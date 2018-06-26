Democrats CALL OUT crazy Maxine Waters

The Democrats are calling for civility in the matter of the latest immigration enforcement flap. However, this is not without calculated motives.

The Los Angeles Times reported that several prominent Democrats, ranging from former Obama chief adviser David Axelrod (also a Clinton-era assistant) to no less than Senator Chuck Schumer and Representative Nancy Pelosi, are urging Democrat constituents and voters to walk back the extremely vitriolic calls to personal harassment given by California Representative Maxine Waters, as reported here.

Further, the mainstream press has been all over this matter, and they seem to be using the power of their media presence to incite unrest.

Grabien News reported the following:

The media may love some Americans, but certainly not Trump voters. How else to explain the increasing frequency with which Republicans, and Trump voters specifically, are described on air as racist, Nazis, and undeserving of common courtesy (such as eating a dinner without being harassed)? During the most recent controversy over family separation at the border, CNN and MSNBC have become a platform such hyperbolic attacks. And while these criticisms often come from guests on these programs, an anchor has yet to step in to try and temper the rhetoric. MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch said Trump supporters are the “bad guy” in America and are akin to Nazis. “If we are working towards November, we can no longer say Trump’s the bad guy,” Deutsch said during a recent appearance on Morning Joe. “If you vote for Trump, you’re the bad guy. If you vote for Trump, you are ripping children from parents’ arms.” He continued: “If you vote for Trump, then you, the voter, you, not Donald Trump, are standing at the border, like Nazis going, ‘You here, you here.’ I think we now have to flip it and it’s a given, the evilness of Donald Trump. But if you vote, you can no longer separate yourself. You can’t say, ‘Well, he’s okay, but…’ And I think that gymnastics and that jiu-jitsu has to happen.” When news hit that some elderly Americans inadvertently shared a Facebook meme originally created in Russia, CNN tracked down one such senior citizen and harangued her on national TV. CNN likewise threatened to “dox” or publish the address, of another Trump supporter who had created a meme mocking CNN. “All” Trump supporters are racist, CNN contributor Michaela Angela Davis, recently said: “Tens of millions of people voted for him after he showed his cards for years.” When the anchor, John Berman, asked her to clarify if she’s calling all Trump voters racist, she replied, “Yes, yes.” Labeling almost half the country bigoted did not earn her a rebuke from the hosts or other panelist. Filmmaker and frequent MSNBC guest Michael Moore went further, likening Trump voters to accomplices to rape. “If you hold down the woman while the rapist is raping her, and you didn’t rape her — are you a rapist?” “Anybody who enables, anybody who votes for and supports a racist is a racist,” Moore added. “You are culpable, white America, I’m sorry.”

However, this seems to be beginning to backfire.

While Laura Loomer, the journalist who got this video made, could be said to be overly pressuring Rep. Waters, it is also noteworthy that the Congresswoman refused to even try to answer her question with any reasonable language for the cameras. Her repeated requests to “meet privately” appeared to be dodging the question “Where can a conservative eat at a restaurant in DC?”

The backlash has started, and while the mainstream media is not reporting its intensity very broadly, they are reporting that some key Democrats are concerned about the response and its effects on the upcoming November midterms.

The Los Angeles Times piece details some of this concern:

The recent public shaming of Trump administration officials in restaurants has triggered an internal debate among Democrats over how far they should go in confronting the president and his policies. But on Monday, several Democrats warned that such actions could backfire by eliciting sympathy for Trump officials, rallying Republicans to the polls in midterms or leading to similar protests against liberals by Trump supporters.

We see such an example of backlash in the video above. The LA Times continues:

The Democrats’ debate is not unlike the one raging over whether to openly call for the impeachment of Trump, something party leaders like House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi say is not appropriate at this time, especially as Democrats are trying to regain control of the House. Pelosi urged caution Monday about expanding the protests against Trump Cabinet members beyond official events. Linking to an article about Waters’ comments, Pelosi took to Twitter to urge civility. “Trump’s daily lack of civility has provoked responses that are predictable but unacceptable. As we go forward, we must conduct elections in a way that achieves unity from sea to shining sea,” she said. Other high-profile Democrats, like former Obama campaign strategist David Axelrod, called it counter-productive. “Disgusted with this admin’s policies? Organize, donate, volunteer, VOTE! Rousting Cabinet members from restaurants is an empty and, ultimately, counter-productive gesture that won’t change a thing,” he said in a tweet. Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer of New York went even further on the Senate floor Monday, saying that copying the president’s abusive tactics isn’t the answer. “No one should call for the harassment of political opponents. That’s not right. That’s not American,” he said. “The president’s tactics and behavior should never be emulated. It should be repudiated by organized, well informed and passionate advocacy.”

The Democrats quoted here have mostly tried to act as though they are taking the high road in terms of civility, but as usual the motive is not at all about actual policy change. In this, President Trump seems to be about the only voice or actor actually trying to change this policy for the benefit of American sovereignty.

As with all things Trump, there is enormous churn and loud, rude resistance. And at most, the calls for civility are just for the purpose of gaining political power, and not for the purpose of solving a very old and very out of control situation.

The Duran EUR DONATE Send us €20 or more and we'll send you The Duran mug absolutely FREE - we'll even cover the shipping! Will you help expose the lies of the mainstream media? As a reader of The Duran, you are well aware of all the propaganda and disinformation reported by the mainstream media. You know how important it is to bring real news to light. Please support The Duran and help us keep reporting on news that is fair, balanced, and real.