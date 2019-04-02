Connect with us

Latest

Red Pill

News

CNN calls Italian pro-family congress a hate group

CNN pushed a disgusting angle to hide the real good news about this event, which shows the resurgence of Orthodox Christian living in Europe.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

1 min ago

on

99 Views

CNN wasted no time in branding Christians and pro-traditional family supporters as a hate group:

In a 17th century palazzo in the Italian city of love, an international alliance of far-right politicians, conservative activists and religious leaders have united in hate.

Over the past few years, the World Congress of Families, whose mission is to “defend the natural family,” was held in former Soviet states. This weekend, the conference’s 13th edition found a home in Verona, endorsed by the regional authority and Italy’s deputy prime minister, Matteo Salvini, the leader of the anti-immigrant and xenophobic League party.

While Verona might be best known as the setting of the Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet,” the picturesque northern city of just over 250,000 people has a long history connected to fascist and far-right groups. It was home to one of the headquarters of German Intelligence during the Nazi occupation and in the 1970s, a far-right terrorist network.

Today neo-fascist groups such as Casa Pound and Forza Nuova, whose leader held a press conference outside the venue on Saturday, have their headquarters in the city’s center. And most recently, Verona has become a flashpoint of far-right activity and a launching pad for some of the country’s most well-known — and controversial — politicians and ideas.

In October, Verona’s mayor Federico Sboarina declared the city “pro-life” after the town council passed a motion that would use public funds to finance anti-abortion programs, inspiring politicians in a few other cities, including Milan, Rome, Ferrara, Trieste and Sestri Levante to propose similar motions, although they did not pass.

This is not journalism.

It is brazen propaganda and brainwashing.

In a few short paragraphs, everything that is encompassed in a traditional Christian lifestyle regarding marriage, sanctity of life (which means love for life), and raising children was relegated by CNN writers Kara Fox, Valentina di Donato, Joseph Ataman and Muhammad Darwish to be considered the latest incarnation of Naziism, even blaming the city of Verona itself as a haven of “far right and fascist groups.” So, it is not only the pro-lifers themselves, but these people even picked an historically fascist city to meet in!!

So goes the narrative of the increasingly and utterly insane European and American globalist neoliberal elite in their feverish determination to marginalize and eliminate the Christian faith. Most particularly this is intended at attacking Christians, especially Orthodox ones. The Roman Catholic Church was hardly mentioned in this newspiece.

The reason for that is simple: Pope Francis’ tendency towards ambiguous dialogue on the issues of marriage and family life has rendered the Roman Catholic Church rudderless, at least to the liberal press (notice that Rome did not embrace the pro-life legislation, even as the Vatican lies in its very center). However, as the reader may notice in our banner photograph, the Roman Catholic faithful are still very much on board with supporting the family.

It is extraordinary, because, after all, Italy is the nation surrounding the spiritual center of Roman Catholicism, and yet, in this “newspiece”, nary a word about them.

However, the Russian Orthodox Church figures rather prominently in the newspiece. So, we propose to offer something a little different.

We will take selected paragraphs from this news piece and reproduce them in a manner that shows how positive this pro-family work actually is. We will not report the Sorosian connection that the CNN people are upholding as the lamppost of real progress, because, for those who believe in Christ, it is not at all so.

We hope to use this very bad newspiece to spread some good news. In that respect, we would like to gratefully acknowledge the writers of the original CNN piece for actually including some very significant information. When one removes the vitriol, we actually have what amounts to very good news for Christian believers in Europe (emphasis added):

Speaking to CNN from his office just steps away from the conference, Sboarina called Verona an “open city” where “everyone has the right to speak their minds.”

And Salvini, the conference’s keynote speaker, has never shied away from doing just that.

Inside the Gran Guardia Palace on Saturday, Salvini addressed several hundred attendees with a speech that spanned topics from population decline to illegal immigration and a critique of feminism.

“The feminists that speak of women’s rights and are the first to pretend to not see what is the first, only and major, real danger in 2019 for rights, social achievements, freedom to work, study, speak, study, dress as you like — and it’s not the World Family Congress — it’s Islamic extremism, a culture where the woman’s value is less than zero,” he said. “The woman gets covered with a burka, the woman [isn’t allowed] to leave the house, the woman shouldn’t wear a mini-skirt, and if she dresses too western, thinks too western or becomes too western, (they) beat her up. Not from the dangerous extremists of the Family Congress,” he added.

Those speakers included Lorenzo Fontana, Italy’s minister for family and disability, who has said that same-sex marriage, gender fluidity, and mass immigration were helping to “wipe out our community and our traditions.”

Also in attendance was the Russian Orthodox Archpriest Dmitri Smirnov, who has said that Muslims will prevail over Christians, “because they don’t want to live in a state ruled by homosexuals,” and Babette Francis, the president of the Australian Endeavour Forum, an organization, which supports gay “conversion therapy,”  and perpetuates a debunked [really? – Ed.] theory that abortion is linked to breast cancer.

While the WCF and many of its speakers are no stranger to controversy, whatever public pushback they’ve experienced during the conference has only strengthened the resolve of the group in their defense of the ideas of the “natural family” and the freedom of speech.

On Friday, Italian journalist and WCF speaker Maria Giovanna Maglie railed against the “tyranny of the politically correct approach.””Long live liberty,” she said to a swell of applause inside the conference. Much of the narrative throughout the weekend focused on the “beauty” of the “natural family,” defined by the group as one that exists as a heterosexual marriage bearing children.

“This universal truth of the beauty of the family is what binds us together,” Brian Brown, the conference’s president said in the conference’s opening address. “We are here today to defend, promote, protect and lift up something so basic, true and beautiful — the family — a man, a woman, a child,” he said.

The WCF has become a breeding ground for more ambitious changes to human rights protection laws, he explained, noting that themes discussed at past forums have led to attempts by WCF supporters to advance their agenda inside the EU and the UN. They usually don’t make it that far, however, instead allying themselves with countries already entrenched in a pro-family political agenda, such as Hungary, Poland and Russia.

Books on gender identity and the &quot;natural family&quot; are seen at a trade stall inside the WCF Verona.

“People get together, then exchange different ideas…then you see these ideas appearing on a national level over the next few years,” Datta said, noting a few examples from recent WCF gatherings. After a 2013 WCF meeting in Australia, Spain, Macedonia and Poland saw successive waves of attempts to restrict abortion rights, followed by different attempts to restrict LGBTQ rights, demonstrated through the constitutional referendums on the definition of marriage (as between a man as a woman) in Croatia, later followed by Romania. During the most recent congress in Moldova in 2018, conversations focused on supporting homeschooling and gender ideology.

This year’s theme, “The Wind of Change: Europe and the Global Pro-Family Movement” spells out those ambitions to make legal changes inside national and global institutions. Experts say it’s an indication that the pro-family community is strategizing on how it can influence legislation inside the EU after the European parliamentary elections that take place between May 23 and 26.

But inside the Verona mayor’s office, decorated with pictures of Pope Francis, an ultrasound scan of his soon-to-be born daughter, and a wooden cut-out of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Sboarina added that that he was frustrated to hear the WCF was being politicized.  Sboarina said that the conference has “no political relevance…no electoral relevance” and that “politics should be out of this.”

On Friday, WCF Verona chairman Antonio Brandi “extended an invitation to all politicians and all who are present here to make the protection of the natural family their first unique priority.”

“We will win in the next European elections — the pro-family will be the majority in the European parliament,” said League member Claudio D’Amico.

Europe’s nationalist and far-right political parties have seen a widespread resurgence on family-driven platforms, with Italy, under Salvini’s far-right League party, finding fertile ground with those initiatives.In last year’s Italian parliamentary election, the League boosted their seats from 22 to 128. Now, it governs Europe’s fourth largest economy in a coalition with the anti-establishment Five Star Movement party.

Once seen as a fringe party, Salvini’s league now enjoys the support of one in three Italians.

In October, Verona re-branded itself as a “pro-life” city and announced it would host the WCF, Salvini saying, “This is the Europe that we like.”

“What Salvini — and not only Salvini, but also others — have been skillful in doing is that they basically say ‘the EU is imposing legislation on us that we don’t like, through things like the anti-discrimination directive or the European Courts of Human Rights that protects minorities.” It’s really about that; it’s about legal sovereignty, not wanting interference, Stöckl said.

A global network

But it’s not just European far-right leaders that are forging that agenda.

WCF president Brian Brown’s US-based International Organization for the Family organizes the WCF every year. Brown also heads the National Organization for Marriage, once a powerful force in funding pushes for same-sex marriage bans in the United States.

Interference — or influence — from US Christian right groups and Russian oligarchs have also fueled support for groups like the WCF, which have links to the far-right. And it’s not just US money that is a part of this equation.

WCF’s roots were first planted in Russia following a meeting between American academic Allan Carlson and Russian intellectuals Anatoly Antonov and Viktor Medkov. Since then, those WCF and Russian connections have further [strengthened]. Russian WCF representative Alexey Komov brings Russian Orthodox oligarchs, including members of billionaire Konstantin Malofeev’s charity St. Basil the Great, to the conference annually.

Malofeev, the head of Russia’s biggest Orthodox charity, St. Basil the Great, was slapped with sanctions by the EU and the US for his alleged involvement in funding separatists in eastern Ukraine and  Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014. In July 2014, after Ukraine opened an investigation into Malofeev’s financing of “illegal armed groups” and called  him a “sponsor of terrorists,” he dismissed the investigation as “ridiculous,” according to the FT.

Those sanctions have stopped Malofeev’s physical presence at the WCF, but representatives from his charity were a visible presence throughout, speaking on “healthy families.” The themes in those workshops could find a home in parties contesting May’s European elections.

However, CNN once again revealed its purpose as a home base of anti-Christian rhetoric and propaganda. Calling Christians and pro-family people “ignorant” further adds to the portrayal of them as the ultimate in backwards, evil, hateful living, when nothing like this is true at all.

Further, CNN tried to implicate the Russian government and the Russian Orthodox Church as agencies of evil. To be sure, to the CNN reporters who wrote this, they probably are “evil” in that the Christian faith they represent does not support the sex-with-whatever-and-whoever-you-want lifestyle.

We have said many times here on The Duran that the goal of the Sorosian and other liberal globalists is to defeat Christianity. The information shown here is a window into how true that claim actually is.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

Latest

Ukraine Elections: The Chocolate King, The Gas Princess, and The Comedian (Video)

The Duran Quick Take: Episode 126.
Alex Christoforou

Published

24 hours ago

on

April 1, 2019

By

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss the first round of the Ukrainian presidential election, where comedian and political outsider, Vladimir Zelensky has delivered a first round victory over his challengers, which include the current President Petro Poroshenko.

Remember to Please Subscribe to The Duran’s YouTube Channel.

Follow The Duran Audio Podcast on Soundcloud.

Via RT…

Comedian Vladimir Zelensky is leading in the presidential election in Ukraine with over 30 percent of the vote after a half of the ballots has been counted. Incumbent President Petro Poroshenko is second with 16.7 percent.

Zelensky, a newcomer in politics, campaigned on an anti-corruption platform and the image of a character (the Ukrainian president) he played in a popular satirical TV show, ‘Servant of the People’. Critics say he is just a figurehead for tycoon Igor Kolomoisky, an allegation that both strongly deny.

The leader of the presidential race, Zelensky, has expressed his gratitude to those Ukrainians who voted “not just for the crack,” as he put it.

Poroshenko, on his part, thanked all Ukrainians for attending the polls, lauding their resolve to vote. Ukraine has never seen as tough competition as during this election, he said, adding that he considers it to be a very good sign.

Poroshenko’s campaign is focused on the promise that one day Ukraine will join the EU and NATO, an aspiration that was enshrined in the Ukrainian constitution during his first term. He also presents himself as a staunch nationalist, as he has proposed restricting the use of the Russian language in Ukraine to promote Ukrainian, and has expressed his support for the newly-formed Orthodox Church of Ukraine, which the Russian Orthodox Church sees as a schismatic force.

Yulia Tymoshenko, a veteran of Ukrainian politics, is in third place with slightly over 13 percent. While the official data suggests otherwise, Tymoshenko has claimed that she actually scored second and will be in the second round of the elections, accusing the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) of interfering in the polls.

She served as prime minister twice and spent three years in prison under Poroshenko’s predecessor – which she insists was political persecution. Her main message is the promise of better living standards and a lower cost of living.

If neither of the candidates gets 50 percent plus one vote, a second round will be held on April 19 between the top two candidates. At least 45 percent of eligible voters cast their ballot in the election, but there’s no final data on the turnout available yet.

The Interior Ministry received some 1,900 complaints about alleged violations and 31 criminal cases have been launched in response. The election commission, however, said no significant violations have happened.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

Latest

Nigel Farage crushes EU globalists. Signals to Macron, vote NO to Article 50 extension (Video)

The Duran Quick Take: Episode 125.
Alex Christoforou

Published

1 day ago

on

April 1, 2019

By

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss Nigel Farage’s rebuke of EU MP Guy Verhofstadt arrogant and ignorant speech before the EU Parliament, where the Belgian globalist claimed that some time in the future the UK will be fully under the control of Brussels, ‘where it belongs.’

Remember to Please Subscribe to The Duran’s YouTube Channel.

Follow The Duran Audio Podcast on Soundcloud.

Via RT…

The European Union is getting tired of waiting for the British establishment to finally reach an agreement on Brexit, the head of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, said.

The EU’s patience “runs out” while the UK still struggles to find middle ground over a Brexit plan, Juncker warned as he talked to Italian Rai TV. The European Commission head also said that he would like to see London finally reach an agreement on the issue in the coming days or, better yet, “hours.”

He also seemed to mock the British Parliament’s continuous rejection of all the options introduced to it.

So far we know what the British Parliament says no to, but we don’t know what it might say yes to.

Asked about the possibility of a second referendum, he said the question should be addressed exclusively to the British people.

His words came just days after Parliament rejected Theresa May’s Brexit withdrawal agreement for the third time despite its separation from the rest of the deal.

MPs voted down the agreement 344-286 – with a margin of 58 votes. Earlier, Parliament also rejected as many as eight Brexit options, including a no-deal Brexit and revocation of Article 50, which would mean not leaving the EU at all.

Instead, both the opposition and Prime Minister Theresa May’s own party focused on urging her to resign and call a snap general election. The state of limbo which Parliament’s failure to agree on a Brexit plan puts the UK in did not sit well with the people either.

About a million people took to the streets of London last weekend to push for a second Brexit referendum. The latest Parliament vote on the issue was also marked by protests staged by both ‘Leavers’ and ‘Remainers’, who both were predictably dissatisfied with the results.

Meanwhile, the EU also stepped up its rhetoric by increasingly warning that a no-deal scenario is now a “likely” one. European Council President Donald Tusk also called an emergency meeting for April 10, two days before the current Brexit deadline.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

Latest

Russian collusion was no more than “conspiracy porn” created by Clinton and Obama

The only convictions that arose through the Mueller investigation were low-level process crimes which had NOTHING to do with Trump. $25 million wasted, bravo!
The Duran

Published

1 day ago

on

April 1, 2019

By

Submitted by Mitchell Feierstein…

After 675 days, 25 million dollars, 2,800 subpoenas, over 500 witnesses, and more than 500 search warrants, all of which took up the time of 20 prosecutors and nearly 50 FBI agents, Special Counsel Robert Mueller submitted the results of his “witch hunt” to the Attorney General of the United States of America, Robert Barr.

Barr, in turn, submitted a four-page overview highlighting the following conclusions: There are no further indictments of anyone and there was no collusion with Russia by any American. Barr and Assistant Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, whom Mueller reported to, determined that there was no obstruction by President Trump.

But, for the past three years, elite Democratic Party partisans, along with their media partners, force-fed thousands of “Bombshell” headlines to millions of Americans, without ever providing a lick of evidence. The absence of evidence supporting their outrageous lies coupled with the results of Mueller’s investigation and Barr’s conclusions establishes collusion – not between Russia and the Trump family to influence the 2016 presidential election, but amongst the Democrats and mass media to delegitimize the
Trump presidency.

The Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said, “We saw cold, hard evidence of the Trump campaign, and indeed the Trump family, eagerly intending to collude with Russia.” Pelosi has never presented any evidence to support this claim or any of the many other suspect claims the speaker has made.

The Chairman of House Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff said, “I have evidence of collusion with Russia and kompromat. It’s all in plain sight.” Schiff regularly repeated this claim to the public yet never provided any evidence. He appeared on CNN, MSNBC, NBC, and ABC over 150 times and was never called out for repeating these lies over and over again.

Congressman Eric Swalwell on MSNBC said, “Donald Trump is a Russian agent; we have evidence Trump and his family colluded with Russia.” Swalwell has parroted this and many other claims since 2016. Evidence provided: none.

Congresswoman Maxine Waters stated, “Trump and his buddies are scumbags who are all Putin’s puppets; we will Impeach 45.” Waters has been shrieking “Impeach 45” since election day in 2016. Water’s reason: she hates Trump and the entire Grand Old Party “GOP.”

Many other Democratic members of Washington DC’s swamp echoed similar propaganda that mobilized the Trump “resistance.” Their hit list of frequent salacious claims included “Trump in handcuffs;” “The entire Trump family, frog-marched, and jailed forever;” “Treason, much worse than Watergate, we have evidence;” “Trump has been a Russian asset since 1987;” “Trump is a racist, sexist, misogynist, Islamophobic, homophobic, transphobic, anti-Semitic, xenophobic, white-national, white-supremacist;”
and let’s not forget “He’s the next Hitler.” This “hit list” has become the Democratic party mantra since Donald trump announced his candidacy in 2015.

Ex-Central Intelligence Agency “CIA” director John Brennan, who just so happens to be on MSNBC’s payroll, also weighed in on Trump. “Trump’s behavior is treasonous. He committed high crimes and misdemeanors. There is evidence that proves many people in Trump’s orbit are guilty of serious crimes and indictments are coming, and soon. Trump committed Treason” The penalty for committing “treason” in America, death. Brennan never provided any evidence. Brennan’s lies have destroyed the CIA’s reputation and credibility.

Viewers of CNN, MSNBC, NBC, and ABC were inundated with purposeful misrepresentations that continuously promised faithful audiences that Mueller and his team had “mountains” of evidence of Trump’s collusion with Russia and obstruction of justice. Day after day, these media outlets repeated how Mueller would deliver an indictment of President Trump, who had committed “treason and high crimes and misdemeanors” that would lead to his impeachment and jail time. The corrupt media represented that Trump’s family members, who were also guilty of similar crimes, would be sent to prison. All the above were outrageous lies.

In fact, the only convictions that arose through the Mueller investigation were low-level process crimes which had NOTHING to do with Trump. $25 million wasted, bravo! These salacious accusations proved to be part of an elaborate scheme to delegitimize the sitting president and his administration in order to remove him from office. However, the Democrats and mass media could not have done it without FBI Director James Comey’s exploitation of the United States Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA).
We know the whole coup d’état was facilitated by FBI Director James Comey’s October 20, 2016 submission of a 66-page application to the FISA court.

Comey and Sally Quillian Yates, the Deputy Attorney General of the United States, signed this application. Judge Rosemary M. Collyer, the presiding judge of the secret FISA court, granted an order that led to our intelligence agencies spying on the presidential campaign of Donald J. Trump. The FBI ran a counter-intelligence investigation named “Crossfire Hurricane” on Trump’s campaign.

Comey’s FISA application was largely based on information contained in the Steele dossier, a dossier written by a disgraced MI6 agent named Christopher Steele. The dossier made wild, unsubstantiated claims and was financed by the campaign of Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee via Clinton’s law firm Perkins Coie through a company named Fusion GPS.

In a meeting with President Trump in early January 2017, James Comey told President Trump about the existence of the Steele dossier and told him not to worry about it. Comey stated that the dossier’s contents were salacious, unverified, and untrue. Apparently, James Comey knew, yet never disclosed to Judge Collyer, that the Steele dossier was garbage prepared by political partisans that did not want Trump to be
elected and financed by Hillary Clinton’s campaign. Three days after Comey’s meeting with Trump the entire Steele dossier was “leaked” to numerous media sources and published in it’s entirety on Buzzfeed with no mention that none of the claims in the Steele dossier had been verified.

Comey signed and submitted two more FISA applications, one in Jan 2017, and another in April 2017 which relied upon the Steele dossier. FISA Judge Michael W. Mosman signed the January renewal, and Judge Anne C. Conway signed the April renewal.

Apparently, Comey never disclosed, to any of the FISA judges, that the Steele dossier was: paid for by the Hillary Clinton campaign, and the DNC, or that the Department of Justice’s Bruce Ohr had warned on the credibility of the unverified Steele Dossier, or that Bruce Ohr’s wife worked for Fusion GPS and helped back door the Steele dossier into the FBI, or that the dossier was filled with baseless allegations, lies, and
propaganda. It appears that four secret court, FISA, judges were lied to in order to kick- off the biggest scandal in history.

FBI’s Deputy Director Andrew McCabe recently stated during Congressional testimony that “without the Steele dossier, the FISA warrants would have never been granted.” Recent reports suggest that it was ex-CIA director John Brennan who insisted that the Steele dossier be included in the intelligence report used to request the FISA warrants. Senator Rand Paul has issued a call that Brennan be called to testify under oath in Congress.

The entire Mueller investigation would have never been possible without this fake dossier being used to illegally obtain FISA warrants by the omission of material facts within the original FISA application and the three subsequent renewal applications.

Why is Judge Collyer not looking into these and other material misrepresentations used in the FISA application to obtain search warrants to spy on Americans and on a presidential campaign by its opposition and enabled by a weaponized Obama Department of Justice? The silence of secret FISA court Judges Mosman, Conway, and Dearie is frightening. America’s secret courts should be abolished.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

JOIN OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Your donations make all the difference. Together we can expose fake news lies and deliver truth.

Amount to donate in USD$:

5 100

Validating payment information...
Waiting for PayPal...
Validating payment information...
Waiting for PayPal...
Advertisement

Advertisement

Quick Donate

The Duran
EURO
DONATE
Donate a quick 10 spot!
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

The Duran Newsletter

Trending