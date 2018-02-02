Fidel Castro’s eldest son commits suicide

Fidel Castro Diaz-Balart, Fidel Castro’s son has committed suicide after what Cuban state media described as a “battle with depression”, RT reports:
Fidel Castro Diaz-Balart, the son of Cuba’s revolutionary icon Fidel Castro has committed suicide after a battle with depression, Cuban state-run media has reported.
Diaz-Balart, 68, the oldest son among Fidel’s 11 children, was being treated by a group of doctors for the depression he suffered in the final months of his life, various Cuban media outlets report. Diaz-Balart was a doctor of sciences, the Vice President of the Academy of Sciences of Cuba, and served as scientific advisor to the Council of State.
Diaz-Balart was the only son of Fidel and his first wife Mirta Diaz-Balart, who has survived both her late husband and son at 89.
“Fidelito,” as he was popularly known in Cuba, was the author of 11 books and over 150 scientific articles on nuclear physics, energy and its relation to environmental studies. In a 2013 interview with RT, he said his interest in the sciences was boosted by the revolution, and that he had studied nuclear physics in the former Soviet Union.
His death has come as a shock to many, especially due to his fathers long and iconic role in the countries recent revolutionary history. According to the Miami Herald via The Independent, Mr. Díaz-Balart once served as head of Cuba’s nuclear power programme until he was reportedly fired from that position by Fidel Castro himself.
