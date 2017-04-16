BREAKING: North Korea attempts missile launch. Reportedly a failure

South Korea’s Joint Chief of Staff reports that North Korea has attempted to test a missile but the launch has ended in failure.

A South Korean military official has told Yonhap,

“It’s presumed to be a new ICBM. It seems longer than the existing KN-08 or KN-14 ICBMs”.

The statement continued,

“The communist state attempted to launch an unidentified missile from the port city of Sinpo on its east coast in the morning, and the launch is presumed to have failed”.

US Pacific Command spokesman Commander David Benham has commented on the launch saying,

“The missile blew up almost immediately. The type of missile is still being assessed”.

