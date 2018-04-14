BREAKING: Initial footage of US-led strikes on Damascus

Photos and video footage of what looks like US, French, and British military strikes in Damascus have appeared on social media. Reports of civilian fatalities.

BREAKING: Civilian casualties are being reported in Damascus as at least 2 residential areas have been struck by the US-led force’s missiles. At least 4 dead in one of the strikes. pic.twitter.com/nCjcMZUrKQ

Another footage of Syrian air-defense missile fired towards tomahawk rockets in the sky of Damascus. pic.twitter.com/7FVcXN5i2F

