Hillary Clinton’s latest antic shows just how out of touch she is with the rest of America

The definition of “statesman” is as follows, according to Merriam-Webster:

Definition of statesman 1 : one versed in the principles or art of government; especially : one actively engaged in conducting the business of a government or in shaping its policies 2 : a wise, skillful, and respected political leader

Usually, the manner in which we accord our political statesmen or stateswomen, if you will, respect, has to do not only with what they say, but how they say it. Now, take a look at this, but first, if you have children, be advised – the language is not appropriate.

A message "to all the activist bitches supporting bitches" by the inimitable @HillaryClinton. pic.twitter.com/fnUfsJnUN4 — Alex Mohajer (@AlexMohajer) January 27, 2018

So, what would have been the next step, had she won? Would we have gotten Jay-Z as Secretary of State, or perhaps Oprah Winfrey as Secretary of Defense? How about Kim Kardashian as ambassador to Russia, or better yet, Saudi Arabia?

This is just one of those many moments that gives cause for a sigh of relief that 2016 did not go “as planned.”