on

November 8, 2018

By

Originally posted at strategic-culture.org:

China’s “Belt and Road Initiative” is famous as an extension of their domestic infrastructure investments, but Russia is also investing heavily in infrastructure. Both countries need to do it in order to improve the future for their respective populations, and both Governments have avoided the Western development model of going heavily into debt in order to pay for creating and maintaining infrastructure. Both are, in fact, exceptionally low-debt Governments.

According to the “Global Debt Clock” at Economist, China has a public debt/GDP of 17.7%, and Russia’s is 8.0%. For comparison, America’s is 93.6%. (Others are: Germany 85.8%, Spain 91.2%, Italy 122.6%, Greece 147.1%, India 54.2%, Pakistan 47.0%, and Brazil 55.0%.)

The United States isn’t going into public debt in order to finance building or maintenance of infrastructure, but instead to finance expansions of its military, which is already (and by far) the world’s largest (in terms of its costs, but not of its numbers of troops).

While the US Government now spends around half of the world’s military expenditures and plans to conquer Russia, China, and all countries (such as Iran and Syria) that cooperate with those ‘enemies’ (and please click onto a link wherever you question the truthfulness of an allegation made here), Russia and China plan to improve their infrastructures, in order to boost their national economies and to minimize the impacts that (the mainly US-caused) global warming will have. These infrastructure projects are optimistic and long-term expenditures, which are being planned and built only because the countries that the US aristocracy are targeting to conquer, expect the US aristocracy to fail to achieve its clear #1 goal, of controlling the entire world and conquering them — of America’s rulers finally achieving the global fascist empire that, in World War II, Hitler and the other Axis powers had been hoping to become.

By contrast, US infrastructure is rotting; and, while every recent US President has promised to reverse that decline, none has done anything significant to repair this nation’s rotting infrastructure — it has always been just talk and empty promises. A nation that spends over a trillion dollars a year on ‘national defense’ can’t have much left over to spend on things that ‘can wait’ — such as repairing its bridges, roads, etc. — and so those repairs do wait, while even more money, than before, becomes devoted to purchases of new weaponry, such as the F-35 program.

Meanwhile, Russia and China prepare for their future, and hope it won’t be war.

On November 1st, Russian Television bannered “Russia, India & Iran want to create alternative trade route to Suez Canal – report” and described “The 7,200-kilometers long corridor [that] will combine sea and rail routes”:

The route will make it possible to deliver cargoes from India to the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas. Then, the goods will be transported by land to Bandar Anzali, Iran’s port on the Caspian Sea. After that, goods will be shipped to the Russian southern port of Astrakhan, from where they will move to Europe by rail. The new transport artery will potentially reduce the time and costs of shipping by up to 40 percent.

A linked news-report there headlined “Top of the world: Russia to build world’s northernmost railway in Arctic”, and another headlined “Japan turns to Trans-Siberian Railway to test potential connection with Russia, China & S. Korea”.

If the US Government’s plans to destroy Russia succeed, then any of these new or extended infrastructures will either be destroyed or else be taken over by the US and its allies. (If taken over, then presumably Japan’s aristocracy will be part of the new regime there that does so.) Consequently, building and extending these new infrastructures is Russia’s bet — and a concrete testimonial to the bet — that outright war by the destroyers can be avoided. The nations that America and its allies want to conquer are looking to the future, not to conquest or any type of war (though they must also be prepared for war, if the US does invade). Right now, the US and its NATO allies are holding the largest war-games in history, and these preparations to invade Russia are occurring all along and near Russia’s borders, in the countries that formerly were the Soviet Union’s Warsaw Pact military alliance. Though the US and its allies say that Russia and China are threatening to them, these massings of soldiers and of tanks and planes on Russia’s borders are aggressions, not defensive at all as claimed. How would we Americans feel if Russia were doing this along America’s borders? Would we feel that Russia is defending itself, then? Russians have sound reason to be terrified by the US and its allies. Americans were terrified by the Soviets when the issue was Soviet missiles located in Cuba only a hundred miles from the US This country then threatened: if you do that, then we’ll launch war against you. Russia isn’t responding similarly, even though America’s threat to them is much bigger than that threat to the US was in 1962 during the Cuban Missile Crisis.

All that today’s US Government wants is to conquer the world, which now especially means Russia, China, and countries that do business with those ‘enemies’. Iran is also a major target of the US, because the US aristocracy’s main allies are the Sauds and Israel, both of which hate and crave to destroy Iran. Though those three targeted countries want to avoid being conquered by the US Government, most of their expenditures are for their own domestic economies, instead of for defending against the US and its allies. (However, the US and its allies are clearly and consistently the aggressor since 1991, and expanded their NATO alliance up to Russia’s borders; Russia didn’t expand its Warsaw Pact alliance up to America’s borders, but ended the Warsaw Pact in 1991. None of Russia’s expenditures are for conquering foreign countries, such as the US alliance now is trying to do in countries such as Syria and Yemen, and perhaps soon in Iran, too; so, the US Government has no excuse whatsoever in this matter, but pure guilt in it, pure aggression.)

There really is a difference between “The West” and “The East” in our era, but it’s more like the difference between The Axis powers in WW II versus The Allies, than it is between democracy versus dictatorship; and, in fact, the US Government is the world’s only Government that has been scientifically analyzed to determine whether it is a democracy or instead a dictatorship, and it has consistently been found, in these rigorous studies, to be a dictatorship, against the public, by its billionaires, the aristocrats, and not a democracy, at all. Furthermore, the preponderance of the major outcome-indicators of the extent to which a given nation is a dictatorship or even a police-state, or is instead a democracy that’s ruled by its public, are showing that the US is a dictatorship or even a police-state, and that the nations it calls its ‘enemies’ are more toward the democratic side — serving their respective public, instead of any such narrow and exclusive elite as the owners of “the military-industrial complex.” (US-allied propaganda to the contrary alleging that the US and its allies are the ones which are ‘democracies’, like this piece from the US stooge-nations that constitute the EU, are always based on ranking — without clearly explaining how — the mere formalities of ‘democracy’, no authentic measures of democracy itself, but only the associated formalities, which often are mere fronts, behind which the given nation’s aristocracy control that given country.)

The US has emerged into the very model of the modern dictatorship, relying maximally upon a coordination between deceit and military power. This is the reason why it now spends half of the world’s military costs — to serve its aristocracy, who have perfected Joseph Goebbels’s system of calling good bad, and bad good, and of otherwise imposing what the novelist George Orwell subsequently called “Newspeak” in its ‘news’-reporting and commentaries, to serve the controlling aristocracy, “Big Brother.” It’s here, and now. On November 1st, Jonathan Cook at Global Research headlined “Bolsonaro: A Monster Engineered by Our Media” and he explained how even the “liberal” aristocrats in the US and its allied countries have brought back racist fascism, the ideology known as nazism, as a globally spreading plague now.

Here is how America’s master of Newspeak, Barack Obama, represented, to West Point Military Academy’s graduating cadets on 28 May 2014, the new, American, version, of Adolf Hitler’s beloved “Deutschland, Deutschland über alles, über alles in der Welt”:

The United States is and remains the one indispensable nation. [Every other nation is therefore ‘dispensable’; we therefore now have “Amerika, Amerika über alles, über alles in der Welt”.] That has been true for the century passed and it will be true for the century to come. … America must always lead on the world stage. If we don’t, no one else will. … Russia’s aggression toward former Soviet states unnerves capitals in Europe, while China’s economic rise and military reach worries its neighbors. From Brazil to India, rising middle classes compete with us. [He was here telling these future US military leaders that they are to fight for the US aristocracy, to help them defeat any nation that resists.] … In Ukraine, Russia’s recent actions recall the days when Soviet tanks rolled into Eastern Europe. But this isn’t the Cold War. Our ability to shape world opinion helped isolate Russia right away. Because of American leadership, the world immediately condemned Russian actions; Europe and the G7 joined us to impose sanctions; NATO reinforced our commitment to Eastern European allies; the IMF is helping to stabilize Ukraine’s economy; OSCE monitors brought the eyes of the world to unstable parts of Ukraine.

Actually, his — Obama’s — regime, had conquered Ukraine in February 2014 by a very bloody coup, and installed a racist-fascist anti-Russian Government there next door to Russia, a stooge-regime to this day, which instituted a racial-cleansing campaign to eliminate enough pro-Russia voters so as to be able to hold onto power there. It has destroyed Ukraine and so alienated the regions of Ukraine that had voted more than 75% for the democratically elected Ukrainian President whom Obama overthrew, so that those pro-Russia regions quit Ukraine. What remains of Ukraine after the US conquest is a nazi mess and a destroyed nation in hock to Western taxpayers and banks.

Furthermore, Obama insisted upon (to use Bush’s term about Saddam Hussein) “regime-change” in Syria. Twice in one day the Secretary General of the UN asserted that only the Syrian people have any right to do that, no outside nation has any right to impose it. Obama ignored him and kept on trying. Obama actually protected Al Qaeda’s Syrian affiliate against bombing by Syria’s Government and by Syria’s ally Russia, while the US bombed Syria’s army, which was trying to prevent those jihadists from overthrowing the Government. Obama bombed Libya in order to “regime-change” Muammar Gaddafi, and he bombed Syria in order to “regime-change” Bashar al-Assad; and, so, while the “US Drops Bombs; EU Gets Refugees & Blame. This Is Insane.” And Obama’s successor Trump continues Obama’s policies, regarding not only Ukraine, but regarding also Yemen and Syria, and much else, except that Trump goes even more nazi than Obama did. The change from Obama to Trump was from soft nazi to hard nazi. That’s all. Trump is the US regime’s going wild.

Every day, the US regime murders lots of people in foreign lands. Today, as this is being written, on November 3rd, Syria News, which I’ve found to be far more reliably truthful about the situation in Syria than is for example the New York Times, headlined “US-Led Coalition Murders 15 Civilians in a New Bombing in Hajin”, and reported that, “Under the guise of fighting ISIS, the US and its cronies, are trying to establish a de facto barrier on the Syrian-Iraqi border which is run by ISIS and SDF, who both receive support from the US and both have occasional clashes [against each other] in between.” Aggression (and lying about it) is normal for the US Government.

On January 19th, US ‘Defense’ Secretary James Mattis said that “great power competition, not terrorism, is now the primary focus of US national security,” and this means war by the US against both Russia and China, and perhaps also Iran; but if the people of Europe don’t rise up against that plan, then not only will they have even more refugees from America’s “regime-change” bombs, but they will soon have Russia’s bombs retaliating against Europe itself for being a part of America’s aggression, via the NATO military alliance, an alliance that should have ended when the Warsaw Pact military alliance did, back in 1991. Either End NATO Now, or else join the carnage that America’s aristocracy are clearly determined to impose upon the world in order to conquer it. The choice is that simple.

The only ways that the global public can effectively fight back against the US-and-allied aristocracies’ plan to enslave the entire world to their coercive and sanctions-laden ‘free market’ are:

(1) to boycott America’s brands and, as much as possible, conduct all international transactions in any other type of currency than the US dollar; and,

(2) to vote against any politician who has endorsed America’s invasions, such as of Iraq 2003, Libya 2011, Syria 2012-, Yemen 2015-, and US coups, including its coup that conquered Ukraine in 2014 and installed a nazi Government there. And,

(3) to organize marches, if possible, against any US military base occupying their nation. The occupying power needs to be expelled in order for the given nation’s public to control their own country.

Otherwise, the US aristocracy can simply continue with its pillage of our planet. The global public needs to do its part, not to leave it to the targeted countries alone to try to put down this global resurgence of fascism, by America’s oligarchs. This also means abandoning the two aristocracies that work the most closely with America’s: Israel’s and Saudi Arabia’s (both of which target Iran and its allies, even more than they target Russia and its allies). The listed three steps are the only path toward a survivable planet: isolating and publicly shaming the nazis.

Also the Newspeak needs to end, right now, because without honesty, no type of progress is even possible.

All of these measures are not only morally right; they are necessary, because the present path leads to not only profound injustices, but a hellish global future.

Unfortunately, the UN cannot do any of these essential things. But only the global public can — and will, if there is to be continued life of this planet, and lives here that are worth living.

PS: For anyone who might consider odd that an American (the present writer) views Russia as a core ally of the American people, and views recent American Presidents (starting with George Herbert Walker Bush on 24 February 1990) as traitors to America — as being enemies of the American people and of the entire world — please consider the following historical facts:

According to Jan Ludvík’s  “The Poverty of Statistics: Military Power, Defence Expenditure and Strategic Balance”, in the January 2014 Central European Journal of International and Security Studies (p. 157), the relative expenditures in order to win World War I were Russia 24%, UK 22%, US 21%, France 20%, and Italy 13%. Russia spent the most of all the allies. In WW II, the relative expenditures in order to win were Russia 58%, UK 20%, US 12%, France 10%. Yet again — and this time overwhelmingly — Russia spent the most of all the allies, 58% of the total allied cost; and the only country that spent more on that war was Germany, which of course was on the losing (“Axis”) side, and which spent 37% more to lose that war than Russia spent to win it. During WW II, Germany spent 75% of its side’s entire costs; Japan spent 17%, and Italy spent 8%. So: WW I was mainly between Russia and Germany, and so was WW II. And that’s clear also from another calculation:

The same source (p. 159) indicates that Russia’s troops were 46% of those fighting on the winning side of WW I (and #2 on that was France with 20%), and were 55% of the troops fighting on the winning side of WW II. (France was #2 again in WW II, also 20%.)

Furthermore, in WW I, Russia’s troops were 38% more (in numbers) than both Germany’s and Austria’s put together; and, in WW II, Russia’s troops were 4% less than Germany’s, Japan’s and Italy’s combined, but were twice as many as Germany’s number.

So: by far the biggest contributions to the winning not only of WW II, but also of WW I, were made by one and the same country, both times: Russia. America’s contribution was much smaller, on both occasions. And, now, America’s leaders and their foreign allies have become nazis, heirs of Hitler’s tradition, who call Russia an “enemy,” for refusing to do what these nazis demand.

Of course, there were also other nations on each side of each of those wars (for example, Wikipedia lists over a dozen “Allies of World War I”), but Ludvik calculated the numbers only for these, the main ones, on both sides.

So: everyone who can should now become active on this!

