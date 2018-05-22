Condoms now required to be made available at Boy Scouts gathering

World Net Daily reported that a new mandate to be put in effect this June takes scouting to a new level entirely. For the first time, condoms will be required to be available to all participants at its global gathering to be held in West Virginia between July 21 and August 1, 2018. This mandate has been quoted by many news agencies as directing the host organizations, such as Boy Scouts of America (now Scouts BSA) to:

… ensure that condoms are readily and easily accessible for all participants and IST [staff] at a number of locations on the site. Heads of Contingent must be informed in advance and made aware of their responsibility in communicating this policy to their Participants, Unit Leaders, Contingent Staff, and IST in an appropriate way.” (See Guideline 7.3 on page 10 of the document.)

The Scouts own announcement reads as follows:

For the first time, a world jamboree will be hosted by three national Scout organizations: Scouts Canada, Asociación de Scouts de México, and the Boy Scouts of America. These three distinct cultures will join together to host the world Scouting community in a celebration of cultural exchange, mutual understanding, peace, and friendship.”

Only now, that friendship seems to include something like friends with benefits, because now condoms are required. This is rather a first for an organization whose age range in America is limited to the range between 6 to 18 at the most. While World Scouts has a higher top-end age of 26 (legal adulthood, which at least legally justifies this condom rule), the reported problem is that this availability is to be extended to kids who are not of legal age of consent in the United States. In West Virginia, this age is 16.

The American scouting associations were historically well-connected to Christian ethics and values. This showed in the oath a new Scout took:

On my honor, I will do my best

To do my duty to God and my country and to obey the Scout Law;

To help other people at all times;

To keep myself physically strong, mentally awake and morally straight. Note that the Boy Scout Oath has traditionally been considered to have three promises. Those three promises are delineated by the semicolons in the Oath, which divide it into three clauses. The three promises of the Scout Oath are, therefore: Duty to God and country,

Duty to other people, and

Duty to self DUTY TO GOD AND COUNTRY: Your family and religious leaders teach you to know and serve God. By following these teachings, you do your duty to God. Men and women of the past worked to make America great, and many gave their lives for their country. By being a good family member and a good citizen, by working for your country’s good and obeying its laws, you do your duty to your country. Obeying the Scout Law means living by its 12 points: Trustworthy,

Loyal,

Helpful,

Friendly,

Courteous,

Kind,

Obedient,

Cheerful,

Thrifty,

Brave,

Clean,

and Reverent. DUTY TO OTHER PEOPLE: Many people need help. A cheery smile and a helping hand make life easier for others. By doing a Good Turn daily and helping when you’re needed, you prove yourself a Scout and do your part to make this a better world. DUTY TO SELF: Keeping yourself physically strong means taking care of your body. Eat the right foods and build your strength. Staying mentally awake means learn all you can, be curious, and ask questions. Being morally straight means to live your life with honesty, to be clean in your speech and actions, and to be a person of strong character.

The Boy Scouts of America has been under a particularly strong attack for years, and it had appeared to reach a culmination this year when the decision was made to allow girls to participate in the once all-male organization.

That was after homosexuals were allowed in 2015 to serve as scout leaders and counselors and after repeated attempts to uphold the Boy Scout traditional code of values (which was given a solid approval by no less than the US Supreme Court), were met with withdrawal of support from corporate donors, such as Lockheed-Martin, the defense contractor; Disney, whose attacks on this moral code have been withering and constant; Merck, Intel, UPS and many United Way chapters have also joined in the condemnation of the upholding of traditional values by the scouting association.

Much of this was at its greatest intensity between the years 2012 and 2014 according to the datelines of the stories covering the matter. But in 2018 the wall was finally breached, and now girls may join the association. In fact, Boy Scouts of America is in fact no more, with a new name and brand, Scouts BSA, expected to go into force in 2019.

This most recent change, having taken effect in late April of this year, caused no small stir among parents who used to be Scouts in their own youth. The destruction of this Christianity-based organization and its history of being attacked and broken down by liberal radicalism was brought to a seeming culmination with the allowing of girls into the organization.

However, some very interesting commentary could be seen in social media regarding this matter. One parent noted that Girl Scouts had become even more compromised, essentially offering only an indoctrination into feminism and useless, boring and dull activities for girls, which were said to be nowhere near the caliber of the activities the Boy Scouts were still doing.

Viewed in that light, it seemed a lot less tragic, because it was merely seen as a move from a severely compromised association to a much less compromised one. After all Boy Scouts was still functioning at a pretty high level, so why not let girls in and simply make it a single organization?

Which is apparently what happened.

However the slippery slope of liberal and secular humanist values was able to take another step with this World Scouting Jamboree edict about condoms. While Scouts BSA (neé Boy Scouts of America) itself did not appear to have any interest or investment in doing such a thing, their participation in a worldwide get-together now places a new anti-Christian demand on the association.

This could well be seen as a real danger to the kids themselves. American scouts max out at age 18. Who is going to be using these condoms, and with whom?

This is certainly an affront to the traditional viewpoint held by the American association, and it is being forced away from that yet again by liberal activism.

Parents are certainly within their rights to be worried about this.

