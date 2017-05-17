Donald Trump: ‘No politician in history has been treated worse or more unfairly’ (VIDEO)

Donald Trump has delivered one of the most defiant speeches of his political career on the day that a Democratic Congressman called for Trump’s impeachment from the floor of the House of Representatives.

Speaking to graduating students at the US Coast Guard Academy, he advised his audience to, “Never, never, never, never give up”.

He further stated,

“Look at the way I have been treated lately, especially by the media. No politician in history, and I say this with great surety, has been treated worse or more unfairly. You can’t let them get you down, you can’t let the critics and the naysayers get in the way of your dream”.

His remarks were met with rapturous applause.

Donald Trump for all his virtues and faults is not a mad man, not a fanatical man and not an unwise man. He’s a clever businessman and a patriotic America. His presentation is boisterous but his attitude tends to be pragmatic, even when he gets it wrong.

He is currently up against a fanatical mainstream media, Democratic party and even some elements of his own Republican party who base their existence on publicity rather than pragmatism. They know nothing of the ‘art of the deal’, they are far more adept at the art of the squeal and when the CNN microphones are on, those squeals are amplified around the world.

Trump is clearly in battle mode.

Now watch his ‘take no prisoners’ speech

Trump’s base have all ready made their views clear.