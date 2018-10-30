Connect with us

Istanbul Summit: Frozen conflict in Idlib, and Erdogan’s two front war (Video)

The Duran – News in Review – Episode 142.
Alex Christoforou

Published

3 hours ago

on

179 Views

The recent Istanbul Summit on Syria showcases that the plan to peace in Syria is fraught with difficulty.

The end to the Assad regime change war appears to be over, but Turkey, Russia, and the United States are jockeying for power in a post war Syria.

The EU is desperate to plug up the migrant crisis they created by helping to dismantle Syria.

Divergent interests brought together the leaders of Russia, Turkey, France and Germany in Istanbul, in an effort to piece together a compromise to deal with a broken and fragmented Syria.

The US was absent from the meeting.

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and International Affairs and Security Analyst via Moscow, Mark Sleboda discuss what was accomplished during the Istanbul Summit, and how the reality on the ground, (specifically in Idlib province) appears to be heading towards a frozen conflict for Russia, and a two front war for Turkey…which pits NATO against NATO, in a Turkish effort to drive out the Kurds who are under American protection.

Authored by Melkulangara Bhadrakumar for Strategic Culture

The four-nation Turkey-Russia-Germany-France summit on Syria on October 27 in Istanbul had an impressive outcome. All participants – each with own interests – has some ‘takeaway’ from the summit, which itself is a measure of the success of the event. This is also important because the participants now have a reason to work together.

Such an outcome can be interpreted in the following ways. First and foremost, a major regional conflict impacting international security was addressed without US participation. A sign of our times?

Second, participants didn’t quarrel over President Bashar Al-Assad’s “fate”. The debate becomes pedantic today in terms of ground realities. The Syrian nation should decide on its future. That’s also been Assad’s demand.

Third, some serious thought has been given to the journey towards a Syrian settlement – ceasefire, drafting of new constitution followed by elections under UN supervision. Four, the participants snubbed the US-Israeli plan to balkanize Syria into “spheres of influence” and have also squashed the Israeli dreams of getting international legitimacy for its illegal occupation of Golan Heights as part of any settlement.

Five, Germany and France have become amenable to the Russian demand pressing the urgency for rendering humanitarian aid to Syria and help in reconstruction. (US made this conditional on Assad’s removal.) We’ll have to see how it pans out, but the summit also stressed the importance of return of Syrian refugees (which is a key issue for European countries.)

Six, the participants recognized that the remaining terrorists in Syria must be destroyed – although, significantly, they also supported the Idlib ceasefire deal brokered by Turkey and Russia.

The bottom line is that it is the post-war Syrian order that is under discussion now. However, it must be understood as well that the proxy war is not ending but is rather morphing into the diplomatic war that lies ahead, which of course will be keenly fought, given the divergent interests of the foreign protagonists.

Generally speaking, Russia and Turkey are in command as of now. Their own equations are good but there are grey areas, too. The importance of close coordination between Russia and Turkey cannot but be stressed.

Iran cannot be happy that it has been excluded from the Istanbul summit. But it may prove an underestimation that Iran is in no position to assert its legitimate interests. The close consultations between Russia and Iran – not only regarding Syria – are of course the mitigating factor here.

Similarly, “post-Khashoggi” Saudi attitude to Syria remains the “known unknown”. The US is in a position to blackmail Saudi Arabia to continue to bankroll its military presence in Syria, but Saudis cannot be having their heart in the overreach to project power abroad. Something has fundamentally changed – Saudis are not used to their prestige being dragged in the mud as in this past month and the traumatic experience cannot but have a sobering effect.

Besides, Saudis dare not cross swords with Turkey on the latter’s Syrian playpen. Above all, Saudis would not want to undermine Russian efforts to stabilize Syria, since Moscow’s goodwill and cooperation is extremely vital for Riyadh in the coming period, now that the raison d’etre of Riyadh’s “Look East” is beyond doubt.

Basically, France and Germany are lightweights in Syria. They had a limited agenda at the Istanbul summit. Russia must know fully well that in the final analysis, US involvement is crucial. It is entirely conceivable that at the forthcoming Russian-American summit in Paris on November 11, Syria will be a major topic of discussion.

The US policy in Syria is at a crossroad and will hinge greatly on the standing of President Trump in the aftermath of the November 6 mid-term elections in the US.

Clearly, this was far from a situation of three major allies of the US staging a mutiny on the NATO ship. Germany and France would have consulted Washington most certainly ahead of the Istanbul summit (which has been in the making for months.)

The big question is how the Turkish-American relations evolve. The Khashoggi affair has brought about certain US-Turkey “proximity”. Ironically, the Deep State in America and Trump are on the same page here – rediscovering the vital importance of Turkey for the US regional strategies.

The spokesmen of the Deep State used to defame Turkish President Recep Erdogan for being “Islamist” and “authoritarian” and so on and probably even tried to overthrow him in the failed coup of 2016, but today, they laud him for espousing Islamic democracy as the panacea for the region.

Erdogan, in turn – or at least a part of him – had always hankered for recognition by the West when he sought Turkey’s historic leadership role in the Middle East and uniqueness to act as a bridge between the West and the region. Equally, Trump is eternally grateful to Erdogan to refrain from spilling the beans on the Khashoggi affair and for helping him finesse a major crisis for his presidency on the foreign-policy front.

Suffice to say, this “transition” in the US-Turkey tough love can profoundly affect the geopolitics of the Middle East – provided of course Washington plays its cards carefully in regard of Erdogan’s wish list on a host of pending issues, including some of great sensitivity.

Syria is somewhere at the top of Erdogan’s priorities. Howsoever unpalatable it may appear, Erdogan will expect the Americans to throw their Syrian Kurdish allies under the bus. Yesterday, Turkish army bombarded Kurdish positions east of Euphrates.

Now, how Turkish policies play out in Syria is difficult to predict, since the variables are too many. A US-Turkey rapprochement is hard to reach. But then, Turks and Americans are also old allies and they have a way of knocking their heads together and start working together again.

Top Photo | From left, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russian President Vladimir Putin,Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and French President Emmanuel Macron attend a news conference following their summit on Syria, in Istanbul, Oct. 27, 2018. Photo | Turkish Presidential Press Service

Melkulangara Bhadrakumar is a former career diplomat in the Indian Foreign Service. Devoted much of his 3-decade long career to the Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran desks in the Ministry of External Affairs and in assignments on the territory of the former Soviet Union. After leaving the diplomatic service, took to writing and contribute to The Asia Times, The Hindu and Deccan Herald. Lives in New Delhi.

Bob Valdez
Guest
Bob Valdez

Without watching the video, we can see the look on President putin's face, clearly saying "Why am I even bothering with these utter morons?" Crap-on wants to rush home to his mummy/wife, Jerkel wants to find a rock to hide under and Erdo-gollum, well, he is just being full of himself.

Shaun Ramewe
Guest
Shaun Ramewe

Yes – Putin looks like he just beat a trio of checkers players with just one chess move!! LOL

Shaun Ramewe
Guest
Shaun Ramewe

That disgusting two-faced Turkish ErDOGan coward-liar war criminal just wants to keep sneakily saving, remorphing and abetting terrorists to sadistically steal more oil, national treasures, body organs and so on (FSA murderers = former ISIS/Nusra/Qaeda/Rebel/Sham/etc sickos) while slyly and perversely brutalizing more sovereign Syrian civilians (particularly real anti-terrorist Kurds and especially those who are politically partial to Syrian sovereignty again since they are easy targets). This suits their NATerrorO partners the dirty-lying illegal-invader ZioYanks to the ground because it is their sicko mercenary black-flag terrorists they too wish to also covertly abet the most. F offfff.

Shaun Ramewe
Guest
Shaun Ramewe

~ Equally depraved ZOG-liar war-profiteering false-flagging global-traitor Macron is absolutely hating every moment of Russia's, Syria's and Iran's anti-terrorist pro-democracy victory as well (the ZioWestern/Arabian/Turkish loss eats him up). Merkel just doesn't seem to care any more!! ISISrael, US'A-hole' and United Kuntdom will likely restart more terror attacks in Europe again.

The US official statements are often extremely tough and sometimes even bellicose but, like it or not, Russia is an international actor a dialog is inevitable with. National Security Adviser (NSA) John Bolton, a known anti-Russia hawk, visited Moscow on Oct.22-23.

He never sounds friendly but the intensity of his contacts with Russian officials is impressive enough. It was the third time in four months he held talks with high-placed Russian officials, including a five-hour conversation with the Russian counterpart and talks with defense and foreign ministers. Before the recent visit, he came to Moscow in June and met Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev in Geneva.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been invited to visit Washington in early 2019. The invitation has not been yet formally accepted and the scheduling is still to be ironed out. Before that the Russian and US leaders will meet in Paris at the WWI Victory centenary commemorations on November 11. This meeting will be special. A very important event – the US midterm election on Nov.6 – may change the background.

If Republicans win or retain the majority in both houses, President Trump will go to Paris relieved of a heavy load with his position much strengthened. No more talks about an impeachment caused by “Russiagate”.

Obstructing him in Congress won’t be an easy walk Democrats hope for. The deep state would be frustrated but it will have to reconcile with reality. The president will have much more wiggle room for achieving his foreign policy goals, especially when it comes to Russia. It does not mean he’ll lift the sanctions or change his stance on the INF Treaty.

It means that despite many things that divide them, the parties could have a dialog on major international and bilateral issues. Some of them will continue to be points of contention but some may turn into areas of cooperation. The two powers could have working relations to address the agenda of mutual interest and that’s what they lack at present.

Henry Kissinger had little sympathy for Communists and was no friend of the USSR. Nevertheless, in the capacity of national security adviser and state secretary he pioneered the policy of détente. He is still trying to upend the bilateral relationship. The Soviet Union and the United States were no friends but rather competitors. This fact did not prevent them from being dialog partners to large extent thanks to Mr. Kissinger’s efforts.

The worst was prevented, the balancing of the brink of conflict never resulted in real shooting and arms control was effectively in place. Mr. Bolton could do the same. As one can see, he maintains the contacts against all the odds. President Trump and his NSA believe it makes sense. Richard Nixon stood out for his ability to resist outside influence and make independent foreign policy decisions.

So is President Trump. There are similarities between the two. Parallels are drawn. President Putin and President Trump both believe in the virtue of the nation state and see a lot of shortcomings of the “supranational globalism” project.

Donald Trump’s opponents realize that. They are trying hard to prevent the undesired outcome on Nov.6. The “migrant caravan” is moving across Mexico to the US southern border to provoke the president into taking decisive steps, such as using the military to hold the migrants’ wave. If force is used, Trump’s opponents will raise hue and cry about it, using it for propaganda purposes.

If not, the president will fail to keep his pre-election promises to protect the national borders, frustrating Republican voters. No doubt, the “migrants’ caravan” is a well-orchestrated provocation timed with the midterm election. The NGO People Without Borders claims to be the organizer but obviously somebody is providing funds using it as a cover. The money to feed these people as they were crossing the territories of Honduras, Guatemala and a part of Mexico did not fall from the sky. Nobody of “caravan migrants” was suffering of hunger and thirst.

Some US media are already spreading around the stories to make readers sympathize with the would-be “victims” and see everything President Trump does in a negative light – a plot to deliver a blow at the time of election. Some media believe the “caravan” is linked to Democrat donors. George Soros the ubiquitous is reported to be behind the action along with Brian Roberts, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Comcast. True or not, evidently a group of very influential people is using the “caravan” for political purposes.

This is a real national security threat they want the president to turn a blind eye on while opposing the imaginary threat allegedly coming from Moscow. Russia’s experts realize well what the problems the US president has to face with his policies being subverted by powerful opponents. On the other hand, it can’t wait for better times forever.

Anyway, the outcome of the Nov.6 election will impact a lot of things, including the prospects for US-Russian relations.

Several countries are currently using Russophobia as a tool against Russia’s independent foreign policy, Russian Federation Council (upper house) Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said during the second Moscow International Conference on combating anti-Semitism, racism and xenophobia, called “Protecting [the] Future.”

“Today, we are facing increasing Russophobia, which is used by certain forces in the West and some other countries as a tool to stifle Russia’s development and to counter independent foreign policy – the policy aimed at forming a multipolar world,” she said, expanding on the topic of an alleged Russian threat.

In her speech, the speaker noted that “currently, many countries carry out an open policy of hostility, even hatred for representatives of other nations. Nazi criminals and their accomplices are seen as heroes… The current Ukrainian officials are the ones who have been most successful in this regard, who basically presented this ideology as an official policy,” Matviyenko stated.

The speaker added that Ukraine is not the only country where this takes place. “Zones of ethnic segregation and apartheid have virtually been established in the center of Europe. I am talking about granting about 300 thousand Russian-speaking residents of Latvia and Estonia the status of “non-citizens”. Not only these people cannot participate in politics, they even have several limited rights,” she concluded.

Russophobia has long been used as a tool from the Cold War days, but it gained new life after 2013’s Valdai conference and 2014’s Olympic Games, when President Putin took a stand for traditional values for faith and family, which were very much in opposition to “progressive” American and European values.

The present report from TASS follows up on a September 21st – dated piece that noted that Russophobia effectively blocked any positive developments in US-Russia ties following the July 16th summit of Presidents Putin and Donald Trump in Helsinki, Finland. That summit was praised by both men, but President Trump was absolutely castigated in the American press as well as by his own party’s political establishment in Washington, DC.

Russophobia in the United States stands as a standard part of American foreign policy, and with only President Trump and Senator Rand Paul expressing any ideas out of the political mainstream, it has been very difficult for the efforts of the American president to improve his country’s relationship with Russia to succeed.

Reuters reported late October 28 that “far-right”  lawmker Jair Bolsonaro won the Presidential elections in Brazil. What is more interesting about this election victory is why he won.

Reuters reports:

Far-right lawmaker Jair Bolsonaro won Brazil’s presidential election on Sunday, riding a wave of frustration over corruption and crime that brought a dramatic swing to the right in the world’s fourth-largest democracy.

With 94 percent of ballots counted, Bolsonaro had 56 percent of the votes in the run-off election against left-wing hopeful Fernando Haddad of the Workers Party (PT), who had 44 percent, according to the electoral authority TSE.

“We cannot continue flirting with communism … We are going to change the destiny of Brazil,” Bolsonaro said in an acceptance address in which he vowed to carry out his campaign promises to stamp out corruption after years of leftist rule.

The former army captain’s rise has been propelled by rejection of the leftist PT that ran Brazil for 13 of the last 15 years and was ousted two years ago in the midst of a deep recession and political graft scandal.

The issues in Brazil were an apparent connection with leftism and political corruption, and also, economic recession.

It is amazing what the mainstream media refuses to support. This was also the situation in the United States that propelled Donald Trump into the presidency, with tangible results in less than two years following his election.

It is also surfacing in Europe, where “far right” leadership is gradually replacing the globalist leftist governing style of the European Union member states. Britain wants out of the EU, and for much the same reasons.

Russia, whose leader President Vladimir Putin, considers to be a quite liberal government, has nonetheless survived years of withering sanctions imposed by the US and Europe, precisely through a strong commitment to sovereignty and gradually improving economic policy.

Vladimir Putin is widely considered a “dictator” and a “thug” by mainstream media, but he is actually an effective president, which is why even his detractors in Russia often voted for him in March 2018 – no one else in the election campaigns showed the capability to continue to lead Russia through and out of its crisis.

The victory of Mr. Bolsanaro is interesting because public sentiment defied globalist narrative.

Since many news sources are worldwide in scope, such as Reuters, it is possible for the editorial slants of these organizations to try to impose a point of view that people will believe. The following section gives the editorial slant’s “push” for “caution.”

The vote had been calm and orderly across the country, said Laura Chinchilla, the former president of Costa Rica who is head of the Organization of American States’ Electoral Observation Mission. Brazil has suffered a spate of partisan violence during the polarized campaign.

Many Brazilians are concerned that Bolsonaro, an admirer of Brazil’s 1964-1985 military dictatorship and a defender of its use of torture on leftist opponents, will trample on human rights, curtail civil liberties and muzzle freedom of speech.

The 63-year-old seven-term congressman has vowed to crack down on crime in Brazil’s cities and farm belt by granting police more autonomy to shoot at criminals. He also wants to let more Brazilians buy weapons to fight crime.

Despite the brown-shirt style allegation in the second paragraph above, the basic idea of getting tough on crime has been a great protection of liberty. When criminals are not stopped, what would possibly inspire them to not do crimes?

Reuters featured something called the Trust Principles at the end of its Bolsanaro piece and in this, it tries to use its widely known reputation and some very good statements about reporting without bias to justify its, well… bias.

That bias was reflected in the dubbing of Bolsonaro as a “far right” candidate, which evokes images of Naziism, much as far left evokes Leninism or Sorosian values. But “far left” is a term rarely seen in globally available media outlets.

The trick is to confuse leftism with normalcy and reasonableness. The far right label is a way to criticize anything that expresses national sovereignty and liberty, as well as responsible governing.

Bolsonaro’s victory is a sign that people in more and more places appear to be seeing through the media narrative, and hopefully, it is also a sign that people are thinking for themselves and not letting the media outlets do their thinking for them. Fox News gave some acknowledgement of this in its own coverage of the election victory:

“We have everything we need to become a great nation,” Bolsonaro said Sunday night in a video broadcast on his Facebook account shortly after he won, as The New York Times noted. “Together we will change the destiny of Brazil.”

Voters in Sunday’s runoff election apparently looked past warnings that the brash former army captain could erode democracy, and embraced a chance for radical change after years of turmoil.

“I feel in my heart that things will change,” said Sandra Coccato, a 68-year-old small business owner, after she voted for Bolsonaro in Sao Paulo. “Lots of bad people are leaving, and lots of new, good people are entering. There’s a light at the end of the tunnel.”

Bolsonaro’s campaign first gained traction with his promises to go after violent crime in a country that leads the world in homicides and where many Brazilians live in daily fear of muggings or burglaries. However, his vows to loosen gun laws and give police a freer hand to use force against suspects also have raised concerns that a Bolsonaro presidency could lead to a bloody crackdown and an erosion of civil rights.

The campaign gained momentum by winning over much of the business community with promises of enacting market-friendly reforms that would reduce the size of the Brazilian state, including cutting ministries and privatizing state companies.

Sound familiar?

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
