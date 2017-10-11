Breaking: Multiple fatalities in triple-suicide terrorist bombing in central Damascus

Three suicide bombers have detonated explosives in central Damascus. Early reports indicate that two terrorists stormed a central Damascus police station and detonated large bombs when confronted by security guards.

A third blast was reported moments later at a market near the police station.

Multiple deaths and injuries are being reported.

Sputnik reports,

“This is the latest suicide bomb attack to have taken place in the Syrian capital in recent weeks. In early October, four suicide bombers blew themselves up in the al Midan district of Damascus, killing 15 people, including five policemen”.