Facebook’s new guide to spotting fake news

Facebook has been spamming alerting users about how to spot fake news or ‘false news’ as they call it. It’s an insult to most people’s intelligence, but for the sake up absolute clarity, I thought I’d go through each ‘helpful’ tip one step at a time.

Here they are along with my own advice on what it means.

1. Be sceptical of headlines:

False news stories often have catch headlines in all caps with exclamation points. If shocking claims in the headlines sound unbelievable they probably are.

Yes some headlines are very misleading.

The above headline is from a fake story. Russia and Iran have said quite the opposite. The fake story was exposed in an exclusive report in The Duran. So yes, be careful of false and misleading headlines.

2, Look closely at the URL:

A phony or look-alike URL may be a warning sound of false news. Many false news sites mimic authentic news stories by making small changes the URL. You can go to the site to compare the URL to established sources.

If you go to www.cnn.com, you may think that you are entering a news website but you are actually entering a site dedicated to pro-Clinton family propaganda where the truth is as expendable as a young intern.

Also beware of www.clintonfoundation.com

It may look like a harmless lobbying website, but unless you’re as rich as the King of Saudi Arabia, but prepared to be in heavy debt.

3. Investigate the source:

Ensure that the story is written by a source you trust with a reputation for accuracy. If the story comes from an unfamiliar organisation, check their ‘About’ section to learn more.

It is always important to check the agenda of your source, even if the agenda isn’t well hidden.

Although a favourite among smug liberals, the British Broadcasting Corporation is a state-owned entity of the British state, paid for through a compulsory regressive tax.

The ‘news’ on the BBC aims to push the globalist agenda of the very boring, arrogant and dangerous British elite.

Be careful!

4. Watch for unusual formatting:

Many false news sites have misspellings or awkward layouts. Read carefully if you see these signs.

Not just layouts. Here’s another classic from the BBC when they interviewed the wrong man.

5. Consider the photos:

False news stories often contain manipulated images or videos. Sometimes the photos may be authentic, but taken out of context. You can search for the photo or image to verify where it came from.

Here are some images of men pretending to handle sarin gas. If this was real sarin gas, these men would all be dead.

Of course it’s the White Helmets, a group of frauds working with al-Qaeda to spread fake news.

With acting this bad, I cannot understand why they won the Oscar.

6. Inspect the dates:

False news stories may contain timelines that make no sense, or event dates that have been altered.

Look closely at the dates of these Donald Trump Tweets in this article and decide if The Donald was faking it then or now?

7. Check the evidence:

Check the author’s sources to confirm they are accurate. Lack of evidence or reliance on unnamed experts may indicate it is a false news story.

If the sources relied on cite the follow: The Turkish government, the US government, the Saudi government, the Qatari government, the Israeli government, the EU, the Ukrainian government or the UK government….it’s probably false information.

8. Look at other reports:

If no other news source is reporting the same story, it may indicate that the story is false. If the story is reported by multiple outlooks you trust, it’s more likely to be true.

Or it could be that mainstream media if not reporting it. Never check a story against the following sources:

New York Times, CNN, BBC, MSNBC, Washington Post.

9. Is the story a joke?

Sometimes false news stories can be hard to distinguish from humour or satire. Check whether the source is known for parody and whether the story’s details and tone suggest it may just be for fun.

See section 8

10. Some stories are intentionally false:

Think critically about the stories you read and only share news you know to be credible.

AKA, don’t rely on Facebook to tell you the truth, USE YOUR BRAIN!