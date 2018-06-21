BREAKING: Trump signs executive order to keep immigrant families together (VIDEO)

The latest battle in the media vs. Trump war has been underway for a while now, with news outlets and social media presenting wall-to-wall discussions of America’s immigration policies, and the Trump administration’s implementation of those policies.

President Donald Trump made a decisive move today, signing an executive order that puts an end to immigrant family separations, which should be a win for him in the public eye, but it remains to be seen how that will all shake out

Until now, there’s been a veritable firestorm of emotions and shouting and misinformation, sometimes intentional, sometimes not, with a few random moments of calm explanation of the facts.

Some have been certain, as they have been for a few years now, that Trump is the new Hitler and is locking up children in destitute cages, feeding them gruel, and delighting in their pain of being separated from their parents who have sought entry into the U.S.

Other outlets, such as the Daily Wire, have taken the time to explain that it was a 1997 federal government agreement that stipulated that unaccompanied children of illegal immigrants could not be held in custody for longer than 20 days, and a 9th Circuit Court ruling that later added accompanied children into the mix.

It’s also noted that immigrants who come to official entry ports seeking asylum are not arrested—it’s those who are attempting to enter America illegally and claiming asylum once they are caught who are finding themselves in a bind. Trump is treating them like criminals, according to the law, and if they choose deportation they stay with their children, but if they choose to apply for asylum, their children are separated from them according to the Clinton-era law after 20 days.

Furthermore, many of the pictures of children detainment centers that have shocked so many are actually from the Obama era, when no one had a tear to shed over the issue.

But wherever one stands on the issue, one thing is now beyond debate—while Democrats talk the immigration policy talk, President Trump is now walking the immigration policy walk, and is actually doing something to change the situation brought about by the Clinton-era government and that continued under Bush Jr. and Obama.

He signed an executive order earlier today allowing children to remain with their parents who are caught crossing the border illegally.

Trump also made sure to emphasize that he is remaining tough on illegal immigration, and still has the wall in view, but that he, along with his wife and daughter, feel very strongly about keeping families together.

It’s about keeping families together, while at the same time, being sure that we have a very powerful, very strong border… We’re going to keep the families together. I didn’t like the sight, the feeling of families being separated,

Trump said, just before signing the order. After signing, he added,

I think anybody with a heart would feel very strongly about it. We don’t like to see families separated. At the same time, we don’t want people coming into our country illegally. This takes care of the problem.

Earlier in the day he had stated that the order would be matched by legislation from Congress. For instance, Senator Ted Cruz has proposed legislation that would double the number of federal immigration judges, authorize new temporary housing for immigrant families, and limiting the processing of asylum cases to no more than two weeks, Fox News reports.

Democrat Chuck Schumer, however, is adamant that no legislation is needed beyond the president’s executive order. However, as the president’s order goes against the 1997 federal agreement, it is likely to draw a lawsuit.

Watch the signing, with President Trump’s and Vice President Pence’s comments below:



The Duran EUR DONATE Send us €20 or more and we'll send you The Duran mug absolutely FREE - we'll even cover the shipping! Will you help expose the lies of the mainstream media? As a reader of The Duran, you are well aware of all the propaganda and disinformation reported by the mainstream media. You know how important it is to bring real news to light. Please support The Duran and help us keep reporting on news that is fair, balanced, and real.