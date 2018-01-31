Joe Kennedy’s Democrat response to Trump’s SOTU turns into a very embarrassing video moment

Article first appeared on RPT.

Rep. Joe Kennedy delivered one of the five (yes five) Democrat responses to President Trump’s State of the Union Address in Massachusetts.

Unfortunately for Kennedy, the speech turned into a “slobber” fest caught on video and mocked on twitter.

Via The Gateway Pundit…

The young Kennedy gave a passionate response to President Trump’s magnificent speech on Capitol Hill tonight. The poor guy got a little too excited and started slobbering down his face.

The corners of Joe Kennedy’s mouth are wet and disgusting. I can’t watch this. — Ramp Capital♿️ (@RampCapitalLLC) January 31, 2018

Anyone notice the streams of slobber dripping from each side of Joe Kennedy’s mouth? Totally grossed me out! #SOTUResponse pic.twitter.com/Er9g9kXMSu — Jamie #MAGA (@entjboss) January 31, 2018

Joe Kennedy III was drooling so much you could have crashed a car in it and drowned! #DemocraticResponse #SOTU pic.twitter.com/lnax3vrIfj — Ed (@EdBigCon) January 31, 2018

a meme is born pic.twitter.com/C93YU7i74v — joyce clark (@CJoyce2005) January 31, 2018

Earlier today Pelosi told Democrats to let @POTUS Trump be “His Slobbering Self” https://t.co/ctIsGAFmsY — Then This Happened #JoeKennedySlobbers pic.twitter.com/7UWfc6TOQY — Jim Hoft (@gatewaypundit) January 31, 2018

Kennedy was not the only liberal Democrat turning in an embarrassing performance on Tuesday, as Nancy Pelosi was spotting during Trump’s SOTU, visibly shaken and disturbed, making strange faces throughout the speech…

Nancy Pelosi is playing with her dentures again and not applauding when Trump calls for unity between the two parties. pic.twitter.com/GkLyrIOIKK — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) January 31, 2018