BREAKING: Initial footage of US-led strikes on Damascus

US led international campaign strikes Damascus, reports of civilian fatalities

Photos and video footage of what looks like US, French, and British military strikes in Damascus have appeared on social media. Reports of civilian fatalities.

The Duran
SyriaUnited States

