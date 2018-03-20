BREAKING: Shooting at Great Mills High School in Maryland

WUSA channel 9 in Maryland is reporting a shooting at Great Mills High School in St Mary’s County in Maryland. The shooting itself is reported to be contained at this time. At this point the news is incomplete, but it is known that students from Great Mills High School are being relocated to nearby Leonardtown High school for the parents to pick their kids up.

Current reports say that at least four people have been taken to local hospitals for injuries. Currently a text message conversation has provided a bit of information. There is a student at the school reporting that “none of the other students are responding” – but as the school is on lockdown it is possible that they are safe, but just told not to use their phones.

There has been an incident at Great Mills High School. Parents please DO NOT respond to the school. Report to Leonardtown High School — St. Mary's Sheriff (@firstsheriff) March 20, 2018

According to WUSA, the Maryland State police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) said they are helping St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s office in the investigation. The ATF special agents said they cannot provide any information about the suspect as of right now.

We will bring you updates as they are made available. As always, we at The Duran send our prayers and hopes for a safe resolution of this incident.