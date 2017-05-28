Irreparable damage has been done

The unprecedented campaign to destroy President Donald Trump and re-litigate the November election has caused irreparable damage to what remains of American democracy, political institutions, and foreign policy. Trump won’t always be president, while the attempts to de-legitimize him will instead be the de-legitimizing of a system of government and how media cover politics.

The most shameful and destructive outcome to discredit Trump is how a new McCarthyism has emerged and been embraced. Without any evidence or even interest in seeking evidence, it is now acceptable to completely obliterate a person’s character and reputation. A tip from “an anonymous source” or the slightest inference of guilt by association is enough to tarnish someone in the eyes of those who demand to rule. The chilling affect is clear – tow the prevailing political line or you will be deemed suspect and even a traitorous enemy.

It is important to point out that this isn’t just politics – the ambitions of political parties and politicians. What is dangerously clear now is how unelected officials have taken upon themselves to make policy and to coronate who they think should lead. I thought that was what elections were for! The unprecedented campaign to destroy Trump is displacing democracy in favor of shadowy bureaucrats ruling without oversight and accountability.

Case in point: if you question the mantra that Russia somehow ‘hacked’ or meddled in the last American election, then you are a puppet of Vladimir Putin. No discussion is allowed. This kind of political discourse – or the lack of it – is a mark political digression and it is self-inflicted. If this is now the “new normal” and acceptable, then all of us are at risk. The unelected practitioners of this approach to politics today will surely be its victims in the future.

The most disgraceful element of the new McCarthyism is the behavior of the corporate mainstream – electronic and print. In the last election cycle and since they have showed their true colors and loyalties. They no longer even uphold the pretense of informing the public. Instead they are the purveyors of ideological warfare and propaganda. In the past the press was a break on those in power. Now the media are the plaint delivery vehicle of those who are up-ending the democratic process and undermining political institutions, like the rule of law.

Lastly, the area of foreign policy. Readers of The Duran and viewers of my RT program CrossTalk know how important I deem Russia-U.S. relations. During the campaign Trump called for an improvement in this bilateral relationship. It was a good idea for many reasons, but most of all because it was possible. That does not appear to be the case today. Because of the fake news story known as ‘Russia-gate’ that possibility has all but disappeared. In fact, there is pressure on Trump to ratchet-up the rhetoric and commit to more actions against Russia. Those who hate Trump are willing to put the country’s national security at risk.

So much irreparable damage has been done and maybe impossible to undo.

Peter Lavelle is host of RT’s political debate program CrossTalk. His employer may or may not agree with his views.