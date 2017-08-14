KREMLIN: Putin discusses int’l agenda, schedule of contacts in phone call with Kazakh leader

Originally appeared at RussiaFeed.com

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Kazakh counterpart Nursultan Nazarbayev discussed urgent issues on the international agenda and the schedule of upcoming contacts in a phone call, the Kremlin press service said in a statement Monday.

“Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev had a telephone conversation. They discussed issues of bilateral cooperation, including the schedule of upcoming contacts at various levels, as well as urgent issues on the international agenda,”

the statement said.