BREAKING: Initial footage of US-led strikes on Damascus

Photos and video footage of what looks like US, French, and British military strikes in Damascus have appeared on social media. Reports of civilian fatalities.
Explosion in #Syria pic.twitter.com/N6eqp8I6jl
— Arturas Kerelis (@arturaskerelis) April 14, 2018
Breaking: Video purportedly shows massive explosion in Damascus, Syria amidst coalition strikes against the Syrian regime. pic.twitter.com/UnIdynEuCK
— PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) April 14, 2018
Even under attack, Damascus is majestic, love you pic.twitter.com/eIeMwmUgzF
— Bassem (@BBassem7) April 14, 2018
BREAKING: Civilian casualties are being reported in Damascus as at least 2 residential areas have been struck by the US-led force’s missiles. At least 4 dead in one of the strikes. pic.twitter.com/nCjcMZUrKQ
— Haidar Sumeri (@IraqiSecurity) April 14, 2018
Another footage of Syrian air-defense missile fired towards tomahawk rockets in the sky of Damascus. pic.twitter.com/7FVcXN5i2F
— Majd Fahd 🇸🇾 (@Syria_Protector) April 14, 2018
Photo of explosion in #Syria pic.twitter.com/MqxyCCFhei
— Arturas Kerelis (@arturaskerelis) April 14, 2018
