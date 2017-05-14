British newspaper The Independent exposed publishing more fake news

British newspaper The Independent has been exposed peddling inflammatory fake news directed at one of its favourite targets, Wikileaks.

It seems when the Independent isn’t telling lies about Russia, Iran and Syria it is doing so about Julian Assange’s organisation.

READ MORE: Fake news story in mainstream AND alt-media slanders Russia and Iran

The Duran recently exposed The Independent telling a blatant lie about Russia, Iran and Syria. The Independent claimed that Russia, Iran and Syria produced a document threatening US forces with military retribution after the 6 April missile attack on a Syrian airbase. No such document nor any statements indicating this were ever released by Russia, Iran or Syria.

The Independent has yet to apologise for publishing this lie.

READ MORE: CONFIRMED: Kremlin is ‘unaware about’ suspicious document exposed exclusively by The Duran

Free speech advocate and Wikileaks board member Joseph A. Farrell pointed out the story on Twitter. Below is a screen show of Farrell’s Tweet with the full original headline.

Farrell continued to Tweet to The Independent about this fake story. The recent ‘WannaCry’ hacks had nothing at all to do with information contained in any Wikileaks publication.

READ MORE: Worried about ‘WannaCry’? You should have listened to Julian Assange

.@theSulleymander @Independent @wikileaks Your original article and headline was false and defamatory. Did anyone fact check it? Did you? How did this happen? — Joseph A. Farrell (@SwaziJAF) May 13, 2017

.@theSulleymander @Independent @wikileaks As per the Press Complaints Commission, you should make a full apology and the article should contain a prominent correction notice. — Joseph A. Farrell (@SwaziJAF) May 13, 2017

As of 17.37 Moscow time on 14 May, 2017, the URL of the story still continues the falsehood.

The Independent has yet again proved that it has zero credibility when it comes to stories that matter.