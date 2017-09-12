in Latest, News

BREAKING: Russia successfully test-fires new ICMB

The launch took place at the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in north west Russia.

Russia has successfully launched a  RS-24 Yars intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry,

“The main purpose of the launch is to confirm the reliability of rockets of the same class. The warheads successfully reached their target – the Kura testing range in Kamchatka. All aims of the test were achieved”.

The new RS-24 Yars  is a nuclear capable missile with one of the longest rages of any kind in its class.

RT reports,

“The RS-24 Yars, which is equipped with three to six warheads, is capable of hitting different targets up to 12,000km away. It was first tested a decade ago, and has been in use by Russia’s strategic forces for the past seven years.

The solid-fuel rocket is an upgraded version of the Topol-M missile, and can be launched both from the ground and from a vehicle”.

