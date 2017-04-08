BREAKING: Syrian forces fire at US aircraft

This is the first military engagement between Syria and the United States since yesterday's US missile attack.

The Syrian Arab Army have confirmed that a Syrian special forces unit fired at a US reconnaissance plane flying over Syian military base in Al-Qamishli in north-western Syria.

The aircraft was said to quickly fly away. It does not appear that there were any casualties from the incident.

This is the first time Syrian forces have militarily engaged with US forces since Donald Trump ordered a missile strike on Sharyat air base in Homs Governorate.

The United States has neither acknowledged nor commented on the incident.