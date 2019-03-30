Connect with us

Liberals ensure own extinction due to what they promote [Video]

Liberals and their value system lead to their own death, while traditional family values will survive. A major player in helping this happen is the Orthodox Church.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

1 min ago

on

99 Views

If you are a conservative Christian and you feel run down by the relentless onslaught of liberals and their looniness on your TV, in your music, in your children’s classrooms, in their public school restrooms…

If you feel like the whole world is going gay and condemning you for not supporting this “progress in love”, if you seem to be the only sober individual staying in your hotel, whilst the other guests all reek of marijuana, especially in celebration of April 20 at 4:20 PM (or is it AM, or which time zone is it supposed to be, man?)…

If you know you need to love your enemies but at the same time find it hard to deal with being attacked relentlessly for your faith and your traditional family values…

We may have a bit of good news for you. All you need is patience and fortitude. Watch this video by Dr. Steve Turley:

He makes some really excellent points that it is easy to lose track of in the turbulent and very activist and leftist news cycle in the USA. While Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon (who is openly gay) sing a truly stomach-turning rendition of “Those were the days” (the stomach turns at the thought of these people saying ‘girls were girls and men were men’… a major contextual ouch moment), while we reach to change the channel or even better, to turn the TV off, we can also remember that in our home, our family is our little church.

Everything that we hold dear in terms of faith and life can be expressed and upheld and taught within the walls of our homes and hopefully in our Church communities.

If your church is one of those that has espoused the wackiness of the day, do not worry. The Orthodox Churches have maintained the ancient traditions, and in particular the ones that are from Former Soviet Union countries are now among the strongest and purest religious communities on earth. At this time, Orthodoxy is growing rapidly as people flee to the True Church.

A Georgian Orthodox Church priest baptises a baby during a mass baptism ceremony at the Sameba Trinity cathedral in Tbilisi on January 19, 2011.

Dr Turley notes the remarkable changes in Georgia (an Orthodox Christian nation and oddly enough, a NATO ally) which has really energized pro-life values. The political alignment of Georgia is friendly towards the US and Europe, but the Church is very close to the Russian Orthodox Church, the largest and most powerful Eastern Orthodox community in the world at this time. Georgia’s Church is probably one of the most traditional, as well, with the Georgian Patriarch often leading the response to any attack against the life and practice of true Christians.

The change is so much that the Europeans question whether or not Georgia’s Orthodox Church is an obstacle to “European values”.

Apparently, it is. And for Dr Steve Turley and many, many other Christians, this is a very good thing.

 

 

Democrat candidates begin their CIA indoctrination course (Video)

The Duran Quick Take: Episode 123.
Alex Christoforou

Published

10 mins ago

on

March 30, 2019

By

RT CrossTalk host Peter Lavelle and The Duran’s Alex Christoforou take a look at how former CIA directors,  are passing around a “briefing book” to 2020 Democrat Presidential, candidates to counteract what they call ‘fake news’ and ‘foreign election interference’.

Michael Morell and John McLaughlin have compiled the unclassified report, which contains, in their view, the major national security challenges facing the United States. The “briefing book is being distributing to every Democrat candidate running for U.S. president.

Via The Washington Post…

The report, which former acting CIA directors Michael Morell and John McLaughlin call a “briefing book,” is modeled on the classified oral briefing that the intelligence community provides to the nominees of each major political party running for president, usually after the nominating conventions.

The former officials said they’re distributing their briefing now, more than a year before nominees are selected, in response to “the recent rise and abundance of fake news and foreign election interference,” according to a copy reviewed by The Washington Post.

The 37-page document, which has not been previously reported, was sent this month to nearly every announced candidate and will soon be sent to President Trump, the former officials said.

Intelligence agencies have usually viewed their discussions with nominees as a chance to prepare a potential president for the kinds of issues that he or she will have to grapple with, and to give them a sense of the kind of capabilities and expertise that the U.S. government can bring to bear.

But this unclassified document has the feel of an urgent primer, a way to quickly get the candidates up to speed on issues any president will face and to dispel myths and misperceptions.

“We are incredibly divided as a nation . . . and there are debates about what the facts and the truth are on key issues,” Morell said. “When it comes to national security, that’s a dangerous thing.”

Morell and McLaughlin, who have participated in the classified presentations to nominees in the past, enlisted former intelligence officials to write short articles highlighting the key issues in their areas of expertise. The briefing book covers 10 topics, including cybersecurity, China’s expanding power, U.S.-Russia relations, North Korea’s nuclear weapons ambitions and tensions with Iran. Morell, who now hosts a podcast called “Intelligence Matters,” where many of these topics are explored, said the group may update the report with new articles, including the national security implications of climate change.

“The only aim in this is to provide a foundation of fact and analysis for debate and discussion,” McLaughlin said. “No one has to agree with everything. These are contentious issues. But these are the views of people who have worked on these issues for a long time.”

Morell and McLaughlin said that none of the reports contain classified information, and they submitted the entire briefing book to intelligence agencies for review before distributing it. The agencies raised no objections, and the authors worked without pay, McLaughlin and Morell said.

The report is meant to inform candidates as they begin debates and discuss national security issues, McLaughlin and Morell said. But so far, candidates who have received the material are reluctant to talk about it. Most campaigns have not articulated a foreign policy position yet, so the briefing is reaching them at a time when they are probably just beginning to think about the issues in play.

“It’s very helpful information,” said Patricia Ewing, communications director for Democratic candidate Marianne Williamson. “What’s terrific about the briefing is that all the candidates are getting it and will be on the same page.”

As benign as the document is — its findings won’t strike foreign policy experts as particularly revelatory, though they are detailed — it is inevitably provocative in one respect: It describes the world in ways sometimes at odds with the current president’s views.

Take Russia, for instance. Peter Clement, a former career analyst and manager who spent more than 35 years at the CIA, describes the country as a significant global rival, a threat to U.S. and European alliances and concludes that “prospects for improved relations are not good.”

Trump, on the other hand, has said that his personal relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin can resolve tensions. And he has said that he takes Putin at his word when he claims that the country did not interfere in the 2016 election, an act that the briefing book, along with the consensus view of the U.S. intelligence community, takes as a given and central fact that must inform the United States’ approach to Russia.

The briefing book does not take a position on any policy, and in that sense isn’t a rebuke to the Trump administration. And it hues closely to the main views of most intelligence agencies, particularly the CIA.

On hot-button issues, the report also contains some warning. Norm Roule, formerly the CIA’s top Iran analyst, writes that “Iran has threatened to withdraw” from an agreement struck during the Obama administration that froze its nuclear weapons development program in exchange for sanctions relief. Trump pulled the United States out of the agreement, but Iran has said it will remain in compliance, and U.S. officials have publicly testified that, at least for now, the country has stuck to its commitments and isn’t developing nuclear weapons.

“Tehran will remain in the nuclear deal as long as it perceives that the economic and diplomatic advantages outweigh the risks that would come with withdrawal,” Roule writes. “Should Iran believe that these advantages are insufficient, it is likely to ramp up its rhetoric over withdrawal from the deal and then undertake symbolic nuclear expansion to encourage concessions from Europe.”

The candidates will have to confront such foreign policy issues on the campaign trail. McLaughlin and Morell said they hope their briefing will help to shape the candidates’ views, but they are not advocating for any position or campaign.

“The intelligence community that I spent 33 years in and know today is the least political part of our government,” Morell said. “The people who work there are apolitical. They care deeply about the issues they’re working on. And they do not allow their policy views or their political views to influence what they’re writing.”

Theresa May’s final attempt to please her globalist masters (Video)

The Duran Quick Take: Episode 122.
Alex Christoforou

Published

1 day ago

on

March 29, 2019

By

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss the latest Brexit news, where British MPs will be asked to approve only parts of Theresa May’s terrible Brexit deal, as fear of a no deal Brexit fast approaches, pushing the elite in Parliament to side with May’s outright surrender deal negotiated with Merkel and Co.

Via RT…

After two defeats in a row for her Brexit deal, Theresa May went for a gambit, having MPs agree to vote only for part of the deal that allows the UK to leave the EU, but does not set out a framework for a future relationship.

The vote, which is set for 2:30pm GMT on Friday, was made possible by May’s last-minute maneuver to sidestep House Speaker John Bercow’s move to disallow a third “meaningful vote” on her Brexit deal after it had already been defeated twice. Instead of persuading MPs to reconsider and get them to vote for the deal for a second time in one session, which is prohibited under procedural rules studiously observed by Bercow, May split her proposal in two uneven parts.

Lawmakers on Friday are voting for the most substantial and hefty part in terms of sheer volume and importance – the 585-page ‘Withdrawal Agreement’ that regulates the practical terms of the elusive divorce. The WA stipulates how much (£39 billion or $51 billion) the UK is to pay to settle matters with the EU, and includes the Irish backstop. This has become the bone of contention between May’s Conservatives and the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), whose votes May desperately needs to secure the deal and eventually bow out as she has promised.

The DUP sees the backstop as a threat that might alienate Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK, since, under the May deal, it would continue to follow some EU rules to avoid a hard border between it and EU member Ireland.

The part that MPs are not voting on is the political declaration, a 36-page document that sets out a framework for relations between the EU and the UK post-Brexit. Originally part of the Brexit deal, the declaration is set to pave the way for the next round of negotiations, while touching on matters of sovereignty, freedom of movement, and a customs arrangement.

There is a lot at stake for May in Friday’s vote. The EU said that it would agree to extend the April 12 Brexit deadline until May 22 on condition that May gets the House of Commons to back her Brexit deal by the end of this week. If this does not happen, the UK has a fairly good chance of crashing out of the EU with no deal on April 12.

 

The day the UK left the EU – not: March 29 brings another Brexit vote instead of Brexit

Instead of saying goodbyes and see-you-agains to people on the continent, British legislators are franticly voting for a third iteration of the Brexit deal.
RT

Published

1 day ago

on

March 29, 2019

By

Via RT…

Two years ago, the British government invoked Article 50, starting the countdown to its break away from the European Union. The deadline has now arrived, but the coveted exit is nowhere near to materializing.

In a perfect world, the Leavers would be celebrating their wish come true today, shaking hands and toasting the newfound independence of Great Britain from the money-sucking, overreaching bureaucracy of Brussels. Sure, there’d be some caveats – bad divorces tend to hit one in the pocket – but nothing that this resilient nation couldn’t handle.

Remainers might have shed a tear or two before moving on. After all, their opponents had won the referendum fair and square, and democracy is supposed to resolve issues at the ballot box instead of causing riots and civil wars.

Back to reality, Brexit Day has been postponed until at least April 12. Instead of saying goodbyes and see-you-agains to people on the continent, British legislators are franticly voting for a third iteration of the Brexit deal. If approved, it would postpone the departure day by 40 more days, which hopefully would be enough for parting ways with the EU with a semblance of order. Earlier, MPs rejected all alternative options that the government suggested on how to move forward.

So how will the British people remember March 29, 2019?

“I don’t think we should blame [the day] for the mess that we’ve made of Brexit. It’s not March 29’s fault; it’s a perfectly good day,” one guy in London told RT.

And the Brexit saga itself?

“S**tshow, excuse the French,” said one lady.

