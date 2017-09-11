The inept Kiev regime turns shamed Saakashvili into self-made political martyr

Yesterday, the Duran reported that Mikhail Saakashvili successfully entered Ukraine after he and his entourage literally pushed and shoved their way past border guards who were intent on keeping him out.

Now that he is in western Ukraine where he has been greeted by a group of visibly enthusiastic supporters, something unusual has happened. For the first time in many years, Mikhail Saakashvili is finding himself in a position of potential popularity.

Saakashvili’s political antics over the last several years have been more of a matter of some trial and lots of error for the disgraced former Georgian leader whom both the Russian Federation and European Union found to have waged an aggressive war against civilians in 2008.

As The Duran reported yesterday,

“Saakashvili is probably best remembered for instigating a war of aggression against the people of South Ossetia and Abkhazia in 2008. Both Russia and the European Union found that Saakashvili was an aggressor in the short conflict. After fleeing prosecutors in Georgia, the weakened strongman was appointed the Governor of the multi-cultural and traditionally Russian city of Odessa in 2015. This however did not last long as he left office in 2016, before being stripped of Ukrainian citizenship in the summer of 2017″.

When the leader of the Kiev regime, Petro Poroshenko stripped Saakashvili of his Ukrainian citizenship this summer, Poroshenko likely felt that he was getting rid of a small but nagging problem of an unpopular and little discussed potential future rival who in any case, was well past his prime.

In respect of the bizarre dynamic between Poroshenko and Saakashvili, I wrote the following in The Duran,

“Saakashvilli is a corrupt opportunist who ran to the power base of a second corrupt opportunist, Poroshenko. Then that second corrupt opportunist fired and deprived citizenship of the first corrupt opportunist under the guise that the first corrupt opportunist was a corrupt opportunist, who then took to calling the second corrupt opportunist a corrupt opportunist.