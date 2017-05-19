Sweden drops case against Julian Assange

Sweden has formally dropped its case against Julian Assange. The rape allegations against the Wikileaks founder which many described as a witch hunt from the start, have now been revoked by the Swedish authorities who once sought to prosecute him.

BREAKING: Sweden has dropped its case against Julian Assange and will revoke its arrest warrant Background: https://t.co/UHj8QtwrTh — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) May 19, 2017

Julian Assange is currently living as a refugee in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London. Now that Sweden has dropped its case, Assange could technically be a free man. Britain has no case against Assange and America is yet to formally press charges, even though CIA director Mike Pompeo appears to want to do so.

Theoretically, this means Julian Assange could leave the Embassy today and fly to the country of his choice, including perhaps Russia where American whistle-blower Edward Snowden is currently living.

The worry is that Britain may know something the rest of the world does not. According to Wikileaks,

UK refuses to confirm or deny whether it has already received a US extradition warrant for Julian Assange. Focus now moves to UK. — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) May 19, 2017

If America has asked for such an extradition, it has thus far been done in secret.

However, Julian Assange personally Tweeted the following photo. He does not look too worried.

UPDATE: British police claim they will arrest Julian Assange should he leave the Ecuadorian Embassy.