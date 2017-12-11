Confirmed: Palestinian President to visit Egypt and Turkey

The President of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas decided to forgo a scheduled meeting with US Vice President Mike Pence as part of Palestine’s refusal to cooperate with the US after Donald Trump’s Jerusalem/Al-Quds declaration.

Instead, President Abbas will literally follow in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s footsteps and travel to Cairo for meetings with Egyptian Preisident Sisi, before travelling to Turkey for talks with President Erdogan.

Abbas will also make a public address to supporters of Palestine in Istanbul.

According to Palestinian Presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh,