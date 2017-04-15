Donald Trump Jr. blasts university students protesting fast food

They were not protesting war, they were protesting fried chicken.

Donald Trump Jr., the President’s eldest son, has joined in a Twitter fracas with students at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh. Students have not been protesting Donald Trump’s illegal war crime in Syria, they are not protesting America’s dropping of the world’s second largest non-nuclear weapon on CIA constructed tunnels in Afghanistan.

If you thought that they were protesting for peace on the Korean peninsula, you would also be mistaken.

They are protesting the fact that a fast-food restaurant called Chick-fil-A plans on opening on the campus of Duquesne University.

Luckily these students wont likely have to tackle issues more stressful than a yummy chicken sandwich in their lives… Oh Wait #triggered https://t.co/NRLtsHBSLn — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 13, 2017

With the world possibly on the brink of nuclear war, it beggars belief that this is an issue which has exorcised some students in Pittsburgh.

The proximate cause of the kerfuffle is that the owners of Chick-fil-A are Christians and the Christian values which they support, including through charitable donations, are not always in line with the views and lifestyle of some on campus.

At no time have the owners of Chick-fil-A claimed they want to prevent anyone from exercising their legal rights and the company has even issued a statement saying that all paying customers of any background are welcome.

Donald Trump Jr. is correct. It really is much ado about nothing, but these are the priorities of many students in the US. Their fathers and possibly grandfathers were protesting against the war in Vietnam.

They are protesting a sandwich.