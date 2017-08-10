Donald Trump thanks Vladimir Putin for kicking out US Embassy staff

Trump said that Russia’s move helped reduce the cost of funding a cumbersome Embassy staff.

Originally published on RussiaFeed

Russia has recently kicked out 755 US diplomats and staff from the US Embassy facilities in Moscow after the United States failed to settle the crisis caused by Barack Obama’s seizure of legally owned property of the Russian Federation in the United States. The move came as the US passed new sanctions on Russia, Iran and North Korea.

Today, Trump thanked Putin for the measure in the following way,

“I want to thank (Putin) because we’re trying to cut down our payroll”.

That’s one way to cut down on bureaucratic salaries.