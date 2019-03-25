Google flipped seats, shifted millions of votes to Dems in 2018 midterms

Via RT…

The Democrats and mass media should be held accountable for weaponizing the Mueller probe against Trump, ruining US-Russia ties and the lives of many Americans, ‘collusion skeptics’ tell RT, after suffering years of vilification.

“All of us were also exonerated, not just the president,” Daniel McAdams, Executive Director of the Ron Paul Institute, told RT, after Special Counsel Robert Mueller found no collusion between the Trump campaign and Moscow during the 2016 US election.

“It was a witch hunt. [Trump] knew it was a witch hunt… perhaps one of the greatest hoaxes in US history,” McAdams said, stressing that all Trump supporters suffered greatly for their criticism of the two-year-long probe.

“We were demonized, we were vilified for two years, called all manner of names,” while the Democrats and most of America’s mass media were engaged in pushing a false narrative about Trump’s conspiracy with Russia.

At the end of the day, there should be a real reckoning from this.

“Now that these people have pushed this false narrative, and have damaged lives, and have damaged careers – is this where it’s going to end? Are they going to have to pay for their crimes?”

‘Death row for US mass media’

The American establishment and mass media not only wasted millions of taxpayers’ dollars “fomenting and stoking tensions” between world nuclear superpowers, but also undermining any remaining trust in them, political analyst Charles Ortel told RT. Americans will have to be looking elsewhere for alternative news sources to avoid being duped any further by the chorus of disinformation from the mainstream media, he added.

“Any of these outlets that have been subjecting the world to all this… this is going to mark a death row for a lot of traditional media complexes, and magazines, and newspapers, etc,” he said. “Many Americans are sick and tired of this baloney. And we’re going to tune it out, we’re going to be rejecting them. We’re going to be looking for our news in a different way.”

Whoever decided to take us down this rat hole cannot be allowed to escape without intense scrutiny.

And just for future reference: documenting the falsehoods, baseless conspiracies, and deceitful narratives being peddled without dissent by the major corporate media isn't "blogging" or "media criticism." It's journalism. It's reporting. And it's vital. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 24, 2019

A weapon for political civil war in 2020?

Trump will likely use the conclusions of the probe to “disarm” the Democrats going into the 2020 presidential race, Patrick Henningsen, an American writer and global affairs analyst, told RT, concurring with McAdams that US media is implicated in having created the “biggest political hoax” in US history.

“What the president is going to do now is to take this result –or the lack of a result– and use it as a stick to perpetually beat the opposition with, right through the 2020 election cycle,” Henningsen predicted. “This will allow the president to fuel his attacks on the press [because it] vindicated his accusations of the fake news by CNN and others.”

While he is currently reluctant to do this, if Trump were to follow through on his earlier threats to “look at the other side” and investigate the Russiagate conspiracy peddlers, it could potentially erupt into a political civil war, Henningsen warned.

“There is a lot of aspects about this which haven’t actually got cleared up yet and I think there is a chance that they might investigate that side of things and, if they do, this could trigger a political civil war during the 2020 elections,” he warned.