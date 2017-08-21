BREAKING: US Embassy in Russia suspends issuing of ‘Non-Immigrant’ Visas

The US Embassy in Russia has announced it has suspended the issuing of so-called ‘Non-Immigrant Visas’ in Russia. This move will remain indefinite for US consulates throughout Russia while services in Moscow will apparently resume after the 1st of September, 2017, the date after which 755 US diplomatic workers will be eventuated from Russia.

The US defines the following types of individuals who seek to travel to the US as those requiring ‘Non-Immigrant Visas’.

This includes virtually all individuals seeking to travel to the US except those with American family members, refugees and those who have obtained traditional employment on US soil.

The move is seemingly a response to Russia forcing the US to withdraw 775 US diplomats and diplomatic staff from Russia which itself was a retaliatory measure against Barack Obama’s illegal seizure of Russian diplomatic property in the United States during which he also kicked Russian diplomats and embassy staff out of the US. That crisis has still not been resolved.

Donald Trump previously “thanked” President Putin for forcing a limitation on US Embassy staff in the country as it would keep costs down.

Russian Federation Council Deputy Andrei Klimov has said that Russia would respond to this latest move by US. He stated,

“This is of course a demarche. We cannot stay in debt. Everything here is obviously going to be mirrored”.

It is not yet know what moves Russia will take against US visitors to the Russian Federation, as Russian visas tend to be less complex than their American counterparts.