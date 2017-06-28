BREAKING: Sergey Lavrov promises “proportional” response to US aggression against Syria

Lavrov compared a US assault on Syria to an assault on Russian dignity.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has just wrapped up a press conference with German Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel.

When asked about Russia’s response to aggressive statements form the US saying that Syria is planning to use chemical weapons and that the US intends to respond with heavy military retribution to an event which has not happened and objectively could not happen, Lavrov responded in the following way,

“We will react with dignity, proportionally to the real situation that may develop”.

The clear implication here is that Russia takes any US act of aggression on Syria as an affront to Russian dignity and will respond in turn using what would ostensibly be proportional military measures.

While Lavrov’s wording wasn’t as elaborate as that of his second in command Gennady Gatilov, Lavrov’s meaning is clear from his firm however diplomatic language.

This is the most thorough and stern Russian response to an American threat against Syria to-date.