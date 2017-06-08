James Comey exposes HIMSELF as the New York Times leaker

James Comey has testified before the US Senate Intelligence Committee and finally came clean about the mysterious ‘Trump memo’ leaked to the New York Times which implicated Donald Trump in suggesting that in his personal opinion, the FBI ought to consider dropping what Trump felt was a non-case against former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.

Comey justified his covert action by saying it was in the public good, but if Comey was so concerned about the public good why did he secretively leak the contents of his private memo rather than come forward publicly?

His explanation is both feeble and unsatisfactory in respect of answering this point.

According to Comey,

“My judgement was, I needed to get that out into the public square, and so I asked a friend of mine to share the content of the memo with a reporter”.

He continued to state that he,

“Didn’t do it myself for a variety of reasons, but I asked him to, because I thought, that might prompt the appointment of the special counsel”.

Comey likely did not break any laws in leaking the contents of his private memo to the New York times, but his actions stink not only of secrecy but consequently of unethical behaviour. One cannot be a ‘concerned citizen’ and an opportunist at the same time. Comey chose the latter and his holier than thou act is wearing thin.