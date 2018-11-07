Connect with us

Latest

Analysis

News

Chaos Reigns in Trump Administration over Iranian Sanctions

The U.S. doesn’t have the same power it had to enforce these types of escalating sanctions regimes like they used to.

Published

8 hours ago

on

499 Views

Authored by Tom Luongo via The Strategic Culture Foundation:

Sanctions may indeed be coming but will they have the bite that Donald Trump is hoping for? It’s a good question as we open November with a flurry of edicts from Trump’s State and Treasury Departments.

Let’s go over them all and see just how contradictory they are while at the same time acceding to the reality of just how much the world has changed in the six years since President Obama first went nuclear on Iran with sanctions.

It starts with Trump’s tweet that “Sanctions are Coming.” Okay, fine we knew this. But sanctions don’t account for much if the State Department is handing out 180 day waivers to countries.

Next up was Pompeo saying on the same day that no less than eight countries would be exempt from sanctions for buying oil from Iran.

A little news for Mike Pompeo, Halloween was last week.

Contrast this with 2012 where India, for example, to get around the sanctions had to essentially barter to get much needed Iranian oil, because no such exemption was forthcoming.

South Korea and Japan were also denied waivers then, but according to the Financial Times they are all among the countries to be exempted.

Mr. Pompeo did not name the eight jurisdictions, but Turkey’s energy minister said his country had been given an exemption. India, South Korea, Japan and Iraq are among other US allies that experts expect to benefit. China is also expected to be a beneficiary. The list will be announced on Monday.

Mr. Pompeo pushed back on suggestions that the US was being lenient to Iran or that the Trump administration had failed to deliver a hard line in the absence of European backing. He said two of the eight jurisdictions would reduce Iranian oil imports to zero in a few weeks and the other six had agreed to “greatly reduced” levels.

As always, believe it when you see it. What matters, ultimately, is that Turkey, India and China continue their purchases. They are some of the biggest consumers of Iranian oil. And as the competition drops for Iran’s production so to will the price and I wouldn’t be shocked if eventually all of these countries actually increase their imports of Iranian oil rather than cut one single barrel.

I mean, it’s not like I heard that India was now all of a sudden backing out of the new IPI – India Pakistan India — pipeline that Gazprom is building for it.

In fact, let’s get serious here. India, Iran and Russia just announced more concrete plans about opening up the North South Transport Corridor to ship goods between them.

I find it funny that Turkey is no longer on Trump’s “bad people” list once he was exposed over his relationship with Mohammed bin Salman due to l’affair Khashoggi. All of a sudden there are all sorts of agreement and reciprocity happening between the two countries, but in ways that are not in line with the U.S.’s previous policies.

Turkey has been openly hostile to the U.S. with President Erdogan openly accusing the U.S. of trying to oust him from power in 2016 and fulminating the market turmoil in the Lira earlier in the year.

There’s cooperation between the Turks and the U.S. in Manbij, Syria? Political prisoner transfers?

And now Trump, the ultimate ‘tough guy’ is giving Turkey a waiver on buying Iranian oil?

You can bet that Turkey is not one of the two countries who have agreed to cut imports to zero. In fact, I will be surprised if Turkey cuts its imports more than a nominal amount so that Pompeo can bloviate about winning on this issue and then never bringing it up again.

Do you remember who laundered Iranian oil money in the form of physical gold through their banks during the last sanctions period? That’s right it was Turkey, and Erdogan knew all about it.

Because let us not forget what is really going on here. The U.S. doesn’t have the same power it had to enforce these types of escalating sanctions regimes like they used to.

Which brings me to the next U.S. proclamation vis a vis Iran. And that is the pressure the State Department is putting on international financial messaging service SWIFT to cut Iran’s financial institutions out of the their system, similar to what Obama did in 2012.

In the recent past Trump ‘dog-whistled’ that Iran would not be subject to SWIFT expulsion, but his Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin is adamant that Iran be cut off. Apparently the argument to keep Iran in SWIFT based on being able to better monitor their activity failed to win over Mnuchin.

I’m not at all surprised about this as so much of this anti-Iran policy has been driven by the Israelis and the Saudis, who still feel that using the U.S. as their bully is the best path to getting what they want. In my opinion, Mnuchin’s loyalties lie with the U.S. They lie with Goldman-Sachs first and Israel second.

The U.S. is way down on his priority list. Until I see something from Treasury other than insipid anti-Russian neocolonialism I will continue to hold that opinion.

And that brings me to why I think there’s, ultimately, a lot less here than meets the eye.

Russia’s alternative to SWIFT, SPFS, is not only open for business it is now the dominant financial messaging system in Russia and its list of interested international clients include banks from all of the countries I’ve already talked about – India, Iran, Turkey and China.

And Russia was quite savvy releasing this ‘news’ at the same time as the U.S. finally had to put up or shut up about sanctions on Iran. It was a deft piece of a diplomacy if you ask me.

Now, don’t’ for a second think resistance to this situation will be easy for Iran or the Iranian people. It won’t be. It’s already hard and the fact that Pompeo, Trump and the rest of the gang that can’t negotiate don’t seem to care one whit about that tells us all we need to know about their collective moral compass.

They don’t have one.

But, as always, when governments fight the people lose.

So, unlike in 2012, Iran has a lot more friends. But those friends also have a lot more power and resources than they had back then. A Russian alternative to SWIFT is not only a viable work-around for the sanctions it is the birth of a new and parallel regional monetary system at a time when there is a growing fear of a political and financial meltdown just over the horizon in the West.

These countries will need to have alternative ways to conduct and clear transactions going forward. Because you can bet that there will be more of these edicts, each one successively less effective than the last, over the next few years.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
5 Comments

5
Leave a Reply

avatar
4 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
5 Comment authors
GuyVince DhimosMike MischakJoeShaun Ramewe Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Shaun Ramewe
Guest
Shaun Ramewe

Bye bye blood-oil petro-dollar and all your sick-minded Zio-skank.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
November 7, 2018 22:19
Joe
Guest
Joe

“….. Mnuchin’s loyalty is to the US”… Surely, you mean his loyalty is NOT to the US.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
November 7, 2018 22:49
Mike Mischak
Guest
Mike Mischak

The important question is, what happens when the oil is gone?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
November 8, 2018 00:09
Vince Dhimos
Guest
Vince Dhimos

And the beauty of the SPFS is that it will help states minded to dedollarize to settle in non-dollar currencies. That will bring down the value of the dollar. Let’s hope it is a slow motion crash and not too violent.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
November 8, 2018 00:34
Guy
Member
Guy

I don’t know if slow motion crash is possible .Wall street critters run in packs .

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
November 8, 2018 00:59

Latest

Trump is king of GOP, Pelosi pulls House win, Progressives suffer setback

The Duran Quick Take: Episode 12.
Alex Christoforou

Published

7 hours ago

on

November 7, 2018

By

So much for a blue wave. Of all the three possible election result scenarios, Trump made midterm history, with a good overall Republican showing, by adding key seats to the GOP Senate majority, winning key Governor races, and losing the House in a moderate fashion.

According to the Gateway Pundit, thanks to President Trump Republicans picked up 4 new Senate seats on Tuesday with wins in Florida, Missouri, Indiana and North Dakata.

By the end of the night President Trump will gain at least one senate seat and as many as five new GOP senators.

This is historic.

And President Trump was eager to tell the nation of his success tonight.

The President quoted Ben Stein tonight: “There’s only been 5 times in the last 105 years that an incumbent President has won seats in the Senate in the off year election. Mr. Trump has magic about him. This guy has magic coming out of his ears. He is an astonishing vote getter & campaigner. The Republicans are unbelievably lucky to have him and I’m just awed at how well they’ve done. It’s all the Trump magic – Trump is the magic man. Incredible, he’s got the entire media against him, attacking him every day, and he pulls out these enormous wins.”
Ben Stein, “The Capitalist Code”

Finally Trump did reach across the aisle and praised Nancy Pelosi for her success in winning the House for the Democrats.

Then again this may simply be Trump misdirection, as the POTUS must be somewhat happy to have Pelosi as Speaker, which means one of the most despised politicians in America will be front and center, to remind every American why not to vote for Democrats in 2020.

RT CrossTalk host Peter Lavelle and The Duran’s Alex Christoforou break down a historic US midterm election.

Follow The Duran Audio Podcast on Soundcloud.

Here’s a summary of the night’s big wins and losses (via Zerohedge)…

  • In the House, Democrats secured the 218 seats needed to regain control.
  • Democrats won Republican-held seats in Colorado, Florida, Kansas, Minnesota, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia.
  • In the Senate, Republicans have expanded their majority, and Trump declared the night a “tremendous success”.
  • Missouri Democratic senator Claire McCaskill lost to a Republican challenger.
  • A Republican also ousted senator Joe Donnelly, Indiana’s only Democratic statewide officeholder.
  • Texas Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke, who became a Democratic superstar this election, narrowly lost in his race to unseat Ted Cruz.
  • Republican senator Dean Heller also lost his seat in Nevada to a Democratic challenger.
  • In the governor’s races, Democrats gained seven new seats.
  • Wisconsin governor Scott Walker, an influential Republican, lost his seat to a Democratic challenger.
  • Andrew Gillum, Democratic candidate for governor in Florida, lost to Republican Ron DeSantis.
  • The governor’s race in Georgia was too close to call, with Democrat Stacey Abrams saying she would not concede to Republican Brian Kemp, the state’s secretary of state. It could result in a runoff.
  • A record number of women won races across the country, and candidates of color and LGBT people have also broken barriers.
  • Voters passed ballot measures across the country with new laws on voting rights, marijuana, taxes and more.

And as the FT pointed out, for Trump, there might be a silver lining. The paper noted that many of those ousted were moderates who had resisted the Trump agenda. By flushing these lawmakers out of the party, Trump may have just solidified his dominance of the Republican Party.

While many mainstream political pundits refused to acknowledge it, this fact wasn’t lost on Trump.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

Latest

Mo’ Money, Mo’ Invasion

The solution to the immigration problem lies at the heart of our attitude towards government.

Published

8 hours ago

on

November 7, 2018

By

Authored by Tom Luongo via Zerohedge:

Immigration is a tricky subject for a lot of libertarians.  If there is one issue that has caused more fights in libertarian circles it is the question of restricting a person’s right to movement.

But in a world of private property where does that right end?  We know where it is in a world of public property.  It doesn’t.  I’m very Hoppean in my views on private property and the private production of defense.  So, I have zero problem going toe to toe with the left-libertarians who refuse to divorce themselves from reality and their principled hobby horses and push for open borders uber alles.

It’s stupid, counter-productive and, frankly, one of the main reasons why libertarians are thoroughly corrupted as a political force in the U.S., having been neutered by the Koch brothers fighting about irrelevancies.

Immigration issues are on the ballot today.

The Soros-funded invasion caravan is a thinly-veiled political stunt which is being used to fuel the unquenchable greed of globalists using Marxist arguments of envy to sow sympathy for those marching to take back what was supposedly stolen by evil white American Imperialists.

The sad truth is that part of that narrative is true.  It’s also why open borders are incompatible with the world we live in today.  Because both the warfare state and the welfare state create an artificially high supply of migrants and an artificial demand for subsidy of those migrants, especially, as here in the U.S. where those migrants overwhelmingly vote for the party who will further subsidize them.

This is far beyond the principle that peaceable people should be free to traverse arbitrary political boundaries.

Those artificial political boundaries are created through the application of private property of the citizens nee subjects of the government.  If anyone has a claim on the property expropriated by this government it is the taxpayers themselves and not those trudging across Mexico in search of a handout.

Because like it or not, that’s what’s on the table today.  That’s reality.  When my grandparents came here from Italy they didn’t ask for a handout.  They weren’t given one either.

All they wanted was the opportunity, which they took and were grateful for.

So, it makes me happy today to see Italian Interior Minister and all-around badass Matteo Salvini highlight just how sick and insane the whole immigration issue is by announcing he’s cutting in half the daily allowance of migrants from 35€ per day (PER DAY!) to 19€.

That’s nearly $1200 per month folks.

As Ron Paul so succinctly said on the campaign trail, when you subsidize something you get more of it.

So, Italy under the direction of an EU-appointed Prime Minister and government was handing out nearly €1 billion a year to migrants in a country under a brutal austerity program and laboring under a crushing debt load due to fiscal mismanagement.

Now, it doesn’t take an economist to tell you that people respond to incentives.   No wonder everyone wants in.  And this is where I break with my left-libertarian brethren.

Open borders are incompatible with public property on the subject of defense. Because the state via public roads exports behavior the community doesn’t want to your front yard and you have no direct way to combat this.

It is especially incompatible with public property in which Marxist wealth transfer systems are in place.

In fact, the political system is so dysfunctional it encourages this behavior to suit the agenda of the wealthy at the expense of the middle class.  So has it been in both Europe and the U.S.

And the sick display of using economic migrants as political footballs lies at their feet.  And those who stand up against this abrogation of the basic property rights of natives are labeled racists, elitists, populists and Nazis.

So, Salvini made a brilliant political move by highlighting this insane practice of paying people to come be subsidized by native Italians who, frankly, had very little say in the matter.

Because up until today I didn’t know Italy was paying these people €35 per day.  And I’m sure a lot of Italians didn’t either.  So, by cutting the allowance Salvini highlights the practice but doesn’t end it outright, leaving that decision to voters to continue to be outraged about.

It also puts both his coalition partners at Five Star Movement and the rest of the Italian political elite and media in a position to defend a practice that 60% of Italians are furious about, illegal immigration.

He can do this because the polls are trending in his favor.  Any disagreement with his coalition partner puts them on a path to call for snap elections and reversing the terms of the coalition since The League now out-polls M5S.  Salvini knows this and it’s why he can continue to push on this issue because it is 1) popular and 2) the right thing to do.

The solution to the immigration problem lies at the heart of our attitude towards government.  The more power the government has to co-opt private property and the private production of defense the more the borders have to be controlled because of the perverse incentives the State engenders.

Like with most of our political problems, the solution is leaving the wealth of a community in the hands of that community to be free to try different solutions of their own accord.  It isn’t more power to the state.

And to the left libertarians who think destroying the country by flooding it with economic migrants is the most efficient way to achieve that end, I say, try that in your backyard, bub.

Because it ain’t happening in mine.

Join my Patreon if you want to discuss real solutions to the border problems.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

Latest

The Unraveling of the Netanyahu Project for the Middle East

It was Jared Kushner who championed MbS “as a reformer poised to usher the ultraconservative, oil-rich monarchy into modernity.”

Published

8 hours ago

on

November 7, 2018

By

Authored by Alastair Crooke via The Strategic Culture Foundation:

Nahum Barnea, a leading Israeli commentator, writing in Yedioth Ahronoth in May (in Hebrew), set out, unambiguously, the ‘deal’ behind Trump’s Middle East policy: In the wake of the US exit from JCPOA [which occurred on 8 May], Trump, Barnea wrote, will threaten a rain of ‘fire and fury’ onto Tehran … whilst Putin is expected to restrain Iran from attacking Israel using Syrian territory, thus leaving Netanyahu free to set new ‘rules of the game’ by which the Israel may attack and destroy Iranian forces anywhere in Syria (and not just in the border area, as earlier agreed) when it wishes, without fear of retaliation.

This represented one level to the Netanyahu strategy: Iranian restraint, plus Russian acquiescence to coordinated Israeli air operations over Syria. “There is only one thing that isn’t clear [concerning this deal]”, a senior Israeli Defence official closest to Netanyahu, told Ben Caspit, “that is, who works for whom? Does Netanyahu work for Trump, or is President Trump at the service of Netanyahu … From the outside … it looks like the two men are perfectly in sync. From the inside, this seems even more so: This kind of cooperation … sometimes makes it seem as if they are actually just one single, large office”.

There has been, from the outset, a second level, too: This entire ‘inverted pyramid’ of Middle East engineering had, as its single point of departure, Mohammed bin Salman (MbS). It was Jared Kushner, the Washington Post reports, who “championed Mohammed as a reformer poised to usher the ultraconservative, oil-rich monarchy into modernity. Kushner privately argued for months, last year, that Mohammed would be key to crafting a Middle East peace plan, and that with the prince’s blessing, much of the Arab world would follow”. It was Kushner, the Post continued, “who pushed his father-in-law to make his first foreign trip as president to Riyadh, against objections from then-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson – and warnings from Defense Secretary Jim Mattis”.

Well, now MbS has, in one form or another, been implicated in the Khashoggi murder.  Bruce Riedel of Brookings, a longtime Saudi observer and former senior CIA & US defence official, notes, “for the first time in 50 years, the kingdom has become a force for instability” (rather than stability in the region), and suggests that there is an element  of ‘buyer’s remorse’ now evident in parts of Washington.

The ‘seamless office process’ to which the Israeli official referred with Caspit, is known as ‘stovepiping’, which is when a foreign state’s policy advocacy and intelligence are passed straight to a President’s ear – omitting official Washington from the ‘loop’; by-passing any US oversight; and removing the opportunity for officials to advise on its content.  Well, this has now resulted in the Khashoggi strategic blunder.  And this, of course, comes in the wake of earlier strategic ‘mistakes’: the Yemen war, the siege of Qatar, the Hariri abduction, the Ritz-Carlton princely shakedowns.

To remedy this lacuna, an ‘uncle’ (Prince Ahmad bin Abdel Aziz) has been dispatched from exile in the West to Riyadh (with security guarantees from the US and UK intelligences services) to bring order into these unruly affairs, and to institute some checks and balances into the MbS coterie of advisers, so as to prevent further impetuous ‘mistakes’.  It seems too, that the US Congress wants the Yemen war, which Prince Ahmad consistently has opposed (as he opposed MbS elevation as Crown Prince), stopped. (General Mattis has called for a ceasefire within 30 days.) It is a step toward repairing the Kingdom’s image.

MbS remains – for now – as Crown Prince. President Sisi and Prime Minister Netanyahu both have expressed their support for MbS and “as U.S. officials contemplate a more robust response [to the Khashoggi killing], Kushner has emphasized the importance of the U.S.-Saudi alliance in the region”, the Washington Post reports. MbS’ Uncle (who as a son of King Abdel Aziz, under the traditional succession system, would be himself in line for the throne), no doubt hopes to try to undo some of the damage done to the standing of the al-Saud family, and to that of the Kingdom.  Will he succeed?  Will MbS accede now to Ahmad unscrambling the very centralisation of power that made MbS so many enemies, in the first place, to achieve it?  Has the al-Saud family the will, or are they too disconcerted by events?

And might President Erdogan throw more wrenches into this delicate process by further leaking evidence Turkey has, if Washington does not attend sufficiently to his demands.  Erdogan seems ready to pitch for the return of Ottoman leadership for the Sunni world, and likely still holds some high-value cards up his sleeve (such as intercepts of phone calls between the murder cell and Riyadh).  These cards though are devaluing as the news cycle shifts to the US mid-terms.

Time will tell, but it is this nexus of uncertain dynamics to which Bruce Reidel refers, when he talks of ‘instability’ in Saudi Arabia.  The question posed here, though, is how might these events affect Netanyahu’s and MbS’ ‘war’ on Iran?

May 2018 now seems a distant era.  Trump is still the same ‘Trump’, but Putin is not the same Putin. The Russian Defence Establishment has weighed in with their President to express their displeasure at Israeli air strikes on Syria – purportedly targeting Iranian forces in Syria.  The Russian Defence Ministry too, has enveloped Syria in a belt of missiles and electronic disabling systems across the Syrian airspace. Politically, the situation has changed too: Germany and France have joined the Astana Process for Syria. Europe wants Syrian refugees to return home, and that translates into Europe demanding stability in Syria. Some Gulf States too, have tentatively begun normalising with the Syrian state.

The Americans are still in Syria; but a newly invigorated Erdogan (after the release of the US pastor, and with all the Khashoggi cards, produced by Turkish intelligence, in his pocket), intends to crush the Kurdish project in north and eastern Syria, espoused by Israel and the US.  MbS, who was funding this project, on behalf of US and Israel, will cease his involvement (as a part of the demands made by Erdogan over the Khashoggi murder). Washington too wants the Yemen war, which was intended to serve as Iran’s ‘quagmire’, to end forthwith.  And Washington wants the attrition of Qatar to stop, too.

These represent major unravelings of the Netanyahu project for the Middle East, but most significant are two further setbacks: namely, the loss of Netanyahu’s and MbS’ stovepipe to Trump, via Jared Kushner, by-passing all America’s own system of ‘checks and balances’.  The Kushner ‘stovepipe’ neither forewarned Washington of coming ‘mistakes’, nor was Kushner able to prevent them. Both Congress and the Intelligences Services of the US and UK are already elbowing into these affairs.  They are not MbS fans.  It is no secret that Prince Mohamed bin Naif was their man (he is still under ‘palace arrest’).

Trump will still hope to continue his ‘Iran project’ and his Deal of the Century between Israel and the Palestinians (led nominally by Saudi Arabia herding together the Sunni world, behind it).  Trump does not seek war with Iran, but rather is convinced of a popular uprising in Iran that will topple the state.

And the second setback is that Prince Ahmad’s clear objective must be other than this – instability in, or conflict with, Iran.  His is to restore the family’s standing, and to recoup something of its leadership credentials in the Sunni world, which has been shredded by the war in Yemen – and is now under direct neo-Ottoman challenge from Turkey.  The al-Saud family, one may surmise, will have no appetite to replace one disastrous and costly war (Yemen), with another – an even greater conflict, with its large and powerful neighbor, Iran.  It makes no sense now.  Perhaps this is why we see signs of Israel rushing to hurry Arab state normalisation – even absent any amelioration for the Palestinians.

Nehum Barnea presciently noted in his May article in Yediot Ahoronot: “Trump could have declared a US withdrawal [from the JCPOA], and made do with that. But under the influence of Netanyahu and of his new team, he chose to go one step further. The economic sanctions on Iran will be much tighter, beyond what they were, before the nuclear agreement was signed. “Hit them in their pockets”, Netanyahu advised Trump: “if you hit them in their pockets, they will choke; and when they choke, they will throw out the ayatollahs””.

This was another bit of ‘stovepiped’ advice passed directly to the US President.  His officials might have warned him that it was fantasy.  There is no example of sanctions alone having toppled a state; and whilst the US can use its claim of judicial hegemony as an enforcement mechanism, the US has effectively isolated itself in sanctioning Iran: Europe wants no further insecurity. It wants no more refugees heading to Europe. Was it Trump’s tough stance that brought Jong Un to the table?  Or, perhaps contrarily, might Jong Un have seen a meeting with Trump simply as the price that he had to pay in order to advance Korean re-unification?  Was Trump warned that Iran would suffer economic pain, but that it would nonetheless persevere, in spite of sanctions? No – well, that’s the problem inherent in listening principally to ‘stovepipes’.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

JOIN OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Your donations make all the difference. Together we can expose fake news lies and deliver truth.

Amount to donate in USD$:

5 100

Validating payment information...
Waiting for PayPal...
Validating payment information...
Waiting for PayPal...
Advertisement

Advertisement

Quick Donate

The Duran
EURO
DONATE
Donate a quick 10 spot!
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

The Duran Newsletter

Trending