Donald Trump’s ‘bomb the oil’ policy is vindicated by Russia (VIDEO)

The Russian Defence Ministry have openly questioned why the US has not bombed ISIS controlled oil facilities. Donald Trump had questioned this for months, promising to change this policy.

For someone constantly portrayed as unintelligent by the mainstream media, Donald Trump has got many predictions correct.

From Huma Abedin to Julian Assange, time seems to be on Donald Trump’s side.

Now however, one of his most serious claims has been vindicated by the Russian Defence Ministry.

During his campaign, Donald Trump said that it was counter-intuitive that in the supposed US war against ISIS oil facilities controlled by ISIS are not being bombed. Trump said that this was one of the many flaws of Obama’s strategy in the Middle East, and furthermore he called the outgoing President and Hillary Clinton the ‘founders’ of ISIS.

Now Major General Igor Konashenkov, a spokesman for the Russian Defence Ministry has stated the following,

“Miraculously, only oil fields, captured by ISIS allowing the militants to earn tens of millions of dollars every month on illegal oil sales and recruit mercenaries from all over the world, did not come under the US bombardment”.

Without control of Iraqi and Syrian oil facilities ISIS would never have been able to accrue the kind of wealth they have done.

It should also be said that Turkish actors bear a great deal of responsibility for helping ISIS to sell oil on the open market through various complex schemes, as no reasonable organisation would cut a cheque to the ‘Islamic State’.

Trump promised his supporters that if elected, America would be winning so much, people would get tired of winning.

The question for Trump is: will he get tired of his predictions going through a pattern of being first rubbished by the mainstream media, then mocked by his political opponents, and then finally coming true? I suspect he won’t get tired of this.

General Konashenkov went on to state that the effect of US wars on Yugoslavia, Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya and Syria have “destroyed the economic infrastructure” of these nations. Which begs the question: if the US has no problem destroying the economic infrastructure of legitimate states, why have US forces been ordered to walk on egg shells when it comes to ISIS and its occupied oil facilities?

As is now widely understood, and as Donald Trump said in his debates with Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama’s government is more interested in pursuing policies of regime change against legitimate leaders like President Assad than he is serious about fighting radical Islamic terrorism.

Reversing these policies whose aggregate effect has been to strengthen terrorist groups must be an immediate priority for Donald Trump after his inauguration on 20th of January 2017.