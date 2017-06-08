Iranian Security Ministry–Tehran ISIS terrorists fought in Syria and Iraq

ISIS seek revenge on those who have beat them in Syria.

The Iranian Security Ministry has confirmed that five of the terrorists who perpetrated the recent deadly attacks on Iran’s Parliament and the Mausoleum of Imam Khomeini were battle hardened ISIS fighters who had been engaged in combat in Syria’s Raqqa, the self-proclaimed capital of ISIS, as well as in the long time ISIS stronghold of Mosul in northern Iraq.

According to a statement from the Iranian Security Ministry,

“Five of the arrested terrorists earlier left Iran and conducted terrorist activity in Raqqa and Mosul. Last year, they returned to the country under the leadership of the commander, Abu Aish, to carry out terrorist attacks in the holy places of Iran”.

The Iranian Intelligence Ministry has released the following images showing the bodies of the terrorists killed by the Iranian security services.

According to Mehr news agency, a woman from southern Iran helped coordinate and participate in the attacks. She is currently being detained by Iranian authorities.

As the war in Syria draws gradually to an end whilst Iraq forces continue to advance on ISIS, the battle-hardened fighters who have been funded by the Gulf states, Turkey and the west will look increasingly to scatter around the globe.

Libya which is a totally failed state will likely be their favourite new destination, but those who cannot make the journey via Turkey into the Mediterranean may look to extract vengeance for their losses in Syria and Iraq on countries like Iran which has fought valiantly against ISIS and al-Qaeda in the Syrian led anti-terrorist coalition whose largest member is Russia.

Although Iran is a prime target for ISIS, Iran is a deeply secure state with highly professional intelligence services. This is why it is unlikely that ISIS fighters acted without the help of a state actor. Right now Saudi Arabia looks like the prime suspect although it is entirely possible that Israel or the United States contributed.