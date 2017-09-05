in Latest, News

BREAKING: Syrian Arab Army has broken siege on Deir-ez-Zor -Syrian General

This is a hugely important strategic and symbolic victory for Syria.

Al-Masdar have stated that the Syrian Arab Army has broken the siege around Deir-ez-Zor according to top Syrian General Yarob Zahreddine.

ISIS have controlled and encircled the Syrian for three years. This marks the beginning of the end of terrorist control of the city that is now the largest single ISIS hotbed in the Middle East.

It will take time to fully liberate the heavily fortified city, but in breaking the ISIS encirclement of the city, Syria has scored a highly important strategic and symbolic victory.

This has now been confirmed by the Syrian government. Syrian forces continue to advance deeper into the remaining ISIS held parts of the city.

