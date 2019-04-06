Connect with us

Pro-family Matteo Salvini may become Italy’s next Prime Minister [Video]

“I swear to apply what is envisaged by the constitution and I swear to do it according to the teaching in the Sacred Gospels.” – Matteo Salvini
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

56 mins ago

on

Dr Steve Turley gave us a lift a few days ago when he discussed the World Congress of Families that has been in process in Verona over the last several days. At the center of interest for many people there is Verona’s mayor, Matteo Salvini. Seen by the mainstream press of the world as “far-right”, Mr. Salvini is really a traditionalist in the style of Donald Trump, Ronald Reagan, and some might say, Vladimir Putin (if they know him in reality, that is).

Mr. Salvini is pro-life, pro-family and pro-Italy. At this time, the UK paper The Independent has a piece excoriating him for refusing to allow safe harbor for 64 refugees that were rescued off the coast of Libya.

…Mr Salvini, Italy’s anti-migration deputy prime minister, said the Alan Kurdi, like other private rescue ships, would not be welcome in Italy.

“A ship with a German flag, German NGO, German ship owner, captain from Hamburg. It responded in Libyan waters and asks for a safe port. Good, go to Hamburg,” Mr Salvini said.

Both Italy and Malta have refused to accept ships that humanitarian groups have patrolling the Mediterranean Sea, leading to numerous delays in getting rescued refugees to land while European countries haggle over which will take them in.

Yet, Matteo Salvini is a swiftly rising star in Italy, and even in a Europe that has been battered by wave upon wave of Muslim refugees from war-torn Syria and other parts of the world. Italy is not the only country that is resisting this tide, but Salvini’s strong ties to pro-life and pro-family movements, and traditional lifestyles, plus his recent participation in the World Family Congress which also had Russian Orthodox Priest Dmitry Smirnov, who is a highly revered priest who appears on Russian TV constantly, all paint targets on his by the forces of the left.

In fact, a recent piece we ran here on the Duran featured the invective that CNN tried to hurl at him and at the Congress, though in an odd twist, that piece, when scrubbed of its vitriolic opinion-making, is actually quite well researched and full of very significant facts that would make any pro-life, pro-family person or Christian cheer.

In the following Video, Dr. Steve Turley gives a synopsis of the career of Mr. Salvini and explains how his adherence to traditional values is helping him rise to power. It appears that the Europeans are indeed becoming sick and tired of amorphous super-liberalism.

We will stay tuned to see what happens next.

 

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
The EU Is Tearing the UK Apart Over Brexit

The politicians are trying to do the impossible with an angry electorate – betray their wishes and blame the other guy.

Published

35 mins ago

on

April 6, 2019

By

Authored by Tom Luongo via The Strategic Culture Foundation:

Brexit has been a fascinating thing to watch. Despite all of the twists and turns, the incomprehensible motions, legal maneuvers and behavior of Prime Minister Theresa “I Surrender” May, for me there’s been a simple through-line to it all.

The EU does not want Brexit and if it were to happen it will inflict incredible damage to the British political system and its integrity.

This is really no different than what happened in Greece in 2015. And it was directed by Angela Merkel than and it is being directed by Merkel today.

The EU’s intransigence in negotiations, aside from it having no other option, is an elaborate bluff to separate and divide the British political class, now that the people have voted to leave.

It preyed on the divisions within the U.K.’s structure, empowering Scottish ‘nationalists,’ the SNP, while offering power to the eternal victim-status seeking Labour leadership. It knew it had a Tory leadership willing to play ball with them to find a way to deliver BRINO – Brexit in Name Only – and a civil service that would provide all the supporting data to gaslight millions.

The hysteria over a ‘No-Deal’ Brexit is akin to the hysteria we’re seeing among the hard-left over Climate Change. So, I found it fitting watching a bunch of bare-assed, self-absorbed British watermelons – green on the outside, red on the inside – disrupting Parliament this week.

Both are built on foundations of sand. And both are expressions of the fear that their narratives and political power have peaked and are now on the down side. And when people begin to feel the loss of power and the fear kicks in, they become more desperate and more willing to cheat to win.

Make no mistake, the EU is cheating here. Billions in free advertising for their union is at their beck and call and put into the mouths of MPs, Cabinet Ministers and the media to peddle the worst and most disingenuous arguments against Brexit.

And that pressure is causing real cracks in the British political system.

While Labour, the SNP and the new Independent Group try to paint Brexit as some “Tory psychodrama” for political gains to blame shift their own betrayal of voters the Tories themselves are now fracturing under the pressure somewhat.

From Nick Boles resigning from the party after his ‘Common Market 2.0’ proposal failed to Richard Drax’s mea culpa for mistakenly voting for the May/Merkel Surrender Treaty on March 29th we’re seeing the effects this is having on everyone.

Some of it is Kabuki theatre to be sure. Boles’ resignation was an obvious stunt meant to shame MPs. Even Drax’s regrets had an air of worry over the voter backlash for betraying the Leave vote.

And look at the results. Arch-Remainer and former Attorney General, Dominic Grieve, who spent months working with EU officials to strategize openly on how to betray Brexit now faces de-selection from his constituents.

That’s what it takes to get rid of these people. The so-called Independent Group resigned from their parties and refused to call by-elections to confirm their seats. This is completely against all political protocol and an insult to their constituents. But what would you expect from an arrogant, self-important ignoramus like Anna Soubry?

The reason the EU’s plan to scuttle Brexit is failing is precisely because of what I saw months ago – the British people want their will, no matter how flawed, respected. And the political class is too consumed with its own self-righteousness that it cannot see this.

The entire process has made a mockery of the democratic institutions that exist across the West.

And that was precisely the effect the EU wanted out of all of this. Because even if they lose the latest Battle of Britain, they win in creating the philosophical case as to why direct representation is a stupid form of government.

The EU is dream arrangement for globalists. It is an unelected leadership mostly immune from the changes in demographics and voter opinions pushing humanity, a base and unruly lot in their mind, towards their chosen outcomes.

By exposing the divisions and corruption of the world’s oldest parliament the EU is furthering the argument for its inevitability in the minds of the younger generation in Britain, setting older, more experienced Leavers against younger, less worldly Remainers.

But it’s not working as well as they expected. The fear campaign has radicalized the hard-core Remain camp. They were always going to be who they are. What it hasn’t done is soften the middle of the electorate. In fact, if anything, they’ve hardened in their stance that they don’t want to be ruled by either Westminster or Brussels.

Now this is music to my libertarian ears, of course, because it highlights what happens when the costs of the political and economic status quo rise above the benefits of it – anger and rebellion.

We’re seeing it in France. We’ve yet to truly see it in Italy. And we’re only beginning to see it in Britain.

The politicians are trying to do the impossible with an angry electorate – betray their wishes and blame the other guy.

Theresa May, in the words of one of my followers, “is acting like a used-car salesman wearing down a mark.”

But her act has worn thin and so has the bullying act in Brussels. And the same can be said for the multiple levels of betrayal of Jeremy Corbyn and Labour.

As we approach April 12th, May will try her blackmail scheme one more time to satisfy her puppet-masters, this time trying to bring Corbyn into her vortex of failure, while deeper divisions are revealed within the House of Commons and more MPs resign, threaten and whine about the looming catastrophe of ‘extremists.’

The United Kingdom may not survive Brexit in its current form. But many who are pushing for disunion, the Scots, may find themselves surprised when they themselves have to face their voters.

And that would leave the EU wondering what went wrong, as they got everything they wanted – a broken, divided U.K. – and still lost the war.

Canonical Ukrainian Church issues an update on the crisis

“The simple legalization of schism does not change the schismatics themselves who remain hostile and aggressive to the Church.”
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

42 mins ago

on

April 6, 2019

By

More than five months after the decision of the Ecumenical Patriarchate to grant legitimacy and then autocephaly to two schismatic groups in Ukraine, the situation is mostly unchanged. The new church structure, known now as the “Orthodox Church in / of Ukraine” is reportedly continuing its efforts to forcefully seize control of parish communities and churches all over Ukraine.

Not one Local Orthodox Church has endorsed the creation of the “OCU”, so the upshot of the situation is that the supposedly independent Orthodox Church is in communion only with Constantinople. However even this may well be shaken if reported plans to concelebrate with Roman Catholics and Uniates goes forward. Already the group is reportedly serving funeral services for Roman Catholics, a move that is not sanctioned in the canonical Eastern Orthodox Church.

Further, Ukraine’s beleaguered president, Petro Poroshenko, ordered the OCU to pray for his victory in the forthcoming April 21st runoff election against Volodomyr Zelensky. Mr. Poroshenko came in a distant second at 15.95% of the vote, with Mr. Zelensky coming away with 30.24% of the first round of voting. Since the OCU is largely his creation, they probably will do this.

However the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church had its Holy Synod meeting on April 3rd, 2019, and released the following statement, which provides a pretty fair-minded and level evaluation of the experiences that the Orthodox Christian faithful are having to deal with in this country torn in pieces by Western (largely American) interference. We have already covered this matter extensively on The Duran, so we encourage any curious readers to search our archives for more information on that matter. Here, with minor emphases added, is presented the Holy Synod’s report, as reprinted from OrthoChristian.com:

The following statement was released in English on the official website of the Synodal-Educational Department of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church:

Photo: Pravlife.orgPhoto: Pravlife.org

The Holy Synod of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church at its April 3, 2019 session discussed the prevailing situation in Ukrainian Church life as well as in world Orthodoxy that has eventuated following the anti-canonical granting of the Tomos of Autocephaly for the newly-created “Orthodox Church of Ukraine” (“OCU”), and hereby declares the following:

1. We state that the idea of overcoming the church schism in Ukraine by the granting of a Tomos of autocephaly to the non-canonical church groups (“UOC-KP” and “UAOC”) has turned out to be a grave error. None of the Local Orthodox Churches has recognized this illegal act perpetrated by the Patriarchate of Constantinople and a large part of the Local Churches, notably, the: Antioch, Russian, Cypriot, Serbian, Polish, Albanian, and Orthodox Churches in the Czech lands and Slovakia, in various forms, have already expressed their disagreement with the decisions made by the Constantinople Patriarchate. Local Churches have also confirmed that they do not recognize the newly established “Orthodox Church of Ukraine” (“OCU”) and regard the clerical Cheirotonia [consecration.—OC] in this structure as illegitimate and prohibit its own clergy to have any prayerful contacts and liturgical concelebration with its representatives in any form whatsoever. Thus, there was no positive response nor indeed acceptance by world Orthodoxy of the actions perpetrated by the Patriarchate of Constantinople; which, in fact, has attempted to legalize the schism. Accordingly, the legalization of the schism—is not the way in which church unity can be achieved. We remind you that according to the historical-canonical tradition of the Church, autocephaly is provided only to a single Church within a certain state, and not to any part that has broken off from the Body of the Church.

2. It must be admitted that the historical and canonical arguments presented by the Patriarchate of Constantinople regarding its own right and the possibility of interfering in the affairs of other Local Churches is totally unfounded, artificial, false, and contrary to the Church’s canons. Accordingly, the Patriarchate of Constantinople does not have any right whatsoever to interfere in the church life of Ukraine. The actions and arguments of the Patriarchate of Constantinople, which illegally lifted the anathema from the chief culprit of the Ukrainian church schism, Philaret Denysenko and also recognized the hierarchy of the UAOC which does not have apostolic succession at all, testifies to the fact that the Phanar does not fully comprehend the true essence of what is happening in the Orthodox environment of Ukraine. In fact, Philaret Denysenko was not anathematized for seeking autocephaly, as stated by the Patriarchate of Constantinople, but for his immoral personal life, the unrepentant grave sin of creaitng a schism in the Church, the creation of a parallel schismatic hierarchy, and a quasi-church structure that, throughout its existence, has resisted and continues its struggle under another name against the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) and even now threatens to destroy the unity between the Local Orthodox Churches.

3. It should be noted that the actions of the Patriarchate of Constantinople in Ukraine has caused great harm to Ukrainian Orthodoxy, and also became a threat to Pan-Orthodox unity. We believe that the Patriarchate of Constantinople and personally Patriarch Bartholomew must admit their mistake and start working on correcting it. A way of rectifying their mistake could be to rescind the granting of the Tomos, call for the schismatics to repent of their sin of schism and convene a Pan-Orthodox Assembly in order to facilitate a conciliar decision which may help resolve the Ukrainian ecclesiastical question.

4. [Ecclesiastical] reality in Ukraine illustrates that for Orthodox Christians, the Tomos did not bring with it any unity, peace or respite as was promised by the initiators of this idea from church and state circles a year ago. Instead, the fruits of the Tomos became violence, conflict, confrontation, tears and suffering for the faithful of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC). All these facts testify to the fact that the simple legalization of schism does not change the schismatics themselves who remain hostile and aggressive to the Church. Only repentance and true recognition of their mistakes by the schismatics to the Church and their return unto the bosom of the Church can bring true peace and unity in the church life of Ukraine.

5. Coercive force, discrimination and violation of the rights of the faithful of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church have already been noticed by international human rights organizations. In particular, this was reflected in the latest report of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR). These offenses, often supported by local authorities, compromise our country in the world. Violence, the forced seizure of our churches and other unlawful acts will not lead to church unity in Ukraine. This is a false path to take and one needs to have the courage to recognize this mistake. We respectfully request that representatives of the ruling authorities stop their artificial initiation of the change of jurisdiction of our parishes, since our clergy and parishioners do not have this internal desire. We believe that the campaign to discredit the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, the prohibition of the presence of the clergy of our Church in the army, attempts to forcibly change the name of our Church and other similar anti-church actions is a strategic mistake of the authorities in the field of internal politics and stability in our country.

6. Of particular concern is the fact of the criminal prosecution of the cleric, Archpriest Viktor Zemlyanoy, of the Rivne Eparchy of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church. For the first time in Ukraine’s independence, a priest who protects the rights of believers and freedom of religion is being unreasonably prosecuted and accused of incitement to religious hatred.

7. We ask the state authorities not to interfere in church affairs, and thereby not contribute to the incitement of religious hatred through their actions, and to also cancel the requirements of the Law of Ukraine No. 2673-VIII of 17.01.2019 on the compulsory renaming of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church as being unconstitutional and contrary to the norms of Ukrainian and international law and basic principles of human rights and freedoms. We also appeal to the government not to facilitate forcible seizures of our Church parishes by illegal re-registration. The Lord gives rulers power not for the creation of discord in society, but for the cultivation of peace, tranquility and harmony among all citizens of the country.

8. We appeal to the representatives of the newly formed structure—the “Orthodox Church of Ukraine” (“OCU”)—with a request to remember the words of Christ that love for our neighbor is the sign of a true Christian (see John 13:35). The more violence on your part towards our believers today, the more distant will be the prospect of restoring church unity in Ukraine. The fact that you seize our churches together with the involvement of political, state, and sometimes even paramilitary structures, expelling our church communities into the street, forcing them to pray in the open air or in non-adapted premises; we perceive with Christian patience. We are reviled, and yet we bless: we are persecuted, and suffer it. We are evil spoken of, and we pray (1 Cor. 4:12-13). In this patience we humbly pray and await the time when Christian love will overcome hatred, malice and hostility, and we will be able to meet you on the threshold of the Church and hug you as brothers and sisters who have returned home.

9. We express our gratitude to those Local Orthodox Churches, which have already supported the canonical ecclesiastical order and did not agree with the legalization of the schism. We also thank those priests and believers who lost their churches that were seized, and still retained their loyalty to the Church. We call upon the clergy and the faithful of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church to help and support the priests and communities whose churches were forcibly seized, bearing in mind the words of St. Paul: Bear ye one another’s burden and so fulfill the Law of Christ (Gal. 6:2).

10. During these salvific days of holy Great Lent, where we have already passed the half way point to the Holy and Bright Feast of the Resurrection of Christ. We ask everyone to pray that the Lord preserve the unity of Holy Orthodoxy, strengthen us to remain steadfast for the Truth of God, and grant us peace, tranquility and mutual understanding in our Ukrainian state. May our Lord God bless us all!

Synodal-Educational Department of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church

A Russian’s view of RussiaGate

Who better to hear from about Russia’s response to RussiaGate than a Russian? We present Alexey Kovalev’s opinion piece with comments.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 6, 2019

By

So, what did Russian people think of the RussiaGate investigation? Some of us here at The Duran live and work in Moscow, but we are usually Americans, and not Russians ourselves. This makes us able to listen and opine, but only as foreigners and not as people that are really, heart and soul, affected by the news and allegations that RussiaGate did to their country.

In other words, it ain’t personal for us, at least not in the same way.

But on March 29th, The New York Times performed a random act of journalistic integrity (though after the fact, as media outlets continue to feign a self-inventory of what drove them to pursue such a poorly verified story to the American public for two years), and they published an op=ed from a Russian citizen.

While it is not possible to say that what is contained here reflects the point of view of all Russians (I know this personally because I talk to so many of them here), it does reflect exactly what its writer, Alexey Kovalev, thinks. We present his thoughts to you here, with some added emphasis. At the end we offer some closing thoughts, but here is Mr. Kovalev’s piece:

Russians weren’t waiting for Robert Mueller’s report with quite the same excitement as Americans.

Russian state media’s coverage of Donald Trump’s campaign and presidency has vacillated between breathless adoration, mockery and outrage, but one thing has been consistent: The idea of Russia electing and controlling an American president has always been deemed absurd. Most references to the Mueller inquiry and the Trump-Russia story in state media are preceded by a qualifier: “the so-called Russia investigation,” as the prominent TV host Dmitry Kiselyov puts it.

It’s not just the state media that has rejected the idea that Mr. Trump colluded with Russia. Even liberals and opponents of President Vladimir Putin have been deeply skeptical, pointing out that Russia’s ruling circles are barely competent enough to prop themselves up, let alone manipulate a superpower.

When the news broke last week that Mr. Mueller had finished his report, Moscow’s political and media circles reacted with a mixture of contempt and derision. Far from being a top news story, it was practically forgotten after a few angry comments from state officials. Coverage focused far more on the coming election in Ukraine.

Alexey Pushkov, a former diplomat and a political analyst, tweeted to his 360,000 followers on Tuesday, following the release of Attorney General William Barr’s summary of the report: “The results of Mueller’s investigations are a disgrace to the U.S. and their political elite. It’s now confirmed that all their allegations have been plucked out of thin air. The media have played a shameful role of lie-mongers in a campaign built on lies. The adherents of this conspiracy theory are discredited. Only an idiot can believe them now.”

To the Kremlin and its supporters, Russia is the aggrieved party here, and the government’s consistent denials of interfering in America’s internal affairs have been fully vindicated. Appearing on the Russian talk show “60 Minutes,” Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the foreign ministry, said the ministry was preparing a report to name and shame the “brigade of propagandists” — pointing at, among others, Fareed Zakaria — who tried to tie Mr. Trump to Russia. She added that “apologies are expected.”

These commentaries conveniently focused on the portions of Mr. Barr’s summary of the report that ruled out the Trump team’s coordination with Russian operatives, and they disregarded the fact that the full report has not been released. Other important portions of the report, which reached the unequivocal conclusion — also supported by independent investigations, including in Russian media — that there were, indeed, Russian efforts to influence the 2016 American election, went completely ignored.

But while government officials and state media tell one-sided stories and revel in “I-told-you-sos,” liberal Russians like myself and many of the people I know are less joyous. Online and in private conversations, it becomes clear that whatever the outcome of the Mueller investigation, our relationship with America has changed.

We interrupt Mr. Kovalev’s piece to reaffirm this last point he just said. Observations here on the ground in Moscow with many Russian people show that the relationship with America has changed. I have personally seen my dearest friends here, and my own wife, who is Russian, erupt with anger and bitterness over the treatment that their homeland receives – unjustly, from their American partners.

The fact is that for much of the time since the 2014 Olympics, and especially since the 2016 elections, Russia has been handed what amounts to an excrement sandwich over and over again from the American media and very prominent people within the American government.

Sadly, this includes President Trump himself at times, though he still gives open spaces that the media seems to (thankfully) miss, and President Vladimir Putin’s own relative silence on the latest in the tense relations (about the US, Russia and Venezuela) seems to be a signal that there remain some behind the scenes efforts to at least not escalate matters further.

Still, the bitterness and sense of frustration has caused many Russian people to give up on hopes for a better relationship with the American nation. They are mixed emotionally, because they do not hate Americans, but they often ask me to explain why the US policy decisions are going the way they are going.

The Russians are hardy people, and they are honestly quite used to their country being assailed and assaulted. But they are people too, and it is discouraging and maddening for them to see their amazing efforts to show who they really are as a nation (pro-life, pro-Christian, pro-traditional values) be simply blocked and ignored by the West.

Mr. Kovalev continues:

We’ve seen anti-Russian xenophobia spread into the American mainstream. Etched in our minds are comments like the one James Clapper, the former director of national intelligence, made in an interview when he said that Russians are “almost genetically driven to co-opt, penetrate, gain favor, whatever.”

“To those of us who paid attention to American media and politics over the past two years, it quickly became clear that too many in the United States know nothing about our country.

This climate hasn’t just offended us; it’s making our ability to communicate and share experiences with Americans more difficult. Take the example of Leonid Volkov, an opposition political operative who went to the United States last year as part of the Yale World Fellows program. In a blog post he wrote while there, he described his frustration while trying to monitor the midterm elections to gain insight for his own campaigns in Russia. The very idea of a Russian volunteering for an American political campaign is today so toxic, Mr. Volkov wrote, that he had to abandon his plan.

In the atmosphere where “contacts with Russians” has become cause for suspicion, every bank transaction and visa application faces extra scrutiny. I’ve heard from people I know about how exchange programs, conferences and businesses are suffering.

To those of us who paid attention to American media and politics over the past two years, it quickly became clear that too many in the United States know nothing about our country. Ominous images of onion-shaped domes taking over the White House baffled us; St. Basil’s Cathedral is not part of the Kremlin complex and has no political connotation. The ubiquity of hammers and sickles in visuals accompanying Trump-Russia reports seemed likewise absurd. Our country hasn’t been Communist for about 30 years.

We have few illusions about our own government, its dirty dealings abroad or our own toxic media. But we expected better of America.

Oleg Kashin, a prominent Russian journalist, wrote in a 2017 op-ed essay that “every time a Russian television network or pro-Kremlin newspaper reaches a new low, it was once commonplace among independent thinkers to say that the Western media giants never allowed themselves such mistakes.” That’s much harder to do now.

The end of the Mueller investigation and the conclusion that the Trump campaign didn’t collude with Russia may allow Washington and Moscow to begin to try to fix diplomatic and business relations. I’d be glad to see that. But my perception of the United States’ politics and media might have suffered irreparable damage as a result of #Russiagate, and I’m afraid that’s the case for many people like me. Robert Mueller can’t fix that.

It is truly remarkable that The New York Times ran this piece at all. Perhaps it was part of their mea culpa to try to save face after two solid years of deliberate false reporting designed to remove President Trump from office.

It is unlikely that we will ever get an honest admission. But Mr. Kovalev’s words are certainly honest from his point of view, and his thoughts and perceptions are a solid match for what we personally observe in Moscow and elsewhere in the Russian Federation. As an American, it is difficult to feel proud of what our country’s media and political elíte has done here.

